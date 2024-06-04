Lucas Van Vliet – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Lucas Van Vliet

2023-24 Team: USNTDP (USHL)

Date of Birth: Jan. 25, 2006

Place of Birth: Livonia, MI, USA

Ht: 6-foot-1 Wt: 175 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: Center

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2024 first-year eligible

Rankings

NHL Central Scouting: 75th (among NA skaters)

Lucas Van Vliet is a player who when you watch, does not necessarily stand out in a major way quite yet, but if you watch him closely, is a player that gains plenty of respect. As more of a depth piece on the U-18 team this season for the US Developmental Program, he stuck out as someone who has no problem getting into the dirty areas of the ice to make a play for his team.

Related: THW’s 2024 NHL Draft Guide

Whether it is on the forecheck or an offensive play, Van Vliet uses his bigger frame to his advantage in the dirty areas. He can get into those areas and battle it out with opponents and further benefit his team in the offensive zone. When his team does have the puck, he makes his presence felt in front of the opposing goaltender and drives the net with a purpose. To build off of being a strong force at the front of the net, he also possesses a strong enough shot that he can be a secondary offensive option for a team.

Lucas Van Vliet, Team USA (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

Where his offensive game does need some improvement in is being able to handle pressure when handling the puck. Van Vliet has shown that he struggles with this and building confidence in these situations is a key area of improvement. Defensively, his game has improved throughout the season, but he does still find himself “puck watching” at times and this sets him behind the rest of the players on the ice. With that being said, he has begun to develop more and has become a stronger two-way player for the Developmental Team.

As a Michigan State commit, Van Vliet has time to further develop his game and hone in on some of the skills where he lacks. There is a chance that he could make the move from the center position to wing just based on the fact he does possess the IQ and all-around game that allows him to be able to handle it. Being able to make this move could make him a player of interest for an NHL organization.

Other THW Draft Profiles

Lucas Van Vliet – NHL Draft Projection

With not necessarily having one skillset that is seen as “elite” or that stands out, Van Vliet does have enough upside to his game that he could find himself being a fifth-round pick in a few weeks in Las Vegas if an organization feels like he can develop his game even further while at Michigan State.

Quotables

“Lucas Van Vliet is one of the 2024 NHL Draft’s most fascinating centre prospects, with more than enough scoring touch and a well-developed 200-foot game. He’s also well-respected in that USNTDP room, known as someone with strong leadership qualities” – Russ Cohen, EPRinkside

“Van Vliet is hardworking center who likes to take advantage of the physical side of the game. His good qualities were visible mostly in the corners, where liked to grind and try to win duals. He also showed good puck-protection skills and strength coming out of the corners in the offensive zone, driving to the net like a bull.” – Arttu Myllymaki, FCHockey

“Lucas is a gifted goal-scorer that spent the last two years at the National Program. I coached him when he was younger and he’s always had a knack for putting the puck in the net. We’re excited to have him” – Trevor Edwards, Dubuque Fighting Saints

Strengths

Relentless on the forecheck and has shown the willingness to go to the dirty areas of the ice.

Has an underrated shot that has shown the promise to help him become a secondary scorer.

Has developed his game to become more of a two-way player.

Does a lot of the little things right on the ice.

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

While his defensive game has improved throughout the season, it is still an area where he can improve to help establish himself in an NHL lineup.

Does not do anything at an “elite” or top-notch level. Finding a skill that he can develop into that kind of level will go a long way for him.

He struggles with handling the puck when pressured. Improving on his stickhandling and gaining further confidence with the puck should help him out big-time.

NHL Potential

Van Vliet has the work ethic to develop more of his offensive game, but at this stage of his development, he would likely project as a third or fourth-line player in an NHL lineup. He has the potential to be an energizer type of player with his strong forechecking ability as well as chipping in with some secondary scoring for an organization. But, if he can continue to develop, he could establish himself as a bonafide third-line player.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk: 2/5 Reward: 3/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense: 5.5/10 Defense: 4.5/10

Awards/ Achievements

Van Vliet was a part of the United States U-18 team that won a silver medal at the World Junior Championship in 2024.

Lucas Van Vliet Stats

Videos

SHAKE AND BAKE! 😲



Lucas Van Vliet's first career multi-goal game and he ends up with FOUR! 🚨🚨🚨🚨#USAvsADR pic.twitter.com/1OBJ3fJ9Ue — USA Hockey’s NTDP (@USAHockeyNTDP) November 23, 2023

Sign up for our NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter