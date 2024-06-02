Flyers’ 5 Best Drafted Defensemen in Franchise History

The Philadelphia Flyers, needing all the help they can get for their rebuild, could be eyeing a defenseman as they await the 2024 NHL Draft. Regarding defenders in the draft, the Flyers have had a pretty interesting history in selecting them. Who are the best defensemen they’ve ever taken? How does their history look?

Those included will be for their impact solely on the Flyers, rather than for other teams. With that out of the way, let’s take a look at the five best defensemen that the Orange and Black have ever drafted.

Ivan Provorov

Ivan Provorov was drafted with the seventh-overall pick of the 2015 NHL Draft by the Flyers, making him one of the highest selections in team history. He displayed a lot of talent in the Western Hockey League (WHL) for the Brandon Wheat Kings, leading to him being a top pick in what is considered to be one of the most stacked draft classes in league history.

Provorov developed rather quickly, becoming a full-time Flyer by the 2016-17 season. One of Philadelphia’s biggest weaknesses at the time was their defense, so he got some looks right away. By just his age-21 campaign in 2017-18, he was playing over 24 minutes a night — that trend stuck through 2021-22. He had some up-and-down seasons, but really shined in 2019-20. He wasn’t a Norris Trophy-caliber defender, but he got good on-ice results in big minutes on a Flyers team that was one of the best in the Eastern Conference. After that, things fell apart.

After Provorov’s main defensive partner, Matt Niskanen, retired before the 2020-21 season, his defensive results fell to some of the worst in the NHL. Through 2022-23, he never graded out too well and was traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Playing 532 games with the Orange and Black and scoring 217 points, it would be revisionist to say he wasn’t one of the best-drafted players in team history.

Shayne Gostisbehere

Selected in the third round of the 2012 NHL Draft, the Flyers got a steal in Shayne Gostisbehere. Selected out of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), he had a very successful collegiate career which helped him emerge as one of his team’s best prospects not too far down the line.

Gostisbehere was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award in 2014, then went to the American Hockey League (AHL) in 2014-15 before suffering an ACL tear. He was called up to the Flyers for a long-term stint in 2015-16, and that’s where his dynamic offensive talent shined. He tallied 46 points in 64 games, finishing as a finalist for the Calder Trophy. He was, possibly, Philadelphia’s most valuable player that season.

Gostisbehere’s career with the Flyers was plagued by injury, but he was still a terrific defender. From the time he became a full-time NHLer in 2015-16 through the end of his entire with the Orange and Black in 2020-21, he was consistently one of the best-scoring defensemen and generators of chances in the league.

👻🐻 comes out firing and sets up NAK with the perfect tip. #AnytimeAnywhere | #PHIvsTBL pic.twitter.com/LMhtq5w4UZ — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) August 9, 2020

During that time, his worst finish in points per 60 (P/60) among defensemen with 100 minutes of ice time was in the 69th percentile, while his worst expected goals percentage (xGF%) was in the 72nd percentile at even strength. At his best in 2015-16, he was in the 99th and 98th percentiles in P/60 and xGF% — he received Norris Trophy consideration as a result.

Ultimately, Gostisbehere was traded as a salary cap dump to the Arizona Coyotes after his injuries worsened in the 2021 offseason. In Arizona, he got back on track and has since returned to being a legitimate top-four defender. During his career with the Flyers, he put up 219 points in 381 games.

Tom Bladon

Going back to over two decades before the previous two players were even born, we get to Tom Bladon. A second-round pick in 1972 by Philadelphia, they got a valuable contributor for several seasons.

Bladon was an important defender for Philadelphia when they won the Stanley Cup in back-to-back campaigns in 1974 and 1975, playing a top-four role. His two-way play made him great, but an eight-point showing on Dec. 11, 1977, against the Cleveland Barons, is where he shined the most. He is tied with only legendary defenseman and former Flyer Paul Coffey for the most points ever recorded in a single game. He also had a plus-10 rating, giving him the sole best plus-minus rating in the history of the NHL among defensemen in a single contest.

Playing from 1972-1978 with Philadelphia, Bladon had 230 points in 463 games overall. He wasn’t the flashiest player in the history of the franchise, but his championship impact cannot be forgotten.

Behn Wilson

Behn Wilson was a later entry for the Flyers, drafted right after Bladon departed with the sixth-overall pick in 1978. Debuting in 1978-79, he never looked back. He played in all 80 contests for Philadelphia that season, putting up an impressive 49 points and a plus-14 rating — he finished fourth in Calder Trophy voting.

Wilson was tough and could play at both ends of the ice, but his offense was the most impressive. In 1980-81, he set the fifth-highest single-season point total in team history with 63 in 77 games. Points-wise, he was always rather productive with his worst season being a 32-point showing in 1982-83 over 62 contests.

Wilson was a great player and an invaluable playoff performer, but injuries got the best of him. He retired after his age-29 season, playing 339 of his 601 career contests with the Orange and Black and scoring 214 points in Philadelphia.

Jimmy Watson

Jimmy Watson takes the cake as the best defenseman the Flyers have ever drafted. Taken in the third round of the 1972 NHL Draft, he became a steal for Philadelphia and a vital piece on their championship clubs. He had an impressive five All-Star appearances during his journey in the NHL.

Watson was a noticeably good skater for his era and played well at both ends of the ice. He hit his statistical peak in 1975-76, scoring 36 points and putting up a plus-66 rating—both career bests—in 79 contests. He helped lead the Orange and Black to the Stanley Cup Final that season but lost to the Montreal Canadiens.

Jimmy Watson with the Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Watson played all 10 seasons of his career with the Flyers, scoring 186 points in 601 games. His absurdly high plus-295 rating for his career is the fifth-best mark among all players in team history, and the second-best among defenders.

While these players were great, it is clear that the Flyers have not done the best job with drafting defensemen. All of their best defenders, including Mark Howe, Eric Desjardins, Chris Pronger, Kimmo Timonen, Joe Watson, and more, did not start their careers with Philadelphia. They’ll look to change this both now and in the future as they lean on the draft.