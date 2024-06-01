3 Changes the Rangers Should Make Heading Into Game 6

For the first time in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the New York Rangers face elimination heading into Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Florida Panthers. They trail the series 3-2 and have not looked like the better team in any of the games so far. Now, with their backs against the wall, the Rangers are going to have to bring their best game if they want to force a Game Seven back at Madison Square Garden.

The Rangers will need to make some changes heading into Game 6. Even though four of the five games have been decided by one goal, the Rangers just have not looked the better team and seem to be a step behind the Panthers in all areas of the ice besides goaltending. Head Coach Peter Laviolette needs to closely examine where the team is struggling and make changes that can help them win one game and force a do-or-die Game Seven. Here are three potential changes that could be made heading into Game 6.

Moving Alexis Lafreniere to the Top Power-Play Unit

Over the past few seasons, the Rangers have been known as one of the top teams on the power play. Earlier in these playoffs, they were effective on the man advantage, giving them the momentum they needed to win certain games in the first two rounds. However, in this series, the Rangers have gone ice cold, scoring only one goal in the six games, and they have had 14 opportunities on the power play. They have failed to capitalize when needed, and it seems that the Panthers have figured out the Rangers’ game plan for the power play. Heading into Game 6, Laviolette should make a big change to move Alexis Lafreniere to the top power-play unit.

Alexis Lafreniere, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

He has been the best player for the Rangers in this series, other than Igor Shesterkin. Lafreniere has scored four goals in the last three games and has eight goals and 14 points in 15 games played in the playoffs. He is building off of his career regular season by proving that he can still up his game at the most important time of the year. Moving up to the first power-play unit would provide a new look and another offensive weapon for the Rangers. The Panthers would have to make adjustments, and maybe having a new look first unit is what it will take for the power play to start clicking once again. He would go in the place of Mika Zibanejad, who has yet to score a goal in this series and hasn’t been playing at his best for a while now. Laviolette should go with the hot hand and move Lafreniere up.

Replacing Erik Gustafsson With Zac Jones

One player who has struggled in this series and who struggled massively in Game 5 is Erik Gustafsson. He was very noticeable, but not in a good way, as he was making too many turnovers in the defensive zone and would often get caught out of position. He also took a penalty that negated the Rangers from getting a chance at a five-on-three power-play opportunity. He hasn’t done much for the Rangers in these playoffs, with just three assists in 15 games, and is minus-3. His paring with Jacob Trouba has been less than ideal, and going into Game 6, scratching Gustafsson should be considered, given how poorly he has played in this series.

The player who would come in for him is Zac Jones. He is another left-handed defenseman who plays a similar game to Gustafsson, as they both possess great offensive ability but struggle at times on the defensive side of the puck. Jones is a smooth skater, and his speed and puck-moving ability would be good to have in this series, as the Panthers like to forecheck and attack, and the Rangers must move the puck quickly out of their zone. Jones is capable of doing that, and he could also take Gustafsson’s spot on the second power-play unit, as he can bring some offense if given the chance. He has never played a Stanley Cup Playoff game before, so throwing him into a do-or-die game might be nerve-wracking for him, but if he is given the chance, Jones could prove why he should’ve been playing much earlier in these playoffs if he has a good performance.

Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad Need to Show Up

It’s unbelievable that the Rangers have gotten to this point in the series, but they still haven’t gotten a goal from Zibanejad or Artemi Panarin. They have two assists and three assists, respectively, but they still haven’t played at the level we have seen in the past. If this series ends in six games and neither of these players scores a goal, the stories are only going to focus on how these two players are not “playoff-built players,” and for another offseason, fans are going to want to see these players traded. These guys are the two highest-paid forwards for a reason. They have so much offensive talent, and it is not normal for them to be this cold simultaneously. Game 6 needs to be where Zibanejad and Panarin take over and play like star players because if they don’t, the Rangers’ season will be over.

The Rangers have had such an excellent season and are facing adversity for the first time in these playoffs. Game 6 will either prove that this team has heart and will force a Game Seven, or it will show that, just like the previous two playoff runs, this team doesn’t have the winning DNA needed to win a Stanley Cup. If the Rangers want the best chance at winning Game 6, they need their top stars to show up and start scoring, and they should consider making these lineup changes.