Maple Leafs Should Check the Cost to Reunite with Nazem Kadri

Recent reports by TSN’s Darren Dreger and social media folks have suggested that the Calgary Flames are looking for suitors for Nazem Kadri.

Teams are calling the Flames with interest in Nazem Kadri, however Calgary isn’t in a full tear down. They’re trying to reset their roster and Kadri is a big part of that. He also has a No Move and likes Calgary. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 28, 2024

If this does materialize, the Toronto Maple Leafs need to be on the phone with the Flames. Unfortunately, these two teams haven’t had much luck talking trades since Brad Treliving left the Flames and became the Maple Leafs’ new GM. Treliving has wanted Chris Tanev, Nikita Zadorov, and Jacob Markstrom, and after strong pushes for all three, the Flames traded them elsewhere. The same could happen with Kadri, but it just seems fitting that he would end up back where it all started.

Leafs Nation Wants Reunion

Yes, that’s right. Leafs Nation wants the reunion of Kadri and their beloved Maple Leafs. After he was traded to the Colorado Avalanche in 2018 for Tyson Barrie and Alex Kerfoot by former GM Kyle Dubas, the fans have been clamouring for the team to bring him back. Although he seemed to fail in the moment, fans adored him, he played a hard game, and they loved the crest on the front of the jersey.

Nazem Kadri, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Maple Leafs need more of these types of players: ones who don’t play for the name on the back or for money, but rather players who want to play here and want to win. Unfortunately, much like DeMar DeRozan in 2019 with the NBA’s Toronto Raptors, both were used as sacrificial lambs.

Now, under new management who is trying to build a new team identity, Kadri fits the role. He could easily slot in as the second-line center and play behind Auston Matthews. This would likely allow John Tavares to either slide over to the wing on the second line or down to the third-line center spot. If they could land Kadri in a trade with the Flames and still sign Max Domi, the team could revamp their top six with more grit and scoring.

TSN Director of Scouting @CraigJButton joins @JayOnrait to discuss his opinion the Leafs should prioritize a Nazem Kadri deal over signing Tyler Bertuzzi or Max Domi. pic.twitter.com/6Hdlc2YawM — JayOnSC (@JayOnSC) June 28, 2024

The only real challenge would be that Kadri carries a no-move clause and may not want to waive it to come back to the Maple Leafs. However, given his love for the team previously, and the stars they have, he would be leaving a struggling Flames team and joining a playoff-contending Maple Leafs team.

What Would a Kadri Trade Look Like?

This is where it gets difficult. Kadri is still a good player, and the Flames will want to capitalize on that by raising the asking price. If they trade him, it would essentially end the debate on whether they are entering a rebuild. Assessing what the Flames will set as the asking price for Kadri is also difficult. If you look at the recent Markstrom trade to the New Jersey Devils, they agreed to accept a first-round pick and an NHL defenceman in Kevin Bahl in return. If they have set the standard for the Flames, then the Maple Leafs should be able to make this trade.

The only roadblock for the Maple Leafs would be draft picks. If this trade happens after the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, which is happening June 28 and 29, then they likely won’t want to trade another first-round pick. This means they will likely opt to give up one of their better prospects such as Fraser Minten. If Minten is dealt and they bring back Kadri, the trade-off would be knowing that by the time Kadri’s contract is up in five years, Minten will be an everyday NHL player who could turn out to be better than Kadri was. However, that is the price a team has to pay when they are in “win-now” mode.

Going back to the Flames in this deal alongside Minten could be Calle Jarnkrok or David Kampf. For two reasons, firstly, the Maple Leafs will need to offset some of Kadri’s $7 million cap hit. So trading Kampf and his $2.4 million cap hit or Jarnkrok’s $2.1 million would help clear money off the books. Secondly, the Flames will want to stay somewhat competitive, and adding one of those two everyday NHLers would help.

The Maple Leafs may look at asking for some salary cap retention as well, which may be where things get complicated. They will need to part with a mid-round pick for even 15-20% of Kadri’s cap hit, but the Flames would also have to agree to hold another player’s contract on their books for five more years. 15% retention would bring his cap hit down by $1.05 million and would leave him at $5.95 million. If they agreed on 20%, it would be $1.4 million and bring his cap hit down to $5.6 million. Either way, this would be a relief for the Maple Leafs.

This season, Kadri had 29 goals and 49 assists for 75 points in 82 games with the Flames. His best statistical season came in 2021–22 with the Avalanche, where he had 28 goals and 59 assists for 87 points. He was also a Stanley Cup winner in 2022 with the Avalanche. Since then, his time with the Flames just hasn’t worked out. Due to that and the state of their organization, they will likely look to move him, but for now, they are just gauging the market for him, and that is where the Maple Leafs need to make themselves a front-runner to bring Kadri back home to Toronto.