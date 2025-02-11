2025 NHL Trade Deadline Tracker

The 4 Nations Face-Off break is here, meaning the NHL’s trade deadline is closing in. Some of the big names we had on our initial trade board have already gotten dealt to new teams, and we even had a surprise in Mikko Rantanen getting traded to the Carolina Hurricanes in one of the most shocking in-season deals in recent memory. Even though some top trade chips have already gotten dealt, we expect more to come, especially toward the back half of the 4 Nations Face-Off. Keep up with all the action here, and be sure to check out our trade bait list.

February 7
Vancouver Canucks Future considerations Nashville Predators D Mark Friedman
February 3
Minnesota Wild Future considerations Utah Hockey Club, NHL Utah F Sammy Walker
February 1 (news article)
San Jose Sharks 1st RD pick
4th RD pick		Dallas Stars F Mikael Granlund
RD Cody Ceci
January 31
Vancouver Canucks LD Marcus Pettersson
LW Drew O’Connor		Pittsburgh Penguins

LW Danton Heinen
RD David Desharnais
RW Melvin Fernström
2025 NYR 1st RD pick
January 31 (news article)
Vancouver Canucks C Filip Chytil
RD Victor Mancini
2025 NYR 1st RD pick		New York Rangers C/LW J.T. Miller
LD Erik Brannstrom
LD Jack Dorrington
January 30 (news article)
Philadelphia Flyers RW Andrei Kuzmenko
LW Jakob Pelletier 		Calgary Flames
C Morgan Frost
LW Joel Farabee
2025 CGY 2nd RD pick
2028 CGY 7th RD pick
January 27
New York Islanders RD Scott Perunovich St. Louis Blues 2026 NYI 5th RD pick
January 24 (news article)
Carolina Hurricanes RW Mikko Rantanen
LW Taylor Hall
LW Nils Juntorp 		Chicago Blackhawks LogoCHI 2025 3rd RD pickColorado Avalanche RW Martin Necas
C Jack Drury
2025 CAR 2nd RD pick
2026 CAR 4th RD pick
