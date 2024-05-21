Ondrej Becher – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Ondrej Becher

2023-24 Team: Prince George Cougars (WHL)

Date of Birth: Feb. 24, 2004

Place of Birth: Ostrava, CZE

Ht: 6-foot-1 Wt: 184 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: Center

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2024 third-year eligible

Rankings

Ondrej Becher may be one of the riskiest picks heading into the 2024 NHL Draft, but his upside could make him a steal. As a third-year draft eligible, comparing him to his fellow 2024 Draft prospects is difficult since most are still 17 or 18 years old. While he may have gone undrafted in the 2022 and 2023 NHL Drafts, his 2023-24 performance has led him to bold top-50 praise by some.

Becher started this past season on fire, scoring 20 points in his team’s first 10 games and surpassing his career high of 38 points just a few weeks later. He finished the season with 32 goals and 96 points, the 13th-highest in all of the Western Hockey League (WHL). He uses his skating and hands to drive offense, handling the puck with ease in the offensive zone. He has elite edges and speed, keeping his head up to find the best pass.

The best part of Becher’s offensive game is his playmaking, specifically at driving offense on the perimeter of the offensive zone. He speeds around defenders while stickhandling around defenders, making risky but often worthwhile passes that lead to goals. Of course, he spent the majority of the season playing alongside top WHL forwards Terik Parascak, Riley Heidt, and Zac Funk. By playing with such strong talent, many teams will likely fear Becher will not be able to translate his game to the NHL since he relies on his linemates. However, that should not be the case for two reasons.

Ondřej Becher, Prince George Cougars (Photo Credit: Tri-City Americans)

The first reason is a player should not be penalized for succeeding alongside great talent. Parascak, Heidt, and Funk all broke out offensively this past season and Becher kept up. He elevated his game when it mattered most, and his offense came from working with talent, not relying on it. Even when he played with other forwards, he still found success. Whoever lands Becher will be getting a center who can carry his weight in any role.

Ondrej Becher ties it with 1:58 to go! Time to call it a comeback? #WorldJuniors @czehockey pic.twitter.com/suy3DqdSx0 — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) January 5, 2024

The second, and more relevant reason Becher will translate his game to the NHL is his elite defensive play. While he is phenomenal at using his stick for offense, he is even better at using it defensively. He uses his skating to keep up with defenders and his stick to knock opponents off the puck. His defensive ability allowed teammates to be more aggressive offensively, knowing they have Becher to rely on in case things go south. While his age is likely a factor for his defense looking so strong, his ability to learn from past mistakes shows he has the ability to develop into a strong NHL center.

Ondrej Becher – NHL Draft Projection

Becher may have the most variability in where he lands in the draft. He could go as early as the first round, although this is doubtful. It is also possible, but unlikely, to see the 20-year-old go in the top 45, but after that, anything can happen. The most likely landing spot is to see him fall in the 60-90 range to a team looking to add more NHL-ready talent.

Quotables

“Becher is a smart offensive force that impacts the game at both ends. He moves well with great straight-line acceleration and fluid edges. He takes open spaces and puts himself in high-danger opportunities, generally attacking the weak side of the ice. He’s a savvy playmaker with great hands and puck protection, completing impressive feeds, even no-look ones with ease.” – Joey Fortin Boulay, FC Hockey (from, ‘25381 – Canada vs. Czechia’, FC Hockey – 01/03/24).

Ondrej Becher channeling the spirit of Zdeno Chara 💥 pic.twitter.com/ZZ7NTavTas — xy – Prince George Cougars (@PGCougars) April 27, 2024

“Ondrej Becher was a standout performer at the World Juniors for Team Czechia, en route to a bronze medal for his team. He was instrumental in that bronze medal game, putting up five points (three goals, two assists) in the exciting final game. This should come as no surprise though given his season with the Prince George Cougars, as the Czech prospect has been excellent with 48 points (17 goals, 31 assists) in 32 games.” – Josh Bell, McKeen’s Hockey

“Becher is a two-way center who understands his responsibilities anchoring a forward line. He looked like a solid skater at this level, able to turn and cut quickly, and able to open his hips and receive a pass while scanning the ice for the next play.” – Miroslav Simurka, FC Hockey (from, ‘23942 – Canada vs. Czechia’, FC Hockey – 06/05/22).

Strengths

Hands

Playmaking

Defense

Stick

Under Construction- Improvements to Make

Physicality

Continued success

Consistency

Leading a line

NHL Potential

If Becher continues to develop at the trajectory he is on, he could turn into a strong bottom-six center who leads a penalty-killing unit while being a defensively dominant center at even strength. His biggest step will be in the 2024-25 season, showing last season was no fluke. A more realistic outlook for Becher is to develop into a fringe NHL player, getting called up for bottom-six action or being a team’s 13th or 14th forward.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk 3.5/5, Reward 3/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense 3/10, Defense 4.5/10

Awards/ Achievements

U20 WJC Bronze Medal

Drafted #16 by Prince George Cougars in the 2022 CHL Import Draft

YouTube – 2024 WJC Highlights

Ondrej Becher Stats

Videos

