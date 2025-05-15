Radim Mrtka – 2025 NHL Entry Draft Prospect Profile

Radim Mrtka

2024-25 Team: Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)

Date of Birth: June 9, 2007

Place of Birth: Havlickuv, Czechia

Ht: 6-foot-6 Wt: 198 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: Defenseman

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2025 first-year eligible

Rankings

Radim Mrtka is a 6-foot-6, 198-pound defender from Czechia who has been praised as a solid two-way defender. He played the 2024-25 season with the Seattle Thunderbirds in the Western Hockey League (WHL), where he scored three goals and added 32 assists for 35 points through 43 games, which comes out to a 0.82 points-per-game average. He also played 10 games in Czechia with HC Ocelári Trinec, where he had one assist.

He is a towering defender, but his mobility isn’t affected by his size. He skates well, has the IQ at both ends of the ice to be considered an elite defender in the WHL, and is a solid contributor in special-teams situations. His puck skills are quite impressive, and his confidence with the puck on his stick was evident all season.

Radim Mrtka, Seattle Thunderbirds (Brian Liesse/Seattle Thunderbirds)

Mrtka could benefit from improving his shot and his shooting consistency. If he builds even more confidence in his shot and shoots more on entries into the offensive zone, he could elevate his offensive game even more. He will likely return to the WHL next season, regardless of what team selects him, and should be able to focus more on fine-tuning his offensive game.

The biggest asset that Mrtka has is his defensive IQ, and it is one of, if not the main reason, teams are excited to select him if he’s available in the first round. It’s not often a tall defender has the skillset like Mrtka does, where he can skate, shoot, defend, and provide offensive production. If he continues to develop the small parts of his game that need some work, he could translate his two-way dominance to the NHL down the line and become a solid contributor at the professional level.

Radim Mrtka – NHL Draft Projection

Martka’s size, skating ability, and hockey IQ should see him selected in the top 10, if not the top 15. Matthew Schaefer is the only other defenseman likely to be picked before him, and he is arguably a top-three selection. After Schaefer, there are varying opinions on who might go next, whether it’s Martka, Jackson Smith, or Logan Hensler, depending on who is viewed as more valuable.

Quotables

“Has adjusted seamlessly to play in North America despite fits and starts just after his arrival. The blend of size, skating, and puck-moving ability in a right-shot defenceman is extremely rare.” – Sam Cosentino, Sportsnet

“Mrtka has size and some decent creativity, making it difficult to beat him down the middle. Mrtka’s skating needs to improve to take the next step in his game, but I like that he’s playing more than 25 minutes a night in the WHL.” – Steven Ellis, Daily Faceoff.

“The hulking right-shot defender is quite mobile for his size, and he uses that to impact the game at both ends of the ice. In his own end, he will finish his checks along the wall and use his length to dislodge puck possession.” – Tony Ferrari – The Hockey News

Strengths

Skating

Athleticism

Special teams value

Defensive ability

Puck skills and offensive contributions

Under Construction/Improvements to Make

Physical presence

Consistency under pressure

Shot

Decision-making

NHL Potential

Mrtka possesses a unique combination of size, skating ability, and hockey IQ, which gives him the potential to become a top-pairing NHL defenseman. His ability to influence the game at both ends of the ice and his composure under pressure make him an invaluable asset in all situations. His physical attributes and skill set draw comparisons to Travis Sanheim of the Philadelphia Flyers, as both are towering, mobile defensemen with elite shutdown capabilities and offensive upside.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 2.5/5, Reward – 4.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 6.5/10, Defence – 8.5/10

Awards/Achievements

2022-2023 Czechia U17 Champion 2023-2024 Czechia U20 Champion

U18 WJC Most Penalized Player (31) 2024-2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup Silver Medal

Radim Mrtka Statistics

Videos

Crafty pass from Mrtka, buried by Matěj Pekař. Czech teamwork in Seattle 🤝



Radim Mrtka keeps tearing it up and is turning into a force in the WHL. He’s got 25 points (3+22) in 26 games and logs nearly 30 minutes a night.



Matěj Pekař is finally finding his groove and putting up… pic.twitter.com/0YFfvBuqQi — Honza Zoufal (@HZoufal) February 9, 2025

What a release from Radim Mrtka. It's a 3-1 game now. Big momentum-shifter for the Czechs, who finally beat Patrik Kerkola. #WorldU17 pic.twitter.com/D8uziwe7VT — Steven Ellis (@SEllisHockey) November 6, 2023

