Artur Akhtyamov Is Providing the Maple Leafs With Organizational Depth in Net

On Sunday, the Toronto Maple Leafs opened up their 2025-26 preseason with a 4-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators. While the Senators iced a number of their regulars from last season, the Maple Leafs gave a number of their younger players an opportunity to prove why they belong with the big club.

For some, the results might not be there. For others, the battle might be too tough considering what the Maple Leafs have on the big club already. That said, there were a number of players for the Maple Leafs on Sunday who stood out – whether it be for their offensive capabilities or their defensive structure.

Whatever the case may be, the Maple Leafs are considered a team who’s prospect cupboard might not be as well-stocked as they’d like. In fact, they are a bottom-tier team when it comes to their current prospect options – outside of Easton Cowan, Ben Danford and a handful of others.

But one area the team has addressed over the past couple of seasons is in net. On Sunday, the Maple Leafs and their fans got a chance to see Artur Akhtyamov in action against some NHL-calibre talent, and the 23-year-old didn’t disappoint.

Akhtyamov’s 2025-26 Preseason Debut

While he only played half of the preseason game against the Senators, Akhtyamov had some big saves on some dangerous opportunities throughout his 30 minutes. He saw 17 shots and gave up just one goal – an even-strength marker that came early in the second period.

Artur Akhtyamov, Toronto Maple Leafs (Marc DesRosiers-IMAGN Images)

He finished with a .941 save percentage (SV%) in the game, but it was stops like the one he had on Claude Giroux off a two-on-one that really made him stand out in his first appearance of the preseason.

But it was more than just a strong showing for the Maple Leafs’ 2020 fourth-round pick. In fact, what it provided for the organization and its fans is much deeper than face value. It was a reminder that the team’s prospect pool still has a glimmer of hope in players like Akhtyamov.

Akhtyamov Delivers Hope of Home-Grown Goaltending

In recent years, the Maple Leafs have struggled with homegrown goaltending. Names like James Reimer and Joseph Woll come to mind, but outside of those two there hasn’t been the major success stories within the organization at that position.

Sure, it’s too early to add Akhtyamov to that list, but the Russian goaltender has shown major growth since being drafted by the team in 2020.

Related: Maple Leafs Shouldn’t Make Any Moves Until the 2025-26 Trade Deadline

His 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons in the VHL demonstrated that he could put up strong numbers. While his record of 6-7-0 didn’t show it, his KHL stint in 2023-24 let the Maple Leafs know that he could get it done at the next level, finishing with a 2.51 goals against average (GAA) and .921 SV% for Ak Bars Kazan.

He finally made the jump to North America for the 2024-25 season, joining the AHL Toronto Marlies and playing 26 games. He finished the season with a .901 SV% and 2.81 GAA, while posting a record of 11-8-7 and it furthered the hope that he could eventually take the next step within the organization – a promising prospect from their past drafts.

Akhtyamov Battling for Third-String Spot

But where does all this effort land the young goaltender? Well, the clear tandem in Toronto this season is going to Anthony Stolarz and Woll. That, however, doesn’t come without the fear of injuries given their history. So, with that in mind, who’s the next goalie to get the call-up?

History would suggest that Dennis Hildeby would get the first shot. After all, the 24-year-old offers more size in net at six-foot-seven and just over 220 pounds. But, beyond the NHL-ready tandem, nothing is set in stone.

Dennis Hildeby, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

Hildeby got his shot last season finishing 3-3-0 with a 3.33 GAA and an .878 SV%. So does that open the door to the Maple Leafs giving Akhtyamov the opportunity next?

The likelihood is the battle for the third spot will fall to Hildeby and Akhtyamov. Hildeby has the slight edge given he’s been there before, but Akhtyamov should get every opportunity during camp to make a case for that spot.

Regardless of where he ends up on the depth chart, his path to the AHL – for now – has given the Maple Leafs a lot to look at in considering him for the next level. If it isn’t in 2025-26, the road is there for him to make the jump at some point, and Akhtyamov should find his way to the NHL.

For now, he’s a reminder to the organization’s brass of what they have in the system and that there is still some talent amongst their prospects, even if they aren’t seen as one of the top teams around the NHL for organizational depth.