Stars GM Jim Nill Having Another Elite Year With Team on the Verge of Western Conference Final

At the beginning of the season, the Dallas Stars were legitimate contenders in the pursuit of the Stanley Cup. Sure, there were some questions about the back end, and the impact of the absence of recently retired Joe Pavelski wasn’t fully realized. But, everyone knew they would be near the top of the pack, and everyone also knew that they wouldn’t be quiet at the 2025 Trade Deadline if they were in fact in a position to chase Lord Stanley’s Mug.

Last season, the pickup of defenseman Chris Tanev at the deadline was extremely impactful in the playoffs in every way except for the stat sheet. Through the first couple of rounds, Tanev was on the ice for only two goals against and was a vital part of the defensive core in their run to the Western Conference Final.

Well, back-to-back Jim Gregort General Manager Of The Year award winner Jim Nill did it again. This time, his midseason and deadline pickups are much more noticeable than in previous seasons. The job is not done yet, but the Stars — up 3-1 in Round 2 over the Winnipeg Jets — are one win away from punching their ticket to their third-straight Conference Final, and it’s hard to imagine what this run would have looked like without their new additions.

Cody Ceci’s Quiet Success

The quietest pickup this season was that of defenseman Cody Ceci from the San Jose Sharks, both on and off the ice. In 31 regular-season games with the Stars, Ceci had nine points, was plus-15, and averaged 20:14 in ice time, fourth on the team. In the playoffs, Ceci has three assists.

Clearly, his numbers aren’t flashy, and they never will be. That’s not who he is as a player. Ceci quietly goes about his business and steadies the bottom four of any d-core he is on. In Game 4’s 3-1 win, he was third on the team in ice time with 20:37. For the playoffs, Ceci is third on the team, averaging 22:41. The next-closest defenseman is Ilya Lyubushkin, who is at 18:34.

Ceci is the only defenseman who did not start the season in Dallas. His ice time tells me that he has become one of the team’s most-trusted d-men and is constantly put on the ice in important situations. Yes, if Miro Heiskanen was healthy, his numbers would be lower, but he wasn’t and Ceci will be even more valuable now that Heiskanen is back even if he’s deployed deeper in the lineup.

The Overlooked Mikael Granlund Addition

Mikael Granlund came to Dallas from San Jose with Ceci, and while he’s been quiet at times, he’s contributed at the right time for the Stars especially in these playoffs. In 31 regular-season games for the Stars, Granlund had seven goals and 21 points. In the playoffs, he is fourth on the team in goals, with four, and has seven points.

First career #StanleyCup playoff hat trick to help the @DallasStars to one dub away from the Western Conference Final… that’ll do Mikael Granlund 🧢 pic.twitter.com/FeR3hEGjMp — NHLPA (@NHLPA) May 14, 2025

There’s a subtlety to how he moves the puck, both five on five and on the power play, and his ability to facilitate with clutch passes is an overlooked part of his game. It can be argued that, in the playoffs, the construction of the “Finnish Mafia” line (Roope Hintz, Mikko Rantanen, and Granlund) has completely changed the fate of the Stars for the better.

Granlund’s most noticeable impact was in Game 4 when he followed Rantanen’s Game 7 and Game 1 heroics by scoring all three goals for the Stars and giving them an opportunity to eliminate the Jets Thursday night.

The Surprise and Franchise-Changing Mikko Rantanen Addition

Heading into Game 5 of the second round, what else is there to say about Mikko Rantanen? To use the words “remarkable,” “historic,” and “heroic” is not hyperbole. That’s exactly what Rantanen has been in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Rantanen was acquired by the Stars from the Carolina Hurricanes a month after he was traded by the Colorado Avalanche, where he played for his entire career up until that point. In 20 regular-season games with the Stars, Rantanen had five goals and 18 points. Yet, many were concerned about how he was fitting in with the roster. It was a typical overreaction to the first 20 games of an eight-year contract, but was a talking point nonetheless at the end of the season and through the first four games of the playoffs.

Mikko Rantanen of the Dallas Stars celebrates after scoring an empty-net hat-trick goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the third period in Game Seven of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

In 11 games, Rantanen has nine goals and 19 points. In the last seven games, the Stars have 25 goals, and Rantanen has points on 18 of them. That includes a hat trick in the third period of Game 7 against the Avalanche and another hat trick in Game 1 against the Jets. Rantanen has shown the ability to take over a game with his size, skill, and hockey smarts, which he has done a number of times already this postseason.

As great