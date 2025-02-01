Canucks Trade J.T. Miller to Rangers for Filip Chytil 

The Vancouver Canucks have traded J.T. Miller, Erik Brannstrom, and Jackson Dorrington to the New York Rangers in exchange for Filip Chytil, Victor Mancini, and a 2025 first round pick. The Canucks were able to move the entirety of Miller’s contract without salary retention. He is signed for six more seasons at an $8 million AAV.

Miller, 31, has been at the center of media attention this season due to ongoing drama with Elias Pettersson, which has derailed the Canucks’ season and created a media firestorm. Now, Miller is heading back to New York to join the Rangers.

Through 40 games this season, he has recorded nine goals and 26 assists for 35 points. However, last season, he posted 103 points in 81 games, highlighting just how much pressure and turmoil he’s faced in Vancouver.

J.T. Miller of the Vancouver Canucks celebrates his game winning goal during the third period in Game Five of the Second Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)

In return, the Canucks receive Chytil, who has struggled with concussion issues in the past but can be an effective player when healthy. In 41 games, he has 11 goals and nine assists for 20 points. Mancini, 22, is a right-handed defenseman who has split time between the NHL and AHL. In 15 games with the Rangers, he has one goal and four assists for five points. The 2025 first round pick is top-13 protected. Which means, the pick will become an unprotected first next season if the Rangers are in the draft’s top 13 this season.

Now that Miller has been traded, all eyes turn to Pettersson. Will he be on the move next, or will the Canucks keep him and hope he can turn things around this season?