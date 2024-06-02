Bruins Should Prioritize Draft Pick Acquisition in Trades

The Boston Bruins are in an interesting spot this offseason. One season removed from the most historic regular season in NHL history, the Bruins would put together another strong season despite some major roster subtractions. Despite this, it was clear early on that this Bruins team was missing some key pieces to compete for a Stanley Cup. Any deep playoff run would have been closer to a Cinderella Story than an expected outcome. As the Bruins look to fill these holes and build the roster for the future without a lull in between, cap space will surprisingly be their friend. Draft capital, on the other hand, will prove to be a different story altogether.

Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney is going to have a very busy offseason as he looks to navigate his internal free agents, while also improving the current roster and rebuilding the team’s prospect pipeline. (Photo by John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

The Bruins need to acquire players who can contribute to the roster, either through free agency, trade, or a combination of both. However, they also need to establish a future pipeline, as theirs is a shallow as it gets in the NHL. Currently, the team is without a first-, second-, third-, and seventh-round pick in 2024, and a second- and fourth-round pick in 2025. Missing so much draft capital is the cost of success; while the Bruins may not have come out victorious, the benefits of these moves far outweighed the negatives when the ultimate goal is hoisting the Stanley Cup at season’s end.

Given their current situation, the Bruins will need to be clever in offseason trades. Acquiring impactful, high-end players will be key, but finding a way to also negotiate for picks in the first two rounds could go a long way. Although it’s not easy to find an impactful player in the late first round or beyond, the Bruins’ scouting department has done a good job identifying NHL regulars in these spots. Some prime examples include Brandon Carlo (37), Jeremy Lauzon (52), Trent Frederic (29), Ryan Lindgren (49), Jeremy Swayman (111), Jakub Lauko (77), Johnny Beecher (30), and Mason Lohrei (58), with the number in parentheses denoting the draft spot.

Sweeney has done well finding value in these spots, but the odds of finding a legitimate player decrease the longer he has to wait to make a selection. This is why the Bruins must be creative this offseason as they manage the trade market.

Bruins Should Aim for Larger Trade Packages to Satisfy Multiple Needs

If the Bruins opt to move on from Linus Ullmark and split up the team’s stellar goalie tandem, the return would need to be significant. The goal should be for Sweeney to pull off a larger package deal to get a high-end roster player and a draft pick in the first two rounds (or a high-end prospect) in the exchange. It takes two to tango, however, and Ullmark’s modified no-trade clause is a factor. General managers want to feel like they’ve won every trade they make in professional sports. If the goal wasn’t to maximize assets, they wouldn’t be the right people for the job. Sweeney’s goal of maximizing value will directly compete with the opposing general manager’s goal of maximizing their own asset value; it’s a tricky business that isn’t always straightforward.

It’s also rarely ever easy.

The Bruins are very aware of their situation at goaltending and how it’s the biggest strength of the current roster. Unfortunately, Ullmark only has one year remaining on his contract and Swayman has played himself into a substantial raise as a restricted free agent. These are all things the Bruins are considering this offseason.

“We’re gonna find a landing spot with Swayman, and if we can make the math work, we’re going to have the best tandem,” Sweeney told Ty Anderson of 98.5 The Sports Hub.” If we can’t, we’re going to explore [options], and for Linus, he may come to us and change his mind, that may occur as well. Right now we’re very happy to have signed Linus, and in a perfect world, we would keep the tandem because I think it’s damn good. But we’re going to explore opportunities. My phone’s going to ring, I’m going to make calls. That’s just what the job requires.”

Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman are a dynamic duo for the Boston Bruins, but the future of the tandem in Boston is up in the air. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Sweeney’s phone is going to be very busy all offseason long, and leveraging the team’s strongest position to acquire players in other major areas of need could go a long way. Finding a way to also keep an eye towards the future to avoid any lengthy rebuild down the line would also go a long way.