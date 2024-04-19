Sam O’Reilly – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Sam O’Reilly

2023-24 Team: London Knights (OHL)

Date of Birth: Mar. 30, 2006

Place of Birth: Toronto, ON, CAN

Ht: 6-foot-1 Wt: 176 pounds

Shoots: R

Position: C/RW

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2024 first-year eligible

Rankings

There are plenty of prospects that continue to fly under the radar heading into the 2024 NHL Draft. One name that’s getting some recognition heading into the final stretch is London Knights forward Sam O’Reilly, as he continued to quickly improve his draft stock throughout the season.

Many didn’t expect him to have the season that he did, as he finished third in Ontario Hockey League rookie scoring with 56 points in 68 games. Overall, he was third in goals with 20 and was second in assists with 36.

When you look at the production, you understand why O’Reilly was successful in that regard. O’Reilly is a versatile 200-foot player that can play a responsible game without the puck and display a strong work ethic when he’s in the offensive zone. He doesn’t shy away from any chance of their being any sort of physicality.

Sam O’Reilly, London Knights (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

O’Reilly is constantly showing his willingness to get involved and does whatever it takes to regain possession with his strength and body positioning. He’s always battling and getting to the tough areas of the ice. Be it below the goal line, in the corners or along the boards, O’Reilly is in the middle of it all and usually comes out on top. He tends to do most of his damage in tight spaces, driving hard to the net and creating havoc for a scoring or second chance opportunity. He has a decent shot from outside and is always making himself available in the open ice, putting himself in the right spots at the right time to make a play or finish them

The main weakness to his game is his skating and speed. He doesn’t have the best stride and his lack of speed and agility can be a problem when trying to create separation from attacking players or in transition. The plus side to that, is that he can protect the puck really well, showing great hands and puck skills. He can be a strong support player as his smarts and positioning makes up for that. If he can improve his skating and his speed, he could be a real threat as he already has the mindset and drive on the ice.

Defensively, O’Reilly’s motor and intensity are just as strong, doing a great job to pressure puck carriers and take opportunities away. He’s got great awareness to corner players, neutralize and pick off plays from unfolding. His long reach and size can quickly take away time and space for opposing players.

Sam O’Reilly – NHL Draft Projection

O’Reilly’s speed and skating are ultimately the difference makers that makes him a second-round selection as opposed to being a first. It could also be why he drops slightly as a result. Although, his work ethic and drive are what’s going to attract a lot of suitors on the second day of the draft as his overall play is what stands out.

Quotables

“The nice thing that Sam brings is he’s a little bit of a throwback to me because he does a lot of little things on the ice that are hard to find. He drives the net extremely hard, can tip pucks, screen goalies. He’s physical all over the ice and he can play a 200-foot game.” – Rob Simpson, Knights associate general manager

“He has good game habits, is hard to play against and plays with some bite while playing within the rules. He has very good offensive hockey sense and puck skills, is hard to contain down low and gaining more confidence offensively as the season progresses. O’Reilly can play the fast/smart game in traffic and small areas and has all the tools in his kit to contribute offensively.” – NHL Central Scouting

“I really wanted to put him higher and there’s a chance that I do by the draft, but I’m just a bit hesitant right now because I don’t love his skating. I’ve seen some praising his speed on social media, and I just don’t see that. I think his stride is clunky and it lacks power, preventing him from getting clear separation.” – Brock Otten, McKeen’s OHL Prospects

Strengths

Work ethic and drive

Strong 200-foot game

Awareness and positioning without the puck

Puck protection skills

Under Construction- Improvements to Make

Lack of high-end speed

Skating limits him in certain situations

NHL Potential

O’Reilly’s work ethic is going to make him a very valuable player for any NHL team. The fact that he can play the wing or up the middle would give them plenty of options to utilize his strengths to their advantage. While he may not be a consistent top-six option, he could find himself as a very effective third line energy player, being a factor to set the tone and be strong defensively. His smarts can be an asset on the penalty kill and his net front presence can definitely help on the power play.

Risk- Reward Analysis

Risk- 2/5, Reward 3/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense- 6/10, Defense 7/10

Awards/ Achievements

O’Reilly participated in the CHL Top Prospects game.

Sam O’Reilly Stats

Videos