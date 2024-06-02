Javon Moore – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Javon Moore

2023-24 Team: Minnetonka High School

Date of Birth: Dec 7, 2005

Place of Birth: Minnetonka, MN, USA

Ht: 6-feet-3 Wt: 190 pounds

Shoots: L

Position: Forward

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2024 first-year eligible

Rankings

In the high school ranks, anytime someone starts their season with 16 points in four games, you take notice. That’s what Minnetonka’s Javon Moore did to open his 2023-24 season. This included consecutive hat tricks to open the season against Rosemount and Andover. He followed that up with a pair of 1-2-3 games against Stillwater and Eastview.

Moore then recorded his third hat trick of the season just four games later against Shakopee. He couldn’t have asked for a more dominant start to his draft season. The Minnesota Gophers’ commit seemed ready to dominate the rest of the season.

Then in Moore’s next 15 games, he scored just seven goals. While that seems to indicate a drop off in production, he still recorded 22 points in those 15 games, showing his playmaking ability. This included a four-assist game against Buffalo when he factored in on every goal in a 4-0 shutout win. With 53 points in 28 games, Moore was named one of the 10 Mr. Hockey finalists in Minnesota, an award that was ultimately won by Hagen Burrows.

2024 NHL Entry Draft Guide (The Hockey Writers)

The first thing you notice about Moore is his size and athleticism. He’s now up to 6-foot-3 and is a good skater for his size. He could dominate games on his own because he was bigger and stronger than most everyone on the ice. Along with his ability to finish and make plays, he would use his physicality to his advantage.

That’s where questions start with Moore. We mentioned at the top how dominant he was at times. For someone with his size and skill, he couldn’t consistently carry that dominance. At his best, he couldn’t be stopped. However, he got into moments where he would settle for playing more on the outside, thus taking away his biggest strength. There are some in the industry that question his hockey sense as a result.

Moore has some games under his belt for the Sioux Falls Stampede. Overall, he hasn’t played against the very top competition in his age range. The jump to Minnesota will give him a chance to show what he can do against better competition.

Moore’s toolkit is very intriguing. While the prevailing questions about what he can become will see him slide in the draft, playing at Minnesota and unlocking his potential could see him become one of the better value picks of Day 2. Being a 6-foot-3 player who has room to build muscle and can keep pace will draw attention from several NHL teams. He will partake at the NHL Combine in Buffalo.

Javon Moore – NHL Draft Projection

Moore is the kind of player teams will target later on Day 2 of the draft. His size and athleticism will be intriguing to several teams. Plus he’s going to develop at one of the premier programs in the NCAA. Expect to hear his name in the middle rounds. Could we see a Minnesota homecoming to complete the hometown trifecta? The Wild have four total picks in Rounds 4-6.

Quotables

“Anyone that has watched Javon knows that he’s one of the more dynamic players in high school hockey. He’s got a lot of offensive instincts and a lot of God-given talent, from his skating to his vision to his ability to finish a play. We’re pretty excited about his opportunity to go play for Bob at the U of M.” –Minnetonka coach Sean Goldsworthy

“Javon Moore is a tough one to pin down for a lot of reasons. He’s a really booming athlete with a lot of immediate appeal. He skates hard, he fights hard, he shoots hard all of that is great; but the hockey sense is really up in the air. Moore has not really been challenged to adapt at the high school level and he’s been able to get by so far on just simply being more athletic then his competition. His commitment to the University of Minnesota means he may bypass the USHL all together, resulting in a monumental jump in competition. Few players available this year can match his combination of speed, size and skill, and he may have top 6 upside if it all works out; but this is definitely a swing for the fences.” –David Saad, Dobber Prospects

“Moore is a slick playmaker whose game oozes confidence and creativity. He often uses head fakes and deceptive moves to find teammates open in space. He combines this with his vision to find some pretty incredible passing lanes, keeping the defense on their toes whenever he has the puck on his stick. Despite being an offensive menace, Moore is no slouch defensively.” –David Phillips, FC Hockey

Strengths

Size and athleticism

Slightly above average skater

200-foot player

Under Construction- Improvements to Make

Overall hockey sense

Lack of playing against top competition

NHL Potential

Moore has one of the higher ceilings for players expected to hear their name called later in the draft. He could become a top-6 in the NHL but does have a lot of development ahead. His time with the Gophers will dictate what his NHL potential is.

Risk- Reward Analysis

Risk- 5/5, Reward 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense- 7/10, Defense 7/10

Awards/ Achievements

Moore was drafted by the Sioux Falls Stampede in the second round of the 2022 USHL Entry Draft. He has appeared in eight games for them. He also attended Team USA camp for the Hlinka-Gretzky tournament. He was a finalist for YHH Boys Player of the Year and one of 10 Mr. Hockey Finalists.

Javon Moore Stats

