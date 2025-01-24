NHL Trade Bait List for 2025 Trade Deadline

The NHL trade deadline is about a month away, so trade action will likely begin to pick up in the coming weeks. There are already plenty of rumors out there, meaning other outlets have already released trade boards. Let’s compile a list of potential trade targets and who could be on the move before the March 7 deadline.

J.T. Miller Leads Initial Trade Bait List

I think everyone wants to know about J.T. Miller at this point in time. He’s the hottest name in the rumor mill right now, and it seems like only a matter of time before the Vancouver Canucks trade him. He has six years left on his deal at a cap hit of $8 million, so a trade could be complicated depending on who the Canucks deal him to. Teams like the New York Rangers, New Jersey Devils, Dallas Stars and Carolina Hurricanes are among the teams interested in Miller.

Miller is far from the only scorer available, too. The New York Islanders have essentially fallen out of the playoff race, meaning Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri will likely be on the move, too. Ryan Donato and Taylor Hall could be intriguing trade targets from a Chicago Blackhawks team that will also be a seller.

On defense, Marcus Pettersson and Ivan Provorov top our initial trade list. The Pittsburgh Penguins are likely heading for a sell-off before the trade deadline, so expect Pettersson to be on the move. Provorov is in a bit of a different situation, though. The Columbus Blue Jackets are right in the wild-card race in the East, so general manager Don Waddell has a decision on his hands if the Blue Jackets continue to stay in the race.

J.T. Miller of the Vancouver Canucks celebrates his game-winning goal during the third period in Game Five of the Second Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)

Aside from Miller, there aren’t many star players available at this season’s deadline. The other star who could be on the move is John Gibson, who’s having one of his best seasons in recent memory. He has two and a half years left on his deal at a cap hit of $6.4 million, so that could be a complicated trade as well. Could the Hurricanes finally land Gibson? They’re a team that’s been seeking goaltending for a while.

With so many teams still in the playoff race, specifically in the Eastern Conference, there could be plenty of buyers if the standings look similar a month from now. Without further ado, here’s our initial top 20 trade bait list, with potentially more to come as we get closer to the deadline.

The following list is compiled via trade boards from Daily Faceoff, The Fourth Period, TSN, and The Athletic (From ‘NHL trade board 3.0: Is a Canucks blockbuster coming to rock the market?’ – The Athletic, 1/8/2025)

Player PositionAgeGames PlayedGoalsPointsCap HitContract
1. J.T. MillerC/LW3136832$8 millionUFA 2031
2. Brock NelsonC33461328$6 millionUFA 2025
3. Yanni GourdeC3335615$5,166,666UFA 2025
4. Ivan ProvorovD2848320$4.725 millionUFA 2025
5. Taylor HallLW3346924$6 millionUFA 2025
6. Marcus PetterssonD2843217$4,025,175UFA 2025
7. Dylan CozensC23471023$7.1 millionUFA 2030
8. Jake EvansC28471125$1.7 millionUFA 2025
9. Trent FredericLW/C2647714$2.3 millionUFA 2025
10. John GibsonG31192.86 GAA.909 SV%$6.4 millionUFA 2027
11. Mikael GranlundC/LW32481440$5 millionUFA 2025
12. Kyle PalmieriRW33461229$5 millionUFA 2025
13. Ryan DonatoLW/C28451427$2 millionUFA 2025
14. Bowen ByramD2347523$3.85 millionRFA 2025
15. Rasmus RistolainenD3048213$5.1 millionUFA 2027
16. Gustav NyquistLW3545718$3.185 millionUFA 2025
17. Brandon TanevRW3346715$3.5 millionUFA 2025
18. Scott LaughtonC3047923$3 millionUFA 2026
19. Ryan LindgrenD2642211$4.5 millionUFA 2025
20. Brandon SaadRW3240716$4.5 millionUFA 2026
