2024 NHL Entry Draft – Top 10 QMJHL Prospects

The Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) has not seen a player ranked in the top 10 of the NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings heading into a draft in a few seasons (the last player was Alexis Lafreniere at number one in the 2020 Draft). That run continues this season, with the highest-ranked prospect coming out of the league being ranked at No. 29, but it does have several players who would interest an NHL organization in the draft in a few weeks.

#10: Gabe Smith, C, Moncton Wildcats

NHL Central Scouting Rank: 94th (among NA skaters)

A big-bodied center, Gabe Smith plays into his size and has more of a power-forward type of play. He can make his presence felt on the forecheck with his relentless play and the willingness to throw his body around (6-foot-2, 208 pounds). In the offensive zone, he plays more of a one-dimensional game as a net-front presence who once again can battle for the puck and space in front of opposing goaltenders. Defensively, he can use his length and size to his advantage and is a strong defender in his own zone.

Where Smith’s game does lack though is with him needing to learn when and when not to throw his body around and developing his offensive game outside of the one-dimensional aspect. If he can do so, he will make a strong living as a power forward with a knack for causing chaos around the net.

#9: Justin Poirier, RW, Baie-Comeau Drakker

NHL Central Scouting Rank: 82nd (among NA skaters)

Considered by many to be the second-best pure goal-scorer in the 2024 Draft behind Cole Eiserman, Justin Poirier had the most goals by a 17-year-old in the QMJHL since the 2004-05 season (Sidney Crosby with 66), with 57 goals on the season. There are not very many spots in the offensive zone that Poirier cannot get his shot off from, making him a consistent threat. But with this comes the fact that he tends to get tunnel vision when he does have the puck and misses opportunities to pass it off to his teammates.

Outside of his offensive game, Poirier tends to lack play-wise. He does not have the greatest work ethic away from the puck and finds himself coasting or waiting for the play and the puck to come to him instead of working his way into a play from time to time. He will need to work on becoming more of an all-around threat to be an impact player at the next level.

#8: Alexandre Blais, C, Rimouski Oceanic

NHL Central Scouting Rank: 81st (among NA skaters)

The opposite of Poirier, Alexandre Blais is an exceptional playmaker in the offensive zone. He is a strong player with the puck on his stick and can use his vision to anticipate the play happening in front of him. This helps allow him to make plays to his teammates or on the net himself. Tied in with his excellent playmaking abilities is his skating ability being one of his stronger suits. The two mixed together make him an offensive threat.

On the flip side, Blais’ downfall seems to be his size. Sitting at only 5-foot-10 and 152 pounds (give or take a pound), he will surely have to build his strength and add some weight to his frame to withstand the physicality and bigger players at the next level.

#7: Matyas Melovsky, C, Baie-Comeau Drakker

NHL Central Scouting Rank: 80th (among NA skaters)

As an over-ager in the 2024 Draft, Matyas Melovksy is a third-year eligible draftee this year. He was invited to play on the Detroit Red Wings’ Prospect team in their annual Prospects Tournament in 2023 as well. This season he has shown a strong ability to be a playmaker in the offensive zone thanks to the vision that he possesses with the puck on his stick.

One of the knocks ability-wise that Melovsky has in his game is his skating ability, which has limited him from gaining more draft value. But with the frame he possesses (6-foot-2, 190 pounds), if he can improve on his skating then he could become more than a third-line playmaker that many feel he will be at the NHL level.

#6: Alexis Bernier, D, Baie-Comeau Drakker

NHL Central Scouting Rank: 62nd (among NA skaters)

The first defenseman on this list, Alexis Bernier is known as a strong two-way defenseman who leans more towards being a reliable defensive defenseman. He has shown this season that he is capable of being a strong playmaker from the back end, thanks in large part to his solid vision. Where he excels best with his playmaking ability and skill is while helping lead the breakout out of his own zone.

Offensively, he may not light the world on fire, but is still reliable enough to not be a liability. With an improved offensive game, Bernier has the chance to become a second-pairing defenseman at some point in his career.

