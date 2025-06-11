THW 2025 Mock NHL Draft Round 1: Our Writers Make Their Picks

With the draft combine over and the 2025 NHL Entry Draft less than a month away, there’s no better time for the THW writers to make their picks in the annual mock draft.

Similar to previous years, each writer selected a team slated to pick in the first round and took on the role of both scout and general manager, trying to find the best fit for their organization while also looking for the best prospect available. Following each selection, each writer then explained their pick, which is detailed in this post. As the Stanley Cup Final has not yet concluded, the last two picks of the draft were decided randomly, with the Edmonton Oilers getting the final pick ahead of the Florida Panthers, meaning that the Calgary Flames and Philadelphia Flyers closed out our draft, in that order.

Also similar to previous years, the draft was full of surprises, especially after the top 10 were off the board. This year’s draft class are all much closer in skill than in previous years, with the biggest differences coming down to preference and team need. Let’s see how the draft shook out with our team in the driver’s seat.

1. New York Islanders: Matthew Schaefer, D, Erie Otters (OHL)

THW Writer: Dayton Reimer

After a surprising lottery win, the New York Islanders take the best player available in Matthew Schaefer, a left-shot defenceman who quickly took the 2025 Draft class by storm before going down with a significant injury at the World Junior Championship in December. He’s widely regarded as the unanimous choice for first overall, but after missing so much time, some debate has emerged whether he remains the best choice, especially for an Islanders team that struggled to score and then shipped off one of their best snipers in Brock Nelson.

Matthew Schaefer, Michael Misa, and James Hagens (The Hockey Writers)

Islanders writer Mike Fink has thoroughly explored who would be the best fit for the team. The safe route is Michael Misa, a high-end goal-scorer with the Saginaw Spirit, and Long Island local James Hagens, a brilliant two-way centre who also has great upside, but also more risk. However, neither can match Schaefer’s potential. “Schaefer is the highest upside pick for sure,” he commented while mulling over his best options, “and he’s 17, so you can bet on him bouncing back in the long run. I keep trying to talk myself into Misa, but at the end of the day, I think Schaefer is still the one to take.”

2. San Jose Sharks: Michael Misa, C, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

THW Writer: William Espy

Michael Misa brings even more high-end skill into an organization that will have some dangerous firepower sooner or later. Macklin Celebrini is seen as the top-line center of the future, but he and Misa will be interchangeable at the top of the lineup. Add in players like William Eklund, Will Smith and Quentin Musty, and you’ve got a dangerous top-six forward core for the next decade at the minimum. The organization would’ve loved to land Schaefer and add some high-end defensive talent, but they certainly can’t complain about landing Misa.

3. Chicago Blackhawks: Porter Martone, RW, Brampton Steelheads (OHL)

THW Writer: Jim Bay

In our draft, it was no surprise that Dayton Reimer selected Schaefer for the Islanders, and William Espy picked Misa for the Sharks. After reviewing the available options, I was left with a slightly lengthy list of possibilities that could be a good fit for the Blackhawks. I finally narrowed it down to Hagens, Caleb Desnoyers, and Porter Martone.

Here are the reasons why I selected Martone over other potential choices.

Martone is the kind of winger who can be impactful at the next level. He excels in tight spaces and in front of the net with his quick hands and ability to battle. The combination of his size and tenacity allows him to win battles easily and bully his way past opponents. He’s not afraid to chirp, drop the gloves, and get under the opposition’s skin. While Martone does bring a great deal of intensity to the ice, he can offer teams more than just a physical presence. Playing in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Brampton Steelheads, the 18-year-old scored 37 goals and 98 points in 57 games, forming a formidable duo with Seattle Kraken prospect Carson Rehkopf. All of this makes Martone a good fit for the Blackhawks.

4. Utah Mammoth: Brady Martin, C, Soo Greyhounds (OHL)

THW Writer: Chase Beardsley

The Utah Mammoth are expected to take the next step in 2026 and make the playoffs for the first time with their young core. While trading the fourth overall pick might be in the cards for general manager Bill Armstrong after surprisingly landing it, Brady Martin might’ve swayed the Mammoth to keep the draft pick and select him. With 72 points in 55 games with the Soo Greyhounds this season, Martin has proved he is a very offensive player. The more offence the better, but there are features about his game and personality that differentiate him from the others. His physicality is top-notch, which is something the Mammoth could always use more of. He’s not afraid to stick up for his teammates and always battles hard to help win games. He is also a center, which is probably the team’s weakest area as of now throughout the lineup.

Brady Martin, Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

Maybe what’s most telling of the Ontario native and his personality is that he will most likely skip attending the draft to help his family tend to their farm, which shows the commitment he has to those closest to him, which is the type of culture Armstrong and his team have built and take pride in. On top of that, the organization does have two of Martin’s former teammates, Owen Allard and Noel Nordh, playing in their system, so they are very familiar with the Greyhounds and how they grow their players. Martin is a player who can play a significant role in helping a team win a championship. While maybe he isn’t as skilled as some of the players that could be drafted around him, he’s the type of player they need. With all the players and prospects the Mammoth already have, they can afford to take a leap and draft Martin, maybe a little bit earlier than he might go in most mock drafts.

5. Nashville Predators: Caleb Desnoyers, C, Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

THW Writer: Justin Giampietro

Caleb Desnoyers has second-to-none smarts, underrated skill, two-way upside, projectable size, and a position of need wrapped into one. The 6-foot-2, 172-pound center is one of the top playmakers in the 2025 class, utilizing an advanced understanding of the game to constantly generate high-danger scoring looks. He’s a threat in transition, too, largely because of his brain.

While the Nashville Predators’ prospect pool is good for a team that went all-in last summer, they lack a game-changing center for the long term. Desnoyers can be that and a lot more. Despite facing wrist problems from November until his season’s conclusion in May, the 18-year-old was a finalist for the Michel-Brière Trophy for league MVP. More impressively, he became the Quebec Maritimes Hockey League’s (QMJHL) third draft-year player of the 21st century to record 21 assists in a playoff run—only Jonathan Drouin (23) and Nathan MacKinnon (22) can say the same (and they were teammates, by the way).

For Nashville, I suppose you could call this a “home run pick.” A duo with Filip Forsberg, potentially, would be super fun.

6. Philadelphia Flyers: James Hagens, C, Boston College (NCAA)

THW Writer: Justin Giampietro

Wouldn’t this be a perfect scenario? James Hagens may not have a domineering frame (5-foot-11, 186 pounds), but his off-the-charts skill is the Philadelphia Flyers’ biggest need at their weakest position group. With elite skating, playmaking ability, and smarts, this is a player who projects as a first-line center at the NHL level.

You may recall Hagens being the top-graded pick for this year’s class before the season began—there was a reason for that. At the 2024 U18 World Championship, he broke a pretty notable record: the most single-tournament points in history, with his 22 points surpassing Nikita Kucherov. Gavin McKenna, Will Smith, and Jack Hughes round out the top five. Sixth overall is a far cry from the first-overall pick. But it’s not like anything has changed. Hagens was a point-per-game player in the NCAA this season, although he was regularly centring 2023 first-round picks Gabe Perreault and Ryan Leonard. His traits flourished even when he wasn’t the showcased player of his line—an important characteristic, given 20-year-old Matvei Michkov’s role on the Flyers. A Hagens-Michkov partnership could light the league on fire.

7. Boston Bruins: Anton Frondell, C, Djurgårdens IF (SHL)

THW Writer: Tommy Bennett

I guess falling face-first and landing the seventh overall pick did some justice for the Boston Bruins. They landed quite the prospect, and you can argue it was a miracle he fell to number seven in the first place. Anton Frondell checks off all the boxes for the Bruins and is a player they can plug in many spots. Frondell is listed as a center, but can play the winger position quite effectively. He has great awareness and high hockey IQ, and his 200-foot game is a major bonus for this Bruins team and the perfect type of player to play under new head coach Marco Sturm.

Frondell is a bull and a player who uses his size and strength to his advantage. Once he builds momentum and speed, good luck defending him. He gives you quality chances and is a player who has a nose for offence and is a major boost to the Bruins’ pipeline. One thing the Bruins lack is a strong forecheck. Frondell is great in that regard, and once he uses that relentless pursuit to get the puck, he excels in those tight spaces and goes to work. Matthew Poitras, Fraser Minten, Fabian Lysell, and Frondell are a great start to this young next wave of Bruins hockey, and this is a slam dunk selection for Don Sweeney.

8. Seattle Kraken: Victor Eklund, LW, Djurgårdens IF (SHL)

THW Writer: William Espy

Victor Eklund’s development seems to be following a similar path to his brother, William. One key difference is that Victor has played in Sweden’s second-tier, the HockeyAllsvenskan, rather than the Swedish Hockey League (SHL). Despite this, Eklund is going to be a high-end talent, and he’ll get to prove that as Djurgårdens IF moves back to the SHL this coming season.

Some of the Kraken’s key wingers like Jordan Eberle and Jaden Schwartz aren’t getting any younger, and as a result, it’ll be important to add pieces who can complement Matty Beniers at the top of the lineup. If Eklund’s development continues to follow in his brother’s footsteps, he’ll quickly be a dangerous player in the NHL.

9. Buffalo Sabres: Jake O’Brien, C, Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

THW Writer: Lukas Bernasiewicz

The Buffalo Sabres are in a great position in this draft and could go in so many different directions and still make a great pick. But as all selections go, you always should take the best player available, and in this case, it is Jake O’Brien. O’Brien is a star-studded centre who took the league by storm this season with the Brantford Bulldogs by recording 98 points and helping lead the team to the top spot in the Eastern Conference. His point production and high offensive IQ could help the Sabres out and add to their already stacked prospect pool.

10. Anaheim Ducks: Roger McQueen, C, Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)

THW Writer: William Espy

Roger McQueen can be an elite talent if everything goes smoothly. If not for his injury, he could’ve easily gone top-five in this draft class. As the Anaheim Ducks continue to struggle to move out of their rebuild, they need to take risks and have some of them pay off. There’s a lot of risk with selecting a player coming off a spinal fracture, but if he’s healthy and stays that way, the Ducks get one of the most dangerous players in the class.

Roger McQueen, Brandon Wheat Kings (Photo Credit: Brandon Wheat Kings)

11. Pittsburgh Penguins: Carter Bear, LW, Everett Silvertips (WHL)

THW Writer: Jordan Orth

The Pittsburgh Penguins find themselves in a spot where they could add at any position, with their farm system still on the upswing. Taking a defenseman like Jackson Smith or Kashawn Aitcheson was not out of the question here, but being able to add a player of Carter Bear’s skill set offensively ultimately led to this pick. Bear has the offensive game and mindset to be either a playmaker or a goal-scoring threat, which the Penguins are in need of outside of Rutger McGroarty. He has the ability to play down the wing or at the center position, too. He may take a bit longer to get to the NHL, but the upside that he has makes him the selection at number 11.

12. New York Rangers: Lynden Lakovic, LW, Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL)

THW Writer: Lukas Bernasiewicz

Lynden Lakovic at this spot is a slight reach, but a risk that the New York Rangers should be willing to take based on his upside. Lakovic is a tall and lengthy forward who pushes the pace for the Moose Jaw Warriors, and had he not gotten injured this season, he could have produced more than the 58 points he had in 47 games. He has an incredible shot that helped him reach 27 goals, and his offensive instincts are some of the best in this draft. With the Rangers having an off-year by missing the playoffs, adding a player of Lakovic’s skill set to their organization is key, as their offensive core is getting older and will soon be relying on young talent for their future.

13. Detroit Red Wings: Jackson Smith, D, Tri-City Americans (WHL)

THW Writer: Jordan Orth

With players like Eklund and Lakovic both off the board at number 13, the Detroit Red Wings go defence at their pick. It is a position where they have some depth in their system, but reaching for a player at a forward spot may not be in the cards for Steve Yzerman. Taking Jackson Smith, who has plenty of upside as both a defenceman and someone who can make a strong impact offensively, to go along with the likes of Moritz Seider, Simon Edvinsson, and eventually Axel Sandin Pellikka could set the organization up with their future top-four defencemen for the next decade.

14. Columbus Blue Jackets: Radim Mrtka, D, Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)

THW Writer: Matthew Buhrmann

One of the biggest needs for the Columbus Blue Jackets is a young, big, physical defenceman, an area that currently lacks a long-term solution. Their only current true “big” defenceman on the NHL roster is 6-foot-5, 33-year-old Erik Gudbranson, so adding a young physical, two-way presence in Radim Mrtka would be a great idea for the future. At 6-foot-6 and 218 pounds, Mrtka is a right-handed defenceman with great mobility and elite passing ability. His size alone makes him a presence in all three zones, but his skating ability at 6-foot-6 is what truly sets him apart. If Columbus opts to keep their first-round picks, rather than packaging them in a trade, Mrtka would be an excellent addition to their defensive prospect pool.

