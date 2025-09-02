Flyers Best-Case Development Scenarios: Jack Murtagh

One of my favorite picks of any team at the 2025 NHL Draft happened to be selected by the Philadelphia Flyers: Jack Murtagh. Ranked 21st among skaters on my board, snagging him at 40th overall was some great work by general manager Daniel Brière and Co.

Related: Flyers Best-Case Development Scenarios: Jack Nesbitt

In this edition of my Flyers’ best-case development scenarios, I want to look at what traits could make Murtagh special at the next level. The 6-foot-1, 198-pounder recorded 22 goals and 31 assists for 53 points in 56 games with the U.S. National Team Development Program (USNTDP) last season. While that’s not jaw-dropping on the surface, his upside is some of the most intriguing in the system.

Murtagh Best-Case Scenario 1: Elite Motor Translates

In my first exposure to Murtagh’s game last season, I was actually seeking out a different player. But the 18-year-old’s motor instantly caught my eye, to the point where I shifted my focus to him. Murtagh is one of the hardest-working players of the 2025 class, relentless on the forecheck and constantly disrupting the opposition’s flow. The Flyers must’ve taken notice.

It’s hard to imagine Murtagh’s motor being anything but a strength should he become a regular NHL player. At this stage, the only question is how quickly it’ll translate to the next level. He faced off against NCAA teams every so often last season with the USNTDP—now he’ll have to do it every game, committed to Boston University for 2025–26. If Murtagh can be a true nuisance as a freshman, it’s much easier to envision a long NHL future. Some of the best third lines in the world are built around players like this.

Motor isn’t something that can be taught. It takes endurance, mental strength, and physical ability. Murtagh has a gift, and if it’s as good as advertised, that’s terrific news. He’d sell quite a few jerseys.

Murtagh Best-Case Scenario 2: Shot Is High-End

To succeed in the NHL, you need more than one trick up your sleeve. So, you’ll be glad to hear that Murtagh isn’t just hard work. His top skill is probably his shot: hard and quietly accurate.

Jack Murtagh, Team USA (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

At the 14U and 15U AAA levels, Murtagh had no trouble putting the puck in the net: 67 goals in 2021–22 (tied for third overall) and 52 goals in 2022–23 (10th overall). Those same goal-scoring heights were harder to come by with the USNTDP, but his 22-goal effort last season still showcases the upside.

Murtagh will never be an Auston Matthews type, but his shot could end up being better than most NHLers. If that’s the case, potting 20–25 goals per season in his prime is an attainable, though best-case scenario (more or less), future. Paired with an elite motor, the ceiling here is tremendous.

Murtagh’s Overall Best-Case Scenario: High-End Middle-Six Forward

On paper, a “high-end middle-six forward” might not sound all that promising. But consider the traits here. Murtagh has a workhorse mentality with genuine skill to boot—players like that win Stanley Cups. Once the postseason comes around, these are some of the most important guys to have if you’re gunning for a deep run.

The most apt player comparison I can think of here is Wayne Simmonds: a high-scoring, versatile, all-situations forward who will always be the most diligent skater on the ice. Murtagh’s ceiling isn’t a superstar, but it is someone to be excited about.

Murtagh can play all forward positions and comes with a high-end motor and shot. Should these traits translate to the NHL level, the Flyers may have themselves a gifted hockey player.