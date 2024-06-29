Edmonton Oilers Select Sam O’Reilly 32nd Overall

With the 32nd overall pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, the Edmonton Oilers select Sam O’Reilly from the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

About Sam O’Reilly

Sam O’Reilly is constantly willing to get involved and does whatever it takes to regain possession with his strength and body positioning. He’s constantly battling and getting to the tough areas of the ice. Be it below the goal line, in the corners, or along the boards, O’Reilly is in the middle of it all and usually comes out on top. He tends to do most of his damage in tight spaces, driving hard to the net and creating havoc for a scoring or second-chance opportunity. He has a decent shot from outside and is regularly available in the open ice, putting himself in the right spots at the right time to make a play or finish them.

Defensively, O’Reilly’s motor and intensity are just as strong, doing a great job to pressure puck carriers and take opportunities away. He’s got great awareness to corner players, neutralize, and prevent plays from happening. His long reach and size can quickly take away time and space for opposing players.

Sam O’Reilly, London Knights (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

O’Reilly’s work ethic makes him a very valuable player for any NHL team. The fact that he can play the wing or up the middle would give them plenty of options to utilize his strengths to their advantage. While he may not be a consistent top-six option, he could find himself as a very effective third-line energy player, being a factor to set the tone and be strong defensively. His smarts can be an asset on the penalty kill and his net-front presence can definitely help on the power play.

THW Prospect Profile Excerpt

“There are plenty of prospects that continue to fly under the radar heading into the 2024 NHL Draft. One name that’s getting some recognition heading into the final stretch is London Knights forward Sam O’Reilly, as he continued to quickly improve his draft stock throughout the season.

“When you look at the production, you understand why O’Reilly was successful in that regard. O’Reilly is a versatile 200-foot player that can play a responsible game without the puck and display a strong work ethic when he’s in the offensive zone. He doesn’t shy away from any chance of their being any sort of physicality.”

How This Affects the Oilers’ Plans

The Oilers liked what they saw in O’Reilly to give up picks to move into the last pick of the first round to select him. The Oilers are happy to add him to their prospect pool as he has good game habits, is hard to play against, and plays with some bite while staying within the rules. He has very good offensive hockey sense and puck skills and is hard to contain down low.

The Oilers have added a prospect to their organization who drives the net extremely hard, can tip pucks, and screens goalies. He’s physical all over the ice and can play a 200-foot game.