15. Vancouver Canucks: Braeden Cootes, C, Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)

THW Writer: Matthew Zator

The Vancouver Canucks still need a lot of help when it comes to their prospect pool, especially once Aatu Raty, Jonathan Lekkerimaki and Tom Willander graduate to the NHL. Their biggest positional need is center, as Raty is the only prospect with the ceiling of a top-six center. Braeden Cootes has the potential to become one if he can work on his skating mechanics. And if that sounds familiar, the same thing was said about former Canucks captain Bo Horvat, who eventually turned that weakness into a strength and is now one of the better skaters in the NHL.

Braeden Cootes, Seattle Thunderbirds (Photo credit: Rick Elvin)

If you read Horvat’s scouting report from his draft year, you could copy and paste a lot of it into Cootes’. From the high-end work ethic and motor, solid two-way game, and high hockey IQ, all the way down to his leadership qualities and the need for his skating to improve, he could be mistaken for the former London Knights star. The Canucks could use a player like Horvat right now, too. They are frighteningly thin down the middle – both in the NHL and their pipeline – and while Cootes won’t be in the mix for a few years, he could follow the same trajectory as Horvat and start in the bottom-six as early as 2026-27 or 2027-28 when he is 19 or 20 years old, all due to his work ethic and already mature defensive game.

16. Montreal Canadiens (via CGY): Logan Hensler, D, USA U18 (NTDP)

THW Writer: Ryan Szporer

Going with a right-handed defenseman might seem odd for the Montreal Canadiens. They’re very young at that position, with no fewer than two prospects potentially set to make it to the NHL in the near future. However, Chris Johnston listed 2021 first-round pick Logan Mailloux as potential trade bait, with David Reinbacher, who was taken at No. 5 overall in 2023, arguably having eclipsed him on the depth chart as more of an all-around threat. Even he is by no means a sure thing, though, having suffered a serious knee injury this past preseason.

Mailloux and Reinbacher are the team’s biggest prospects at the position. And, with David Savard now retired, it’s become a question mark, even taking into account Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) defenceman Bogdan Konyushkov’s impending inclusion at this summer’s development camp. That leaves a glaring hole organizationally. A defensively aware player like Logan Hensler, who has significant offensive potential as well, is a logical selection on whom the Canadiens should take a mid-first-round flier.

17. Montreal Canadiens: Malcolm Spence, LW, Erie Otters (OHL)

THW Writer: Ryan Szporer

The arrival of Ivan Demidov up front definitely helps solidify the team’s right-wing situation, with Juraj Slafkovsky lining up there on the top line. Demidov could conceivably move Patrik Laine to the left, assuming the Canadiens keep him in the fold. However, Laine’s contract expires next season, and, if there weren’t designs on trading him yet, there certainly could be on letting him walk. Left-winger Alex Newhook hasn’t panned out as a consistent offensive threat, further reinforcing the need for, well, reinforcements there, especially seeing as he’s played more and more at center as a result of Kirby Dach’s season-ending knee injuries the last few seasons.

Malcom Spence, in whom head coach Martin St. Louis should have little problem coming to depend on based on his 200-foot game, is the pick here. At 6-foot-1, 203 pounds, he also has NHL-ready size and the grittiness many say the Canadiens lacked in their first-round loss to the Washington Capitals this spring. His projected lack of high-end offence is concerning, but, as a young team with plenty of skill in other parts of the lineup, Spence could prove to be the perfect complement on a middle-six line.

18. Calgary Flames (via NJ): Ben Kindel, RW, Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

THW Writer: Raz Devraj

After taking Zayne Parekh in the first round of last year’s draft and acquiring Hunter Brzustewicz from the Vancouver Canucks, the Calgary Flames have some talent on the back-end. The same can’t be said about their prospect pool up front, with Samuel Honzek and Matvei Gridin being the only first-round prospects. The Flames need to continue developing a young core up front and add more to Connor Zary and Matt Coronato. Benjamin Kindel, who is already familiar with the city of Calgary, would be a great addition. Kindel’s playmaking and vision are what set him apart, and the Flames are looking for assistance in that department, but it’s his versatility that makes him even more appealing. He can play both center and wing, can play in any situation, and it’s his ability to be impactful in those multiple areas and situations that will allow him to fill various roles for a team.

