Flyers Prospect Update: Gill, Martone, & Murtagh

Though we’re in the dog days of the NHL offseason, there’s still hockey to watch. The World Junior Summer Showcase is underway, and it includes seven Philadelphia Flyers prospects: Jack Berglund, Spencer Gill, Porter Martone, Jack Murtagh, Heikki Ruohonen, Shane Vansaghi, and Max Westergård. Below are updates on three of those players.
Prospect Update 1: Spencer Gill, RD (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada)
In a tournament at the end of July, there’s nothing truly groundbreaking that can come to light—think of it more as an offseason check-in. Notching a goal in a 4–3 shootout loss on July 29, Gill’s activity from the blue line was a plus. But his third-period tally isn’t what I want to focus on.
A second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, Gill stood out in my watches last season. The 18-year-old is a solid two-way presence who probably deserves a bit more recognition for his skill set.
It’d be a top-tier outcome, but I see Gill’s ceiling as a Colton Parayko type—there are quite a few similarities. Like Parayko, Gill is a big, physical right-shot defenseman who can skate and move the puck well. Additionally, both excel in transition and can contribute in the offensive zone when needed.
The Flyers lack a clear No. 1—or even top-pairing—defenseman in their organization. While Gill getting there is not the expectation, he has encouraging traits that could click at the NHL level. He’s a player to keep an eye on in his draft-plus-two season.
Prospect Update 2: Porter Martone, RW (Michigan State University)
Though he hasn’t been completely lighting up the scoresheet, Martone recorded a secondary assist in Canada’s shootout loss. The Flyers’ No. 6 pick in this past draft is doing exactly what you’d expect: making smart plays and creating havoc in the offensive zone.
Take his assist, for instance. After getting around a defenseman who lay flat on the ice to take space away, Martone could’ve tried an awkward-angle shot—it’s something that even some NHLers would do. Instead, he left the puck for Chicago Blackhawks prospect Sacha Boisvert. Having plenty of time due to the deked-out defender still lying on the ice, he found Montreal Canadiens center Michael Hage skating toward the slot, setting up a fairly routine goal for the 19-year-old.
Looking at the replay, it’s unclear if Martone sensed Hage moving toward the slot. Regardless, these are the types of plays the Flyers drafted him for. Boisvert had to make a nice pass, but Martone was really the mastermind behind the play. He creates advantages for his linemates using both his elite hockey sense and skill.
Prospect Update 3: Jack Murtagh, LW (Boston University)
We’ll close out with Murtagh, who registered a lead-extending primary assist on July 27. Entering the 2025 NHL Draft, I was higher on him than most—21st among skaters. As more Flyers fans learn what his game’s all about, I don’t think I’ll be alone on the 40th-overall pick’s hype train.
Ryker Lee has his second of the day and it's 4-2 USA. #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/r5v7aIkxXk— Steven Ellis (@SEllisHockey) July 27, 2025
I thought the assist above defined Murtagh’s game pretty well. He was one of the hardest workers in the 2025 class, possessing the necessary talent to complement it. Though I envision a middle-six future, he’s the type of pest the Flyers have lacked for a long time.
Murtagh’s not the “get under your skin” type—he’s just relentless. That, plus his shot and all-around upside, will make him a popular figure as a freshman at Boston University.
The Flyers are still building, but they have some intriguing names in their prospect pool. Fans can get a good look at them on Sept. 12 and 13, when the team will host its annual Rookie Series at PPL Center in Allentown, PA.