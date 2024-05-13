Eriks Mateiko – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Eriks Mateiko

2023-24 Team: Saint Johns Sea Dogs (QMJHL)

Date of Birth: Nov. 18, 2005

Place of Birth: Jelgava, LAT

Ht: 6-foot-5 Wt: 210 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: RW/LW

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2024 first-year eligible

Rankings

Possessing a very large frame with a nice shot, Eriks Mateiko has caught the attention of many scouts. An injury replacement for the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) Top Prospects game in January, he made the most of his opportunity, showing off a great power game with lots of physicality. He uses his frame well, and at nearly 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds, it’s not hard to see why he has the interest of many teams in this upcoming draft.

Eriks Mateiko, Saint John Sea Dogs (Michael Hawkins / Saint John Sea Dogs)

Mateiko recorded 23 goals and 20 assists in 49 regular-season games for the Sea Dogs and continues demonstrating that he is a solid two-way forward. He played in all situations for Saint John, killed penalties, and did well using his long reach and anticipation. He is getting more time on the power play, where he is a dual threat as a net-front player and a shooter. He is proficient at getting to the openings and has a quality shot release he can let go in stride.

His skating stride is strong and delivers good speed. He is capable of pulling away with the puck. Mateiko displays good puck skills and vision, and his hockey sense allows him to execute under pressure. He is an offensive player who can excel down low, protecting the puck and playing an effective cycle game.

Mateiko is a lanky power forward who excels below the dots. He demonstrates solid positioning in the offensive zone, identifying lanes and occupying open spaces, ensuring he remains ready to release the puck at all times. Engaging in cycling, he seizes opportunities to unleash his blistering wrist shot from the circle, often finding the top shelf.

The real strength of Mateiko’s game is the little things he does with and without the puck. He always tries to take the puck into the middle of the ice when he gets it. As a result, he is very good at creating dangerous scoring chances for himself and his teammates. He also displays some “NHL-ready” habits without the puck regarding how and where he moves and where he positions himself. These are all little details that can help players adapt to pro hockey a lot easier.

Eriks Mateiko – NHL Draft Projection

Matteiko is a big-bodied forward who gets the most out of his game. He consistently competes and is long and rangy. He uses his size and length to extend plays along the wall and shield pucks from checks. He needs a little work on his skating skills, but he should see his name called sometime between the third and early fourth rounds.

Quotables

“At 6-foot-4, Mateiko has what it takes to earn a long career as a disruptive force in the NHL. And his season with the Saint John Sea Dogs, he’s honing the skills he would need to fill that role. He’s taking pucks off the wall, screening goalies at the net, and putting in the effort defensively. We’re seeing him make more and more plays in tight pressure, too.” – David St-Louis, EP Rinkside

“While Mateiko did not have an eye-caching world juniors, he is still a high-interest player coming into the tournament. While he did not make a strong case to be a top end draft pick, his big stature and great potential is too much to ignore. Mateiko could be an excellent late round pick for a team who want to take a gamble on a potential power forward in Mateiko. His QMJHL season is also going well, so there could potentially be a hidden diamond in the rough here with Eriks Mateiko.” – Isaiah Bouchard, Draft Prospects Hockey

“Ēriks Mateiko is an interesting specimen. The late 2005-born winger had a decent first year in the QMJHL with 16 goals and 36 points, but he’s putting along at a point-per-game pace with the Saint John Sea Dogs. He has eight points during a six-game point streak and two three-point efforts over the past 10 games. At 6-foot-4, he’s getting more comfortable using his size to his advantage and could be a decent late-round pickup.”- Steven Ellis, Daily Faceoff

Strengths

Physicality

Compete level

Solid two-way player

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Skating, especially his glide

Improve overall offensive skills

NHL Potential

Mateiko is a big forward who also plays well in the defensive zone. He uses his range to close down passing lanes and break up opportunities at both even strength and on the penalty kill. This skill set should lead him to a bottom-six role in the NHL, where he can kill penalties and be reliable when his team needs to close out games.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 2/5, Reward – 3/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 6/10, Defense – 7/10

Awards/Achievements

2023 – U18 WJC Top 3 Player on Team

Eriks Mateiko – Stats

