New York Rangers Draft EJ Emery 30th Overall 

With the 30th overall pick of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, the New York Rangers have selected EJ Emery from the United States National Team Development Program

About EJ Emery

EJ Emery is a big, right-shot defender who moves well, which means that he has a near perfect physical toolkit as far as most NHL teams are concerned. He’s difficult to play against mostly because of his mobility and large frame rather than because of his smarts, though he has shown some promise on breakout passes after separating an attacking forward from the puck.

EJ Emery, USNTDP (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

Emery’s offensive game remains his biggest area for growth, with quite a few chances dying on his stick in the neutral zone. He has developed a bit this year as a puck carrier, but he’ll need a lot more growth there if he wants to be a true two-way defender in the NHL someday. Few prospects stood out at the NHL Draft Combine like Emery did, placing very highly in many of the physical tests.

THW Prospect Profile Excerpt

“Despite being Canadian, the 17-year-old defenseman, who holds dual citizenship through his parents, chose to play for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program’s Under-18 Team. EJ Emery is a skilled passer. At the same time, not primarily an offensive defenseman, his ability to move the puck is highly valued in today’s NHL. He possesses a great sense of vision, which allows him to identify opportunities to create scoring chances for his team. This exceptional vision sets him apart from other players with similar skills.

“Emery is highly skilled at defending against rushes. He effectively forces opposing players to the outside and times his closing on them well. His long, defensive, solid stick allows him to break up many rush attempts and prevent zone entries with a simple poke or stick-on puck. While not overly physical or an open-ice hitter, he understands space well and excels at closing opposing forwards off along the wall. His in-zone defense is mostly excellent, as he is very good at breaking up opposing cycles through anticipation with a poke check or a board battle. Additionally, he is an outstanding penalty killer, using his ability to block shots and close passing lanes significantly.”

How This Affects the Rangers’ Plans

EJ Emery is not going to be an offensive driver in the NHL, and every team that was interested in him during this year’s draft cycle was well aware that they wouldn’t be drafting him for points. He can help lead the defensemen prospect pool, which includes Mac Hollowell, Nikolas Brouillard and Matthew Robertson. He’s a big kid who defends well and is very physical on the right side. That’s the type of player that every team dreams of having during the playoffs, just look at the attention guys like Chris Tanev and Nikita Zadorov earned this year.

With looming questions about Jacob Trouba, he is a big defensive defenceman who can look to develop his game and produce a similar style that Trouba can bring while having the upside as stated to continue to develop his offensive game.