Anaheim Ducks’ 2025-26 National Broadcast Schedule & Sennecke Receives Rookie Showcase Invite

As we creep closer to the start of the 2025-26 NHL season, the Anaheim Ducks are preparing to have lots of eyes on their team. It is well-known that the Ducks have a track record of poor performance, but they are looking for some major changes this season. Fans and the hockey world as a whole will be eager to see how the team performs under the coaching of Joel Quenneville, as well as with several fresh faces in the lineup.

National Broadcast Schedule

The NHL released its 2025-26 National Broadcast schedule recently, announcing that the Ducks will have five nationally televised games.

Tuesday, Nov. 11 @ Colorado Avalanche (TNT)

Wednesday, Dec. 3, vs. Utah Mammoth (TNT)

Tuesday, Jan. 13 vs. Dallas Stars (TNT)

Sunday, Feb. 1 vs. Vegas Golden Knights (ESPN)

Tuesday, Feb. 3 vs. Seattle Kraken (TNT)

The Ducks will have about a month to fine-tune their skills and get some wins before national television sees them play. Luckily for the team, four of the national broadcasts take place on home ice, hopefully giving them a slight advantage. Playoff-caliber teams like Colorado, Dallas, and Vegas will be tough opponents, but Seattle and Utah may be easier competition. The Ducks will need to spend October playing their best hockey to start the season off on the right foot. The newest Ducks–Chris Kreider, Mikael Granlund, and Ryan Poehling— will need to adjust to the team quickly and begin to pull their weight, especially a high-scorer like Kreider.

Frank Vatrano, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Returning Ducks, like Frank Vatrano, Troy Terry, and Ryan Strome are no strangers to a new coach, but will need to adapt and refine their play styles to fit Quenneville and his coaching staff. There is a lot of work to be done before national media attention shifts toward the West Coast team. The Ducks begin their season on Oct. 9 against the Kraken, and will not play at Honda Center until Oct. 14 when the Pittsburgh Penguins visit.

Beckett Sennecke Joins Rookie Showcase

The NHL Players’ Association announced its Rookie Showcase roster, and Ducks prospect and 2024 first-round pick Beckett Sennecke will be joining. It is closed to the public; however, Sennecke and others will be creating social media content, posing for photos, and showing off their skills in a scrimmage. Upper Deck, the hockey card manufacturer, will also be in attendance to collect autographs and event-worn gear for future cards and sales. More eyes will be on Sennecke, who has become a superstar at the junior level and is expected to make his NHL debut in 2025-26.

Related: 3 Questions For the Anaheim Ducks in the 2025-26 Season

Last season with the Oshawa Generals of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), the forward produced a jaw-dropping 86 points (36 goals, 50 assists) in just 56 games, as well as helping his team in their playoff run with 32 points (14 goals, 18 assists) in 18 games. He was named to the OHL’s Third All-Star Team due to his performance. Fans will be eager to see how his performance translates to the NHL level, especially if/when he plays in a game that is nationally televised. The NHLPA Rookie Showcase will take place in September at MedStar Capitals IcePlex in Arlington, Virginia. Sennecke will join other notable prospects and rookies such as Matthew Schaefer (New York Islanders), Gabe Perreault (New York Rangers), and Zeev Buium (Minnesota Wild). The full Rookie Showcase roster can be found here.

There are lots of questions to be answered by the Ducks in the 2025-26 season. How will Quenneville do as head coach? Will Kreider and others step up to the plate quickly and be the missing piece the team needed? Can they finally find a winning record and head to the playoffs once again? As we enter the preseason in a few short weeks, these questions will be answered sooner rather than later.