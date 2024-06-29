Toronto Maple Leafs Select Ben Danford 31st Overall

With the 31st overall pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, the Toronto Maple Leafs have selected Ben Danford from the Oshawa Generals of the Ontario Hockey League.

About Ben Danford

As a traditional two-way defenseman, Ben Danford has a toolkit that is easy to project to the NHL level, which makes him a potential surprise pick at the 2024 NHL Draft. Even if his offensive potential is a bit muted (he posted 33 points in 64 games played to the Oshwa Generals), he has solid defensive instincts and room to grow into his overall game.

What makes Danford a first-round selection are his intangibles. He’s a great skater who possesses a strong stick, a high hockey IQ, can shoot through the zone to create chances, and will easily be able to crack a second-pairing role as a defensive-focused player. Sure this isn’t the most exciting thing to say about a player, but you need a right-shot defenseman that can be plugged into your lineup for 17 minutes each night, take on time on the penalty kill, and make the right choices to keep the puck out of your net.

THW Prospect Profile Excerpt

Ben Danford has been the top defenceman on the Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL) Oshawa Generals in 2023-24. In just his second year in the league, he has developed into a great defender with some offensive ability as well. A very traditional two-way defenceman who will always take the defensive play over offence, the Generals are a much better team with him playing at his best. His leadership is another quality that the team appreciates. He makes regular appearances with the media and is one of the first players to stand up for his teammates.

With the play coming toward him, Danford uses his great skating ability to maintain strong gap control and make the defensive play. He can be physical, whether it be a booming hip-check or a tough board battle, and he is always using that to his advantage.

Once the puck is deep in the defensive end, Danford makes quick work of picking up the coverage he needs to be on. If the puck is in his corner, he will be one of the first people into the battle, and if it isn’t, he makes standing in front of the net a miserable time. When the puck ends up on his stick, he doesn’t hesitate to make a smart pass out of the zone. He isn’t the kind of defenceman to ice the puck often, and he can find an open player to serve a pass to.

How This Affects the Maple Leafs’ Plans

For the Maple Leafs, Danford feels like a perfect selection, even if it may not be the most exciting option they could have taken. The Maple Leafs desperately needed to add a quality right-shot defenseman to their prospect pool, as this is a very clear position of need for the team.

With Danford, they got a perfect player who has sound defensive abilities and projects to the NHL in three to five years. This might not be the sexy, home-run pick people were hoping for, but it’s a move that makes the Maple Leafs better in the long term, even if it might feel like a slight reach at pick 31.