#5: Tomas Lavoie, D, Cape Brenton Eagles

NHL Central Scouting Rank: 57th (among NA skaters)

Standing at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, Tomas Lavoie is one of the most physical players on this list. He has shown no problem throwing his weight around as a defenseman in the QMJHL. But he can use his length to help him defensively as well, by separating oncoming opponents from the puck with his stick. He has been able to make the decision rather smoothly and quickly if he needs to throw his body at an opponent or can handle the play with just his stick work.

He is much like Bernier in the fact that he is known more for his defensive game than his offensive one, but he is still capable of making an impact in all three zones of the ice thanks to his playmaking abilities and awareness.

#4: Raoul Boilard, C, Baie-Comeau Drakker

NHL Central Scouting Rank: 51st (among NA skaters)

A strong start to the 2023-24 season saw Raoul Boilard get an invite to the 2024 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, where he was one of its standout players. In totality, he has shown that he can play both a power-forward style of game or more of a “skilled” game, depending on the situation and opponent. As a skilled player, he has the playmaking abilities to find his teammates and set himself up for success in the offensive zone. Tied in with his playmaking abilities are his strong puck skills as well.

The biggest knock on Boilard’s game is that his defensive game does lack from time to time and is an area of improvement that he will need to address at the next level to become more of a well-rounded center.

#3: Eriks Mateiko, LW, Saint John Sea Dogs

NHL Central Scouting Rank: 33rd (among NA skaters)

Yet another QMJHL forward who plays with a power forward style, Eriks Mateiko is more of a well-rounded two-way forward than some of the others listed before him. This has helped him to get more involved in the penalty kill, thanks to his defensive awareness and IQ. Offensively, while his numbers and play may not jump off the screen, he is always someone to keep a close eye on as he seemingly does all of the “little things” right while on the ice.

#2: Maxim Masse, RW, Chicoutimi Saguenéens

NHL Central Scouting Rank: 30th (among NA skaters)

The run on players from the QMJHL who are big-bodied and use their size to their advantage continues with Maxim Masse. He can use his size in all three zones of the ice, especially in the offensive zone where he uses it to shield opponents away to create more time and space for himself to make a play. Tying into his size and making an impact offensively, he has shown that he is capable of lighting the lamp with a strong shot that he shows off when he is given the chance. What has gone underrated and flown under the radar has been his sneakily solid playmaking skills. He has been a strong power play player for the Saguenéens this season as a net-front presence as well.

Masse’s offense is not the only aspect where he excels. His defensive game is sound, and he does not find himself out of position very often thanks to a mix of his length, hockey smarts and vision. When attacking opponents, he uses both his length and body to separate opponents from the puck and end chances or rushes that are possible. While he does play more of a power forward game, if Masse can further build upon the frame he has with some extra muscle, it will help take his game to another level for whatever organization drafts him.

#1: Spencer Gill, D, Rimouski Oceanic

NHL Central Scouting Rank: 29th (among NA skaters)

Leading the way from the backend of the ice for the Oceanic, Spencer Gill is probably the most sound two-way defenseman coming out of the QMJHL this year. It starts with his poised and controlled play in the defensive zone, whether it be with the puck on his stick, helping lead a breakout or on the defensive side of the puck where he shows the composure to not get himself out of position as a defender.

After showing some promise offensively in his rookie season in the QMJHL, Gill took his offensive game to another level this season and had a breakout season. His vision with the puck and further composed play in the offensive zone have helped him further develop his game. With the puck on his stick, he has shown that he has a strong shot and that he is more than capable of letting it go from the point. He is also smart enough to know when and where to use his shot and if he can build off his offensive output this season, there is a chance he can become an impactful piece for a defensive core for an NHL organization.

No Superstars, But Plenty of Talent

While there are no prospects at the level of Lafreniere coming from the QMJHL this year, there are plenty who have the potential to be strong players at both ends of the ice for an NHL organization in the future that hockey fans should keep a close eye on going forward.

