St. Louis Blues Draft Adam Jecho 95th Overall

With the 95th pick of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, the St. Louis Blues have selected Adam Jecho from the Edmonton Oil Kings of the Western Hockey League (WHL)

About Adam Jecho

Adam Jecho is a prospect who can be equally exciting and frustrating to scout. He shows occasional flashes of tantalizing potential, looking like the player who could become a dominant force in the NHL one day. However, he almost always follows them up with long stretches where he is bizarrely ineffective or missing in action altogether. The Czech player has a large frame and exceptional skills, which is unusual for someone his size (6-foot-5, 201 pounds). He can be swift on the ice, covering a lot of ground with just a few strides. Once he gets going, it’s tough to take the puck from him, and he can overpower defenders. He’s also an intense shooter with great goalscoring instincts and can maximize his opportunities.

Related: THW’s 2024 NHL Draft Tracker

Jecho moves around the ice well; he’s not super fast or slow, but he’s pretty agile. He generates power through his lower body and has long, fluid skating strides. He’s best when building up speed in a straight line, but he also has good balance and edge work for more adaptable movements. He has a powerful and quick shot, whether skating with the puck or receiving a pass, rebound, or deflection.

THW Prospect Profile Excerpt

“Adam Jecho is an offensive weapon who has exploded in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Edmonton Oil Kings this season. Watching him play live and having the pleasure of seeing how strong of a player he is at both ends of the ice, it’s clear he will make a difference at the NHL level one day.

Adam Jecho, Edmonton Oil Kings (Photo Credit: Andy Devlin)

“His offensive production stands out in a big way, but he could work on improving his skating. He has a bigger stature and it’s common for bigger players to struggle with having a smooth stride but if Jecho can work on and improve his skating ability, he could be a steal in the second round for any team willing to take a chance on him.

“He is a gifted natural scorer who knows how to make plays and create opportunities for his teammates.”

Full player profile can be found here.

How This Affects the Blues’ Plans

Coming in at 6-foot-5, Jecho’s ability to stick handle the way he does is unique and adds to a very bright Blues future pool of prospects. He joins Dalibor Dvorský, Jimmy Snuggerud and Zachary Bolduc to pair with in the future to come. All players listed are above six feet and can play physically, and Jecho definitely adds to that. With more room to grow and further develop his skating, he will be a major addition to the middle-six of the Blues as he can play both center and right wing.