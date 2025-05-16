Blue Jackets 2025 NHL Draft Target: Radim Mrtka

Continuing our Columbus Blue Jackets 2025 NHL Draft coverage here at THW, I’m now shifting into looking at some targets general manager Don Waddell could be considering in the first round. The Blue Jackets could very well trade one or both of their picks, but if they keep the 14th overall pick, there are several promising options for them on the blue line, including two-way defenseman Jackson Smith (covered in a previous article) if he’s still available.

One of the biggest needs for this team is a young, big, physical defenseman. The Blue Jackets need size and physicality on their blue line, an area that lacks a long-term solution. Their only current true “big” defenseman on the NHL roster is 6-foot-5 Erik Gudbranson, who is 33 years old, so adding a young physical, two-way presence in Radim Mrtka would be a great idea for the future.

Mrtka’s Two-Way Game

Mrtka is a 6-foot-6, 198-pound right-hand defenseman with great mobility. While his size alone makes him a presence in all three zones, he still has room to add strength as he matures, which will only make him tougher to play against.

Radim Mrtka, Seattle Thunderbirds (Brian Liesse/Seattle Thunderbirds)

Tony Ferrari of The Hockey News described him as “a hulking right-shot defender who is quite mobile for his size, using that to impact the game at both ends of the ice. In his own end, he finishes his checks along the wall and uses his length to dislodge puck possession.”

Developing Through Czechia’s System

Mrtka started his career in 2021-22 with BK Havlíčkův Brod U17, competing in Czechia’s U17 league. In 41 regular-season games, he recorded nine points (two goals, seven assists) while playing key defensive minutes. That season, he also helped his team through the Czechia U17 Qualification stage, appearing in four games.

In 2022-23, Mrtka joined HC Oceláři Třinec U17, where he saw increased responsibilities, playing in 36 regular-season games and putting up 13 points (one goal, 12 assists). His ability to control play in his own zone helped him stand out as he also played in the U17 playoffs, adding three more points in 14 games, helping Třinec win the Czechia U17 Championship.

Mrtka continued to rise through the ranks in 2023-24, splitting time between HC Oceláři Třinec’s U17 and U20 squads. In U17 competition, he improved his offensive numbers, tallying 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in 18 games, before earning his first taste of U20 hockey, where he contributed 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 19 regular-season games. His postseason impact was noticeable as well, adding four points in seven U20 playoff games, helping Třinec win the Czechia U20 Championship.

After his strong season, Mrtka earned an opportunity to play at the Czech pro level, appearing in three games for HC Oceláři Třinec, where he held his own defensively despite limited ice time. Internationally, he represented Czechia in the U18 World Championship, where his physical play was on full display, leading the tournament in penalty minutes with 31.

Transition to North American Hockey

In 2024, the Seattle Thunderbirds selected him 71st overall in the second round of the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) Import Draft, bringing him over to North American hockey. He adjusted quickly to the Western Hockey League (WHL)‘s fast style of play, joining the team in November, later recording 35 points (three goals, 32 assists) through 43 regular-season games. He kept his strong play going in the WHL Playoffs, adding three assists in six games during their first-round series against the Everett Silvertips. Seattle ended up losing the series in six games after being the final WHL team to make the playoffs.

Steven Ellis of Daily Faceoff noted Mrtka’s defensive presence and workload, stating, “Mrtka has size and some decent creativity, making it difficult to beat him down the middle. Mrtka’s skating needs to improve to take the next step in his game, but I like that he’s playing more than 25 minutes a night in the WHL.”

A player his size, with that kind of skating ability, logging over 25 minutes a night in a fast-paced league like the WHL, is a great sign, and NHL GMs should be chomping at the bit for this guy.

International Play and Recognition

Internationally, Mrtka has played in a lot of games for his home country, Czechia, including winning a Czechia U20 Championship in 2023-24. He brings a physical edge to his game, seen in his 31 penalty minutes at the U18 World Championship—the most in the tournament. His international résumé also includes a silver medal at the 2024-25 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and was named one of the Top Three Players on Team Czechia at the U18 WC.

Mrtka is big but mobile, capable of shutting down attackers while absorbing the rush well in the neutral zone and along the blue line, and is even better against smaller opponents (which most are). He plays a strong backchecking game with his speed, closing gaps, and making life tough for opposing attackers.

“His physical attributes and skill set draw comparisons to Travis Sanheim of the Philadelphia Flyers, as both are towering, mobile defensemen with elite shutdown capabilities and offensive upside.” – THW’s Jesse Courville-Lynch

Mrtka’s puck skills stand out, and he also plays well on special teams, contributing to both the power play and penalty kill at times. However, the biggest area where he could improve is his shot and defensive decision-making. If he gains more confidence in his shot and takes more chances off the rush, his offensive game could reach another level, while his defensive game should come along with more experience.

No matter who drafts him, he’ll likely return to the WHL next season, giving him more time to fine-tune these sides of his game.

Where Will Mrtka Fall in the Draft?

Most rankings have Mrtka landing somewhere between 12th and 15th overall, which puts Columbus in a good spot to take him at 14th overall if they hold onto the pick. There’s a lot of debate about where he’ll go, as some scouts see him as a high-end shutdown defenseman with a ton of upside, while others aren’t completely sold for some reason.

Final Thoughts on Mrtka

If Columbus snags him, he’d immediately be one of their top two defensemen in the system, sitting just behind Luca Marrelli in my book. There aren’t many defensemen his size who can produce offensively the way he does, which makes him a rare talent. At 6-foot-6, he already plays a strong, physical game, and if he keeps developing, there’s real NHL potential here for the youngster.

With his size, two-way play, and physicality, Mrtka is exactly what Columbus should look for—a young, big defenseman who can make a difference in all areas of the ice.

