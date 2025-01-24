NHL Trade Bait List for 2025 Trade Deadline

The NHL trade deadline is about a month away, so trade action will likely begin to pick up in the coming weeks. There are already plenty of rumors out there, meaning other outlets have already released trade boards. Let’s compile a list of potential trade targets and who could be on the move before the March 7 deadline.

J.T. Miller Leads Initial Trade Bait List

I think everyone wants to know about J.T. Miller at this point in time. He’s the hottest name in the rumor mill right now, and it seems like only a matter of time before the Vancouver Canucks trade him. He has six years left on his deal at a cap hit of $8 million, so a trade could be complicated depending on who the Canucks deal him to. Teams like the New York Rangers, New Jersey Devils, Dallas Stars and Carolina Hurricanes are among the teams interested in Miller.

Miller is far from the only scorer available, too. The New York Islanders have essentially fallen out of the playoff race, meaning Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri will likely be on the move, too. Ryan Donato and Taylor Hall could be intriguing trade targets from a Chicago Blackhawks team that will also be a seller.

On defense, Marcus Pettersson and Ivan Provorov top our initial trade list. The Pittsburgh Penguins are likely heading for a sell-off before the trade deadline, so expect Pettersson to be on the move. Provorov is in a bit of a different situation, though. The Columbus Blue Jackets are right in the wild-card race in the East, so general manager Don Waddell has a decision on his hands if the Blue Jackets continue to stay in the race.

J.T. Miller of the Vancouver Canucks celebrates his game-winning goal during the third period in Game Five of the Second Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)

Aside from Miller, there aren’t many star players available at this season’s deadline. The other star who could be on the move is John Gibson, who’s having one of his best seasons in recent memory. He has two and a half years left on his deal at a cap hit of $6.4 million, so that could be a complicated trade as well. Could the Hurricanes finally land Gibson? They’re a team that’s been seeking goaltending for a while.

With so many teams still in the playoff race, specifically in the Eastern Conference, there could be plenty of buyers if the standings look similar a month from now. Without further ado, here’s our initial top 20 trade bait list, with potentially more to come as we get closer to the deadline.

The following list is compiled via trade boards from Daily Faceoff, The Fourth Period, TSN, and The Athletic (From ‘NHL trade board 3.0: Is a Canucks blockbuster coming to rock the market?’ – The Athletic, 1/8/2025)