2025 NHL Trade Deadline Tracker

The 4 Nations Face-Off break is here, meaning the NHL’s trade deadline is closing in. Some of the big names we had on our initial trade board have already gotten dealt to new teams, and we even had a surprise in Mikko Rantanen getting traded to the Carolina Hurricanes in one of the most shocking in-season deals in recent memory. Even though some top trade chips have already gotten dealt, we expect more to come, especially toward the back half of the 4 Nations Face-Off. Keep up with all the action here, and be sure to check out our trade bait list.
|February 7
|Future considerations
|D Mark Friedman
|February 3
|Future considerations
|F Sammy Walker
|February 1
|(news article)
|1st RD pick
4th RD pick
|F Mikael Granlund
RD Cody Ceci
|January 31
|LD Marcus Pettersson
LW Drew O’Connor
|
|LW Danton Heinen
RD David Desharnais
RW Melvin Fernström
2025 NYR 1st RD pick
|January 31
|(news article)
|C Filip Chytil
RD Victor Mancini
2025 NYR 1st RD pick
|C/LW J.T. Miller
LD Erik Brannstrom
LD Jack Dorrington
|January 30
|(news article)
|RW Andrei Kuzmenko
LW Jakob Pelletier
|
|C Morgan Frost
LW Joel Farabee
2025 CGY 2nd RD pick
2028 CGY 7th RD pick
|January 27
|RD Scott Perunovich
|2026 NYI 5th RD pick
|January 24
|(news article)
|RW Mikko Rantanen
LW Taylor Hall
LW Nils Juntorp
|CHI 2025 3rd RD pick
|RW Martin Necas
C Jack Drury
2025 CAR 2nd RD pick
2026 CAR 4th RD pick