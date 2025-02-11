2025 NHL Trade Deadline Tracker

The 4 Nations Face-Off break is here, meaning the NHL’s trade deadline is closing in. Some of the big names we had on our initial trade board have already gotten dealt to new teams, and we even had a surprise in Mikko Rantanen getting traded to the Carolina Hurricanes in one of the most shocking in-season deals in recent memory. Even though some top trade chips have already gotten dealt, we expect more to come, especially toward the back half of the 4 Nations Face-Off. Keep up with all the action here, and be sure to check out our trade bait list.

February 7 Future considerations D Mark Friedman February 3 Future considerations F Sammy Walker February 1 (news article) 1st RD pick

4th RD pick F Mikael Granlund

RD Cody Ceci January 31 LD Marcus Pettersson

LW Drew O’Connor



LW Danton Heinen

RD David Desharnais

RW Melvin Fernström

2025 NYR 1st RD pick January 31 (news article) C Filip Chytil

RD Victor Mancini

2025 NYR 1st RD pick C/LW J.T. Miller

LD Erik Brannstrom

LD Jack Dorrington January 30 (news article) RW Andrei Kuzmenko

LW Jakob Pelletier

C Morgan Frost

LW Joel Farabee

2025 CGY 2nd RD pick

2028 CGY 7th RD pick January 27 RD Scott Perunovich 2026 NYI 5th RD pick January 24 (news article) RW Mikko Rantanen

LW Taylor Hall

LW Nils Juntorp CHI 2025 3rd RD pick RW Martin Necas

C Jack Drury

2025 CAR 2nd RD pick

2026 CAR 4th RD pick