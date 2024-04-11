Ryder Ritchie – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Ryder Ritchie

2023-24 Team: Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)

Date of Birth: August 3, 2006

Place of Birth: Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Height: 6-feet, Weight: 174 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: LW/RW

NHL Draft Eligibility: First Year Eligible

Ryder Ritchie is a playmaking winger who plays with a ton of skill and is really tough for defenders to nail down. Ritchie was named rookie of the year in the WHL last season (2022-23) on a Prince Albert Raiders team that finished in the league’s bottom five. Expectations were increased for Ritchie this season, and he started off the year with a bang, scoring nine points in five games for Canada at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Ritchie carried that momentum into the first few weeks of the regular season, though he slowed down in December and then missed some time with an injury shortly after. It took him a while to get his footing, but he played his best hockey of the season down the stretch and into the Raiders’ first round playoff exit, which is always a positive. I expect Ritchie will be a big piece for Canada at the U18 World Championship coming up this Spring.

Ryder Ritchie, Prince Albert Raiders (Mark Peterson/Prince Albert Raiders)

Although he measured closer to 5-foot-10 last season, Ritchie is up to 6-feet now and that will certainly boost his draft stock. It has also helped improve his ability to protect the puck, with a slightly larger frame to put between the puck and his opponents.

Ritchie’s shiftiness comes from a combination of his great hands and a smooth, adaptable skating stride. He changes speeds really well and has great edges, which allow him to lose defenders effectively both with and without the puck. Ritchie has a solid shot too, especially when he does the curl-and-drag wrister that has become so popular these days.

After scoring 55 points in 61 games (0.9 ppg) as a WHL rookie last season (same amount of points as Berkly Catton), expectations were pretty high coming into his draft year. He only managed 44 points in 47 games (0.94 ppg) this past season, though it’s worth mentioning he nearly matched his goal total from his rookie year despite playing 14 fewer games.

Prince Albert has been a struggling team for all of Ritchie’s tenure so far, and I think an improved team could go a long way in improving his numbers in the near future. Luckily for him, the Raiders had the top two picks in the 2023 WHL Bantam Draft (Daxon Rudolph and Riley Boychuk respectively), as well as pick number seven (Ty Meunier) so there’s a lot of talent waiting in the wings.

With some help and a healthy season, I can easily picture Ritchie pushing for 90+ points next season, which would be a very big step in the right direction for him.

Ryder Ritchie – NHL Draft Projection

As an offensive winger who didn’t score a ton in junior this year, Ritchie isn’t likely to be a super early draft pick. When the WHL season began, it looked like Ritchie would have a real chance to go in the top-16, but that won’t happen. I do think his offensive game, and growth spurt, will make him a first rounder, though I think he’s most likely going to be a late first type of guy, probably in the 24-32 range.

Quotables

“ Ritchie can take over shifts with his high energy and workhorse attitude. And his shot – good luck blocking that.” – Steven Ellis, Daily Faceoff

Ryder Ritchie, Prince Albert Raiders (Mark Peterson/Prince Albert Raiders)

“His feet and hands are ultra quick making him an exceptional puck carrier. If you give Ritchie time to pick up speed and attack defenders downhill, you will be sorry after he beats you, and secures middle ice.” – Ben Jordan, Smaht Scouting

Strengths

Puck handling

Quick and agile skater

Growing into an NHL-sized frame

Sneaky-good shot

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Defensive game

Offensive consistency

NHL Potential

I see the potential for Ritchie to become a top-six winger in the NHL, though he’s more likely to be a middle-six guy. When I watch him play, I see a bit of Conor Garland in the way he protects the puck and shakes off defenders with spins and quick weight shifts. You’d think a winger who is barely 6-feet would be easy enough to pin against the boards but Ritchie’s ability to slip away from checkers and find space to make a play will serve him well as a pro.

Risk-Reward

Risk – 2.5/5, Reward – 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 8.5/10, Defense – 4/10

Ryder Ritchie on Growing Up in a Pro Hockey Player Family

Awards/Trophies

2022-23: WHL Rookie of the Year

2023-24: Hlinka Gretzky Cup Gold Medal

Ryder Ritchie Stats

