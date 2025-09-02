3 Carolina Hurricanes Prospects to Watch at the Prospect Showcase

It’s officially September, meaning we can finally watch hockey games. While it will be preseason games and prospect showcases, hockey will still be played. Regarding the Carolina Hurricanes, they will be playing in their sixth prospect showcase from Sept. 12-15 at AdventHealth Center Ice in Wesley Chapel, FL. On Aug. 27, the Hurricanes announced their prospect showcase roster and the schedule. They will be facing the host Tampa Bay Lightning, the Florida Panthers, and the Nashville Predators. Over the three-game, four-day event, which three Hurricanes prospects should fans keep an eye on during the showcase?

Three Prospects to Watch

Bradly Nadeau

It’s almost a forgone conclusion that probably the most anticipated prospect to watch at the showcase will be forward Bradly Nadeau. There is a ton of buzz around Nadeau as he enters his second professional season after coming out firing in 2024-25 with the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL). He tallied 32 goals and 58 points in 64 games, joining a short list of U20 players to score 30 or more goals in an AHL season. Furthermore, Nadeau finished second in points, tied for third in assists, and was named to the AHL All-Rookie Team. He made a statement in his first pro season and is someone who could see time in the NHL if this run of form continues. When it comes to the rookie showcase, he will be the top forward prospect for the Hurricanes and someone who will garner a ton of attention.

When someone as young as Nadeau already has an elite shot, while putting up numbers like he did at Maine (19 goals and 64 points in 37 NCAA games) and 45 goals, along with 113 points in 54 British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) games. Everywhere he goes, Nadeau knows how to score. It helps that Wolves head coach Cam Abbott will be manning the bench at the showcase for the Hurricanes, and he knows what Nadeau is capable of. There won’t be any surprises if Nadeau sees a decent amount of ice time to show off his skill once again. Especially if some of the players from the showcase will head into Hurricanes training camp (announcement coming within the next few days). If there is one person to watch without a doubt, it is Nadeau.

Filip Ekberg

If there was a newcomer to watch at the rookie showcase, one of them has to be Swedish forward Filip Ekberg. After tallying 16 goals and 45 points in 53 games, he will play in his second full season with the Ottawa 67s of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) during 2025-26. Ekberg was projected to be drafted within the third or fourth round of the 2025 NHL Draft; however, he slid all the way to the Hurricanes’ last pick of the draft at 221st overall in Round 7. It was a surprise to people around the hockey world to see the Swede drop as far as he did after leading the U18 World Championship in goals (10) and points (18). This could be a situation where Ekberg will be another gem the Hurricanes find in the later rounds of the draft.

Filip Ekberg, Ottawa 67’s (Robert Lefebvre /OHL Images)

Elite Prospects views Ekberg as a cerebral tactician who is an offensively minded player, anticipating the flow of the game, especially in the offensive zone. His quick hands, shifty footwork, high-end awareness, and excellent speed make him a dynamic player. Furthermore, his playmaking abilities can find lanes for teammates to get open and score, or create room for himself on the rush, even set plays. Adding a player who can read the game like Ekberg can will be fun to watch at the showcase.

Ekberg could be one of those sneaky players who can surprise a ton of people and prove why his U18 World Championship numbers are worth noting. Another thing fans need to keep an eye on is his hockey IQ, which is underrated. The way he can hold the puck with his stickhandling, and the use of his quick feet along with his speed, forces the defense to bite. The combination of those attributes makes Ekberg someone who can wow a ton of people, especially at a rookie showcase.

Ivan Ryabkin

Another newcomer who will garner a ton of attention at the prospect showcase will be Russian forward Ivan Ryabkin. He was recently drafted 62nd overall by the Hurricanes after winning the Clark Cup with the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the United States Hockey League (USHL). The second-round pick tallied 19 goals and 30 points in 27 games in the USHL regular season, and during the playoffs, he added seven goals and 16 points in 14 games. What makes Ryabkin another prospect for fans to watch is his strong offensive IQ and dangerous shot. Plus, he adds to the center depth that the Hurricanes desperately need in the organization.

While he will most likely start the season with the Wolves, he is someone who was viewed as a first-round selection, but fell to pick 62 and the Hurricanes. The Hurricanes’ amateur scouting staff, led by assistant general manager Darren Yorke, has proven to find players who fit the system, no matter where in the draft. Ryabkin will be another one for the Hurricanes. Coupling his skills with Nadeau and Ekberg’s, these are three prospects that will draw a ton of attention for the upcoming showcase in a couple of weeks.

Either way, it’ll be fun to watch these three prospects, along with the other 18 prospects at the showcase for the Hurricanes. It’s nice knowing that we will have some hockey to watch, especially with how the dog days of summer have slowly dragged by. No matter how it goes, hockey is back.