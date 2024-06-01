Raoul Boilard – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Raoul Boilard

2023-24 Team: Baie-Comeau Drakkar (QMJHL)

Date of Birth: Jan. 7, 2006

Place of Birth: Sherbrooke, QC

Ht: 6-foot-2 Wt: 190 pounds

Shoots: L

Position: C

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2024 first-year eligible

Rankings

Raoul Boilard broke onto the draft scene at the 2024 Kubota Top Prospects Game, where he came up big with a three-point performance, including two goals, and was named the Player of the Game for Team Red en route to a 3-1 victory. He wasn’t expected to be the biggest performer on the team – that honor went to the likes of Sam Dickinson, Andrew Basha, Adam Jecho, or Zayne Parekh – but Boilard asserted himself as one of the complete centers heading into the 2024 NHL Draft.

Raoul Boilard, Baie-Comeau Drakkar (Photo Credit: Kassandra Blais Photographie)

Boilard’s bread and butter is his ability to make smart split-second decisions, which impacts several facets of his game. The most notable is in the faceoff circle, where he established himself as one of the best in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). Of the players that took at least 900 faceoffs in 2023-24, he finished with the sixth-highest win percentage at 57.6%. Only one other rookie finished a win percentage over 50%, that being Lewis Gendron of the Sherbrooke Phoenix, and he was down at 19th with 51.9%.

Once he has the puck, Boilard is no slouch, either. He’s incredibly patient with his movements, always looking for the best option that will lead to a scoring chance. He has a strong shot, but he’s a better passer, using subtle, deceptive movements to draw in opponents to create space for his teammates. He is also creative with his passes, leading to a fantastic play against the Phoenix in March where he takes the puck behind the net but, at the last second, sends a no-look pass back in front that is scooped up by teammate Justin Gill, who capitalizes on the confusion caused by Boilard and scores.

A play like that can only be accomplished by a player who is always thinking about his next move, and that’s Boilard to a T. He is constantly engaged in the play, regardless of whether he has the puck or not. While his positioning on defense could use some work, he consistently cycles, looking for the gaps and weaknesses to attack. If the puck goes into the corner, he’s often the first one back, ready to fight for possession. He’s not the flashiest puck handler, but he’s smart about it, waiting until his opponent has committed to one direction before sending it in the opposite.

There are aspects of Boilard’s game that need improvement. While his offensive positioning is very good, he’s not as strong defensively, limiting his overall effectiveness. He also didn’t have a big offensive season, putting up just 62 points in 66 games, and even that was lower than hoped for after he had 38 points in his first 38 games, including 13 in 12 games in November. Finally, his skating is quick and fluid but not much better than his peers in junior, and he doesn’t win many races to the puck. Thankfully, all these issues are fixable with some development time, and he already has the most challenging aspect of the game figured out.

Other Draft Profiles

Raoul Boilard – NHL Draft Projection

When the Detroit Red Wings selected Nate Danielson ninth overall in 2023, more than a few scouts turned their heads. It wasn’t that the center wasn’t highly regarded, but he didn’t stand out among the rest of his draft class and was expected to be a mid-to-late first-round pick. Yet the Red Wings reminded everyone watching of the importance NHL teams place on complete centers. Danielson was a consistent two-way presence who exercised patience and great decision-making every shift, and now, few Red Wings’ fans are complaining about the pick.

The same argument can apply to Boilard. While he may not be the flashiest player on the ice, which has caused him to slide somewhat under the radar, he’s incredibly intelligent and consistent in his efforts to push his team toward a win. That might make him an early second-round pick or even a fringe first.

Quotables

“He plays a well-rounded game and finds ways to chip in on a deep Baie-Comeau team. A responsible player who can be inserted anywhere in a lineup. He has an excellent skill set, handles and moves the puck well under pressure, and displays good playmaking abilities. He has a good shot release and finishing touch and is a legit scoring threat. He offers good center support all over the ice, helps his defense down low while getting in position to transition pucks to offense. He’s got good hockey IQ and a good feel for the game. An agile skater who can impact the game in many ways and possesses a lot of pro elements in his game.” – NHL Central Scouting

“With every game Boilard plays, that status is getting clearer and clearer. Not much is missing in his skill set. He already plays the game like a professional. He reloads high and safeguards his team when they’re stuck deep in the offensive zone or on the verge of losing the puck. He tracks back hard through the neutral zone and picks up the right coverage in the defensive zone. And his passing game shines in transition, especially when he’s placed with some of the team’s best skill players, like Justin Poirier. He knows his next play before getting the puck, and with his 6-foot-2 frame and handling skills, he can hold defenders at bay and keep possession to let plays develop.” – David St-Louis, EP Rinkside

“Skilled, creative prospect. Makes plays off the rush and in small areas in the offensive zone. Solid and agile skater. Playmaker on the power play who’s equal parts shooter and distributor. Always in motion. Good size but doesn’t play with physical pushback. Average defensive detail – he’s not a liability, but it’s not his area of strength. Projects as a potential third-line forward at even strength, but a skilled forward who should find a role on one of the power play units.” – Jason Bukala, Sportsnet

Strengths

Patience

Consistent effort; doesn’t give up on the play

High intelligence

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Physicality

Defensive positioning

Limited offensive potential

NHL Potential

Boilard falls into the category of “high floor/low ceiling” players, meaning that he has a high chance of making the NHL but likely won’t make an impact on a team’s top six and instead projects to be a mid-to-bottom-six faceoff specialist with some offensive upside. However, more than a few players described similarly, including Danielson and Ottawa Senators’ center Shane Pinto, have emerged as top prospects following their draft. Given Boilard’s solid two-way game, there’s a chance he could emerge as one of the best QMJHL players from this draft.

Risk – Reward Analysis

Risk- 1/5, Reward 3/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense- 7/10, Defense 6/10

Awards/Achievements

2023-24 Kubota Top Prospects Player of the Game, Team Red

2023-24 QMJHL All-Rookie Team

2023-24 QMJHL Most Assists by Rookie

2023-24 QMJHL Most Points by Rookie

2023-24 QMJHL Michael Bossy Award Nominee

Raoul Boilard Stats

Videos