Flyers Prospect Update: Gill, Martone, & Murtagh

Though we’re in the dog days of the NHL offseason, there’s still hockey to watch. The World Junior Summer Showcase is underway, and it includes seven Philadelphia Flyers prospects: Jack Berglund, Spencer Gill, Porter Martone, Jack Murtagh, Heikki Ruohonen, Shane Vansaghi, and Max Westergård. Below are updates on three of those players.

In a tournament at the end of July, there’s nothing truly groundbreaking that can come to light—think of it more as an offseason check-in. Notching a goal in a 4–3 shootout loss on July 29, Gill’s activity from the blue line was a plus. But his third-period tally isn’t what I want to focus on.

Spencer Gill, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

A second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, Gill stood out in my watches last season. The 18-year-old is a solid two-way presence who probably deserves a bit more recognition for his skill set.

It’d be a top-tier outcome, but I see Gill’s ceiling as a Colton Parayko type—there are quite a few similarities. Like Parayko, Gill is a big, physical right-shot defenseman who can skate and move the puck well. Additionally, both excel in transition and can contribute in the offensive zone when needed.

The Flyers lack a clear No. 1—or even top-pairing—defenseman in their organization. While Gill getting there is not the expectation, he has encouraging traits that could click at the NHL level. He’s a player to keep an eye on in his draft-plus-two season.

Though he hasn’t been completely lighting up the scoresheet, Martone recorded a secondary assist in Canada’s shootout loss. The Flyers’ No. 6 pick in this past draft is doing exactly what you’d expect: making smart plays and creating havoc in the offensive zone.

Related: Philadelphia Flyers 2025-26 Prospect Pyramid

Take his assist, for instance. After getting around a defenseman who lay flat on the ice to take space away, Martone could’ve tried an awkward-angle shot—it’s something that even some NHLers would do. Instead, he left the puck for Chicago Blackhawks prospect Sacha Boisvert. Having plenty of time due to the deked-out defender still lying on the ice, he found Montreal Canadiens center Michael Hage skating toward the slot, setting up a fairly routine goal for the 19-year-old.

Looking at the replay, it’s unclear if Martone sensed Hage moving toward the slot. Regardless, these are the types of plays the Flyers drafted him for. Boisvert had to make a nice pass, but Martone was really the mastermind behind the play. He creates advantages for his linemates using both his elite hockey sense and skill.

We’ll close out with Murtagh, who registered a lead-extending primary assist on July 27. Entering the 2025 NHL Draft, I was higher on him than most—21st among skaters. As more Flyers fans learn what his game’s all about, I don’t think I’ll be alone on the 40th-overall pick’s hype train.

Ryker Lee has his second of the day and it's 4-2 USA. #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/r5v7aIkxXk — Steven Ellis (@SEllisHockey) July 27, 2025

I thought the assist above defined Murtagh’s game pretty well. He was one of the hardest workers in the 2025 class, possessing the necessary talent to complement it. Though I envision a middle-six future, he’s the type of pest the Flyers have lacked for a long time.

Murtagh’s not the “get under your skin” type—he’s just relentless. That, plus his shot and all-around upside, will make him a popular figure as a freshman at Boston University.

The Flyers are still building, but they have some intriguing names in their prospect pool. Fans can get a good look at them on Sept. 12 and 13, when the team will host its annual Rookie Series at PPL Center in Allentown, PA.