19. St. Louis Blues: Jack Murtagh, C/LW, USA U18 (NTDP)

THW Writer: Justin Giampietro

In this mock, Jack Murtagh is the NTDP’s first member off the draft board. The 6-foot-1, 198-pound forward was one of the top point producers on the roster, scoring 53 in 56 games, but it’s the tools that make him so exciting. With a combination of grit and genuine skill, he has a highly touted set of talents. The St. Louis Blues happily welcome them to their team.

Jack Murtagh, Team USA (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

Admittedly, this is one of the more favourable projections you’ll see on Murtagh—he’s widely considered a late first-round talent. But his motor is evident and was a big asset for the U.S. in all three zones. He has a strong shot and net-front presence to complement his playmaking. The Blues were rewarded the last time they used a first-round pick on an NTDP player, taking Jimmy Snuggerud 23rd overall in 2022. With a more established prospect pool this time around and an NHL team that seems to be trending upward, Murtagh’s blend of hard work and talent could go a long way. He’d be a prime candidate for their middle six.

20. Columbus Blue Jackets (via MIN): Joshua Ravensbergen, G, Prince George Cougars (WHL)

THW Writer: William Espy

It’s not every year that there’s a first-round worthy goaltender in the draft. The Blue Jackets have a heavy need between the pipes, as both Elvis Merzlikins and Daniil Tarasov have shown they’re not reliable enough to hold the starting job for the long-term future. Jet Greaves could theoretically grow into a starting goaltender, but it’s far from guaranteed. Adding a prospect like Joshua Ravensbergen will address a team need for the future, but as we’ve seen with players like Yaroslav Askarov, it may still be a few years before he gets a chance to break into the NHL. Once he does, though, he should give a major boost to the Blue Jackets.

21. Ottawa Senators: Justin Carbonneau, RW, Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL)

THW Writer: Dayton Reimer

The Ottawa Senators are finally starting to see some results from their lengthy rebuild, but some poor decisions that tried to push their young core forward left them with a depleted prospect pool, especially in the goal-scoring department. Chief amateur scout Don Boyd mentioned that, while a lot of players are on the table at the moment, they want someone who has some skill and a high compete level.

With that in mind, there isn’t a better option for the Senators than Justin Carbonneau. There’s no question he has high-end skill; in 62 games with the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, he scored 46 goals and put up 89 points, tying for the second-highest totals in the QMJHL. He’s crafty with his puck movement and has a wicked shot, which he uses as often as possible. But he also brings a high level of physicality to his game, and is more than happy to use his 6-foot-1, 205-pound frame. “I like to hit. I like to score goals,” he stated at the NHL Combine. “Those are the types of games I like to play, that power forward with some speed, that can score, hit, fore-check. That’s my main role.” Sounds like a good fit in Ottawa.

22. Philadelphia Flyers (via COL): Cole Reschny, C, Victoria Royals (WHL)

THW Writer: Justin Giampietro

After an excellent postseason run that saw him post 25 points in 11 games, this one’s a no-brainer. Cole Reschny is a highly intelligent and skilled two-way center who got a height bump at the NHL’s Scouting Combine—he’s now listed at 5-foot-11, 180 pounds. Still, between Hagens, Jett Luchanko, and now Reschny, the center corps in Philadelphia would be talented, but unquestionably small. While the team’s 2010 down-the-middle depth of Mike Richards, Daniel Brière, and Claude Giroux overcame that, it’s ultimately a valid concern.

However, Reschny is worth your open-mindedness. He played and excelled in all situations for the Victoria Royals this season, earning top-line minutes and duties on both the power play and penalty kill. His playmaking is a key selling point, too, as he joined Connor Bedard as the only draft-year Western Hockey League (WHL) player in the last decade to produce at an assist-per-game rate in both the regular season and playoffs. There’s top-six upside here—a potential steal at No. 22.

