4 Keys to Oilers Winning Game 6 vs. Stars

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of their Western Conference Final series on Sunday night. The Oilers took a 3-2 series lead in Dallas and now have the chance to win on home ice, winning the series and going up against the Florida Panthers who are awaiting the winners.

This will be an incredible game and the Oilers have a solid record in series-clinching performances. But, this game won’t be an easy one to win. Here are four keys to Edmonton’s finding success.

The Oilers Must Find Yet Another Gear

If the Oilers are going to punch their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final with a win over the Stars on Sunday night, they’ll need to have their best game of the series. Dallas will come out firing with their lives on the line and that means the Oilers need to play better than they did in Game 5, which was widely considered one of their best all-around performances of these 2024 NHL playoffs.

Related: 3 Takeaways From Panthers’ Series-Clinching Win vs. Rangers

The Oilers seem to be hitting their stride at the right time. They played well in their last two games against the Vancouver Canucks and Game 5 versus the Stars has been lauded as their best game yet. Leon Draisaitl said that their team’s best can beat anyone’s best. This is the time to prove it.

The power play finally cashed in and the penalty kill has remained perfect. Those things need to stay the strengths of their game so the Stars get frustrated.

Oilers Best Players Need to Be Their Best Players

Having depth show up in a series where the Stars were considered the team with a deeper roster was important. That said, when all is said and done, this series will be won by the Oilers if their top guys show up and play like top guys. That means Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Zach Hyman, Evan Bouchard, Mattias Ekholm, and Darnell Nurse need to take the lead.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins of the Edmonton Oilers celebrates his goal with teammates in Game Seven of the Second Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)

Even the top-six guys who know they can be difference-makers need to step up. Evander Kane can be the type of forward that can impact a game. Whoever gets that sixth spot in the top six needs to play like they belong there. Depth guys should ensure they aren’t the reason for a mistake, but they also can’t play like they are afraid to make them.

The Goaltending Battle Must Be Won By Skinner

Stuart Skinner was fantastic on Friday. He didn’t see many shots early, but when the Stars pushed in the third period and got some sustained offensive zone pressure, Skinner made a few ten-bell saves that kept the Oilers in it. Skinner doesn’t need to be perfect, but he needs to be better than his opposing goaltender Jake Oettinger, and avoid letting in momentum-shifting goals.

Skinner has found new life after being pulled in the Canucks series. He’s been more stable and calm, sure of himself, and confident in his ability. The Oilers can help him by keeping everything to the outside, but Skinner needs his A game.

Play Like They’ll Be Eliminated if They Lose

This isn’t a must-win game for the Oilers. That said, they should treat it as such. Edmonton does not want to head back to Dallas for Game 7. If they do, all bets are off. The Oilers have played quite well when they either have to bounce back or know their backs are against the wall. They’ve been good all season when they absolutely have to be. They’ve not been good when they feel they can take the pedal off the gas.

Game 6, at home, is a critical game. The Florida Panthers have already claimed their stake in the Final. The Oilers need this win to secure the series, go in rested against the Panthers, and avoid letting the Stars have one more shot to take this away. Go up early, maintain pressure with a lead, and win this game decisively.