NHL Trade Bait List for 2025 Trade Deadline

The NHL trade deadline is about a month away, so trade action will likely begin to pick up in the coming weeks. There are already plenty of rumors out there, meaning other outlets have already released trade boards. Let’s compile a list of potential trade targets and who could be on the move before the March 7 deadline.
J.T. Miller Leads Initial Trade Bait List
I think everyone wants to know about J.T. Miller at this point in time. He’s the hottest name in the rumor mill right now, and it seems like only a matter of time before the Vancouver Canucks trade him. He has six years left on his deal at a cap hit of $8 million, so a trade could be complicated depending on who the Canucks deal him to. Teams like the New York Rangers, New Jersey Devils, Dallas Stars and Carolina Hurricanes are among the teams interested in Miller.
Miller is far from the only scorer available, too. The New York Islanders have essentially fallen out of the playoff race, meaning Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri will likely be on the move, too. Ryan Donato and Taylor Hall could be intriguing trade targets from a Chicago Blackhawks team that will also be a seller.
On defense, Marcus Pettersson and Ivan Provorov top our initial trade list. The Pittsburgh Penguins are likely heading for a sell-off before the trade deadline, so expect Pettersson to be on the move. Provorov is in a bit of a different situation, though. The Columbus Blue Jackets are right in the wild-card race in the East, so general manager Don Waddell has a decision on his hands if the Blue Jackets continue to stay in the race.
Aside from Miller, there aren’t many star players available at this season’s deadline. The other star who could be on the move is John Gibson, who’s having one of his best seasons in recent memory. He has two and a half years left on his deal at a cap hit of $6.4 million, so that could be a complicated trade as well. Could the Hurricanes finally land Gibson? They’re a team that’s been seeking goaltending for a while.
With so many teams still in the playoff race, specifically in the Eastern Conference, there could be plenty of buyers if the standings look similar a month from now. Without further ado, here’s our initial top 20 trade bait list, with potentially more to come as we get closer to the deadline.
|Player
|Position
|Age
|Games Played
|Goals
|Points
|Cap Hit
|Contract
|1. J.T. Miller
|C/LW
|31
|36
|8
|32
|$8 million
|UFA 2031
|2. Brock Nelson
|C
|33
|46
|13
|28
|$6 million
|UFA 2025
|3. Yanni Gourde
|C
|33
|35
|6
|15
|$5,166,666
|UFA 2025
|4. Ivan Provorov
|D
|28
|48
|3
|20
|$4.725 million
|UFA 2025
|5. Taylor Hall
|LW
|33
|46
|9
|24
|$6 million
|UFA 2025
|6. Marcus Pettersson
|D
|28
|43
|2
|17
|$4,025,175
|UFA 2025
|7. Dylan Cozens
|C
|23
|47
|10
|23
|$7.1 million
|UFA 2030
|8. Jake Evans
|C
|28
|47
|11
|25
|$1.7 million
|UFA 2025
|9. Trent Frederic
|LW/C
|26
|47
|7
|14
|$2.3 million
|UFA 2025
|10. John Gibson
|G
|31
|19
|2.86 GAA
|.909 SV%
|$6.4 million
|UFA 2027
|11. Mikael Granlund
|C/LW
|32
|48
|14
|40
|$5 million
|UFA 2025
|12. Kyle Palmieri
|RW
|33
|46
|12
|29
|$5 million
|UFA 2025
|13. Ryan Donato
|LW/C
|28
|45
|14
|27
|$2 million
|UFA 2025
|14. Bowen Byram
|D
|23
|47
|5
|23
|$3.85 million
|RFA 2025
|15. Rasmus Ristolainen
|D
|30
|48
|2
|13
|$5.1 million
|UFA 2027
|16. Gustav Nyquist
|LW
|35
|45
|7
|18
|$3.185 million
|UFA 2025
|17. Brandon Tanev
|RW
|33
|46
|7
|15
|$3.5 million
|UFA 2025
|18. Scott Laughton
|C
|30
|47
|9
|23
|$3 million
|UFA 2026
|19. Ryan Lindgren
|D
|26
|42
|2
|11
|$4.5 million
|UFA 2025
|20. Brandon Saad
|RW
|32
|40
|7
|16
|$4.5 million
|UFA 2026