Anaheim Ducks Draft Lucas Pettersson 35th Overall

With the 35th overall pick of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, the Anaheim Ducks have selected Lucas Pettersson from MoDo Hockey of the J20 Nationell

About Lucas Pettersson

Lucas Pettersson is a center prospect who skates quickly, works hard, and has shown a good scoring touch in Sweden’s top junior league this year. Pettersson was a leader for Sweden at last Summer’s Hlinka Gretzky Cup, scoring four points in as many games, and was a major factor for their U18 World Championship team in May.

He has a quick and accurate snapshot that has served him well in the J20 league this year, but his skating and work ethic are the most exciting attributes he has. At just 17 years old he has already played a handful of games in the SHL.

THW Prospect Profile Excerpt

Lucas Pettersson is a Swedish forward who played for MoDo Hockey J20 “A” in the J20 Nationell, scoring 27 goals and 57 points in 44 games. He also played in five games for MoDo’s senior team in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) but did not total any points. He fared very well internationally at the U18 level, scoring 22 points in 18 games for Team Sweden.

It sure seems Pettersson has a knack for scoring goals, and he has a variety of ways of doing so. He can score off the rush, but he’ll also go to dirty areas and knock home rebounds or loose pucks into the back of the net. Pettersson has good hand-eye coordination and has shown he can score off redirects, but his shot is also quite good.

The next thing that stands out about Pettersson is his skating. He’s an excellent skater who plays with pace, which allows him to excel off the rush. His hockey sense is another standout feature, as he makes good decisions with the puck offensively. But his hockey sense also allows him to be a sound two-way center.

Normally, I wouldn’t say someone who projects to go in the late first round or early second has top-six potential, but you can see it with Pettersson. The offensive skills are there, as are the hockey sense and two-way play. I don’t have much concern about him being 5-foot-11, 172 pounds because of his hockey sense and skating. There’s a very intriguing prospect here.

How This Affects the Ducks’ Plans

Lucas Pettersson has a good chance to become a high-energy bottom-six forward, most likely as a center. I don’t think the Ducks would want him to end up as their 3C someday, though if his offense really pops in the NHL it’s definitely possible. He’s got the skating and the motor to be a hard-working guy that can be plugged into the lineup and forgotten about because he just goes to work and gets the job done. I could see some NHL penalty killing in his future.