Columbus Blue Jackets Draft Charlie Elick 36th Overall

With the 36th pick of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, the Columbus Blue Jackets select Charlie Elick from the Brandon Wheat Kings of the Western Hockey League.

About Charlie Elick

Elick is the son of former professional hockey player Mickey Elick. The elder Elick was an eighth-round pick by the New York Rangers in 1992 but never played in the NHL. Instead, he spent much of his pro career in Europe. He was born in Austria and moved to Calgary when he was six years old. Charlie is a right-shot defenseman listed at 6-foot-3 and 198 pounds.

Elick’s game became more physical during the 2023-24 season, as he added weight and muscle to his already tall frame in the offseason. In 65 games with the Brandon Wheat Kings in 2023-24, he scored four goals and 23 assists for 27 points, tied for 47th among WHL defensemen in points. His solid play on the blue line and chipping in three points offensively helped Team Canada capture the Gold Medal at the 2024 U18 Worlds.

THW Prospect Profile Excerpt

“Charlie Elick is a reliable presence on the Western Hockey League’s (WHL) Wheat Kings defence. He can push opposing attackers to the outside during the rush and then punish them with big hits and hard-fought puck battles along the boards. Elick uses his size advantage to lean on opponents along the boards, pinning them and giving him an edge in recovering and handling the puck. He is fearless in absorbing hits to make plays on puck recoveries below the goal line, always looking to make the simple, safe play.”

“Elick is an excellent defender in front of the net. He has a significant presence and knows how to tie up sticks and push players out of his goalie’s sightlines. He prefers to defend the front of the net – it almost seems like his home base. When he needs to win a puck battle in the corner or protect an open shooter at the faceoff dot, he can do it effortlessly and then quickly return to the net front to ensure it is clear.”

Charlie Elick, Brandon Wheat Kings (Photo Credit: Rick Elvin)

“On the penalty kill, Elick can be an unstoppable force. He expertly defends the rush with his stick and delivers massive hits on opponents. His positioning is sound as he blocks shots and quickly clears the puck whenever it is on his stick. In the offensive zone, he showcases his skill by making impressive plays from the blue line, looking to hit seams across the ice. He is also quite effective at getting his shot on net, ensuring it is low to create a rebound.”

How This Affects the Blue Jackets’ Plans

The Blue Jackets must start building positive momentum in this new era under Waddell, and they have made a good start by adding Elick and Cayden Lindstrom. Getting Elick, who many considered a first-round pick, gives the Blue Jackets a young defensive prospect with modern defensive details and throwback physicality.

One of the Blue Jackets’ needs in this draft was to significantly improve their prospect pool while positioning themselves well for the future. They started that process with a player in Elick, who has the elements required to become a minute-eating NHL defenseman who posts positive results that could see some NHL time sooner rather than later.