23. Nashville Predators (via TB): Cullen Potter, C, Arizona State U. (NCAA)

THW Writer: Justin Giampietro

Double-dipping on centers would be quite ideal for the Predators. The Arizona State Sun Devils’ Cullen Potter leverages his elite speed to be a dynamic threat off the rush, coupling that with good vision and deceptive offensive tendencies. The main drawback is that he’s 5-foot-10 and 172 pounds, but a Nashville team lacking young, high-end forward talent may be willing to overlook his size.

Cullen Potter, Arizona State Sun Devils (Photo credit: Sun Devils Hockey Twitter/X)

Potter recorded 22 points (13 goals, nine assists) in 35 games for the Sun Devils this season. He’s the third 17-year-old born this century to score double-digit goals in an NCAA season, joining Macklin Celebrini and, interestingly, Matthew Wood. While Potter didn’t put up blow-your-socks-off numbers, they were still solid for a freshman. He added eight points in seven games in a bronze medal-winning tournament for the United States at the U18 World Championship, for good measure.

24. Los Angeles Kings: Kashawn Aitcheson, D, Barrie Colts (OHL)

THW Writer: Raz Devraj

The Los Angeles Kings’ prospect pool is bare, to say the least, with Liam Greentree being the only first-round prospect in the system. Because of their light prospect pool, they won’t necessarily be shopping by position. Even though their current defensive group is solid, Kashawn Aitechson is a type of player that doesn’t come around too often. The 6-foot-1, 198-pound defenceman is the definition of not being afraid to throw the body around. The Kings have a lot of things to like about their team, but their physical presence isn’t one of them. That “old-time” physicality that Aitechson brings is not only rare in today’s age but a trait the Kings would like to have under their wing.

Aitcheson’s physicality stands out the most, but his ability to shut down rushes, his stick-work, and gap control are also notable. His offensive game is another area that has stood out, especially his shot. He scored the third-most goals by a defenceman in the OHL this season and has shown a strong ability to lead the rush and make plays. Aitechson is like a unicorn, and it will be hard to pass on a player who can deal damage in more ways than one and on both sides of the puck.

25. Chicago Blackhawks (via TOR): Bill Zonnan, RW, Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (QMJHL)

THW Writer: Jim Bay

At the 25th pick, I went with another power-forward type who can also score in Bill Zonnon. He is a very versatile player, playing both centre and wing. His compete level, hockey sense and intensity jump off the page. He utilizes his 6-foot-2, 190-pound frame and speed extremely well to win battles, create separation from the puck and his opponent, and establish and dominate a forecheck. He plays with an edge, adding a physical element to his game to win those 50/50 battles.

26. Nashville Predators (via VGK): Blake Fiddler, D, Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

THW Writer: Cooper Krigbaum

With their last first-round draft pick (originally belonging to the Vegas Golden Knights) of the night, the Predators select Blake Fiddler. The big 6-foot-4 defenceman adds lots of size and tons of potential to the Predators’ blue line, an area that could use some help. Fiddler led the Edmonton Oil Kings in goals this season with 10 and points with 33. With his strong toolkit, Fiddler could certainly develop into a top-four defenceman, giving the Predators another option on the backend.

27. Washington Capitals: Cameron Reid, D, Kitchener Rangers (OHL)

THW Writer: Justin Giampietro

One thing to monitor for the Washington Capitals is how Chris Patrick approaches his first draft as the team’s general manager. I’m operating under the assumption that it’s like their last few, targeting who many scouts would consider to be the best player available. Here, that’s 6-foot, 183-pound defender Cameron Reid.

The Capitals perhaps met their quota for undersized left-shot defencemen when they selected Cole Hutson in the second round last year, but Reid’s not someone they’d easily be able to pass up. As a 17-year-old defenceman, he led the Kitchener Rangers in plus/minus and tied for third in points. He was first in assists among OHL blueliners in their draft year, too. But it’s not all offence for Reid, even if he’s gifted on that front. Rather, he’s a standout in all three zones. He denies zone entries surprisingly well for his size. He’s not necessarily a shutdown player at this stage, but that’s on the table for him at the next level. He’s not physical in the slightest, but has a smart stick. This could be a sweet consolation prize for the Capitals’ brilliant regular season that ended in a second-round exit.

28. Winnipeg Jets: Sascha Boumedienne, D, Boston University (NCAA)

THW Writer: Zander Manning

Through one season at Boston University as the youngest player in NCAA Division I hockey, Sascha Boumedienne played in all 40 games, scoring three goals and racking up 10 assists. While the numbers may not jump off the page at you, what makes him worthy of a first-round pick is his plus-8 rating as a player who turned 18 halfway through his freshman season.

TSN’s Bob McKenzie ranked Boumedienne as the 24th best prospect in this year’s draft and as high as number eight by Chris Peters of FLOHOCKEY. Being drafted later in the first round will give him time to develop with the Terriers for at least another season before signing for what will still likely be a large entry-level contract. With Josh Morrisey turning 31 by the end of the 2025-26 season, they will eventually want to turn to a younger defenceman who can impact the play on the ice offensively and defensively. Who better than Boumedienne?

29. Carolina Hurricanes: Cole McKinney, C, USA U18 (NTDP)

THW Writer: Zach Martin

Cole McKinney fits the mould of what makes a Carolina Hurricanes player. He is ranked 32nd for North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting. During his time with the USNTDP, he brought high-end attention to detail and determination on a nightly basis. With his high motor and relentless forechecking, he frequently forced turnovers to create offence for his team.

He fits the Hurricanes’ system of never stopping the pressure on opponents. McKinney brought the physicality of creating board battles to trap opponents into fighting to protect the puck. With his proactive physicality and strong stick, he constantly ripped possession away from opponents, leading his team to counterattack.

30. San Jose Sharks (via DAL): Vaclav Nestrasil, RW, Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)

THW Writer: Zander Manning

Vaclav Nestrasil being drafted this late in the first round is almost criminal, but he is very young and has only played two seasons in the United States Hockey League (USHL). In his last season, he played in 61 regular-season games (14 playoff games), scoring 19 goals (seven in the playoffs) and assisting on 23 more (six in the playoffs).

Vaclav Nestrasil, Muskegon Lumberjacks (Photo credit: Muskegon Lumberjacks)

Nestrasil, a UMass Amherst commit, is barely 18 years old, but stands at 6-foot-5 already and will play an integral role in the Minutemen’s offence from the start. The Czech winger’s one bugaboo is perhaps his inability to stay out of the penalty box, as he spent 59 minutes in the sin bin in a combined 75 games. He won’t be long for college hockey, though, as he spoke to 27 of the 32 NHL franchises at the NHL Draft Combine, and they will all be vying for his services. In fact, it wouldn’t be surprising if he were a hot commodity even after being drafted. If his draft stock stays as it is in this mock draft, he could see himself on the wing with Macklin Cellebrini before we know it.

31. Calgary Flames (via FLA): William Moore, C, USA U18 (NTDP)

THW Writer: Zach Martin

The Flames need to bolster their centre depth within the organization. One player who could help in that department is William Moore of the USNTDP. Moore did a bit of everything for the USNTDP, especially when it came to high-end plays and manipulating defenders while attacking the offensive zone. Moore’s driving crossover rushes made defenders question what aspect of his game they needed to focus on shutting down. That led to look-off passes fooling the defenceman while crashing the net for scoring opportunities. His forechecking below the red line in the offensive zone demonstrated a level of puck possession dominance. What made him dangerous was driving wide to force the defence to follow, and then finding a teammate in a better spot for a shot attempt. He could one day be a top-six player for the Flames, with his skill set to make an impact in the NHL.

32. Philadelphia Flyers (via EDM): Jack Nesbitt, C, Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

THW Writer: Justin Giampietro

To close out the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft, the Flyers triple down on centres. This time, they finally get some size with a 6-foot-5, 186-pound Jack Nesbitt. That’s not the only selling point in his game, to be clear, but it is certainly an aspect working in his favour. Nesbitt failed to reach the point-per-game mark this season (just barely, admittedly, with 64 points in 65 games), which may lead to assumptions that he’s a size merchant and nothing else. Not helping matters is that his clunky skating can make for a bad eye test. But he has a sneaky-good hockey IQ, allowing him to be effective while still adapting to his frame. Furthering his physical engagement, ironically, is the next step for him—it’ll give him complementary upside at the NHL level.

A quartet of Hagens, Reschny, Luchanko, and Nesbitt would be a significant upgrade from where the Flyers were a calendar year ago—zero centre prospects in the organization drafted with a top-100 pick. With four first-round centremen across their previous two classes, they could finally start to feel comfortable about their future down the middle.

What do you think of the selections? Who would you take for your favourite team? Have your say in the comment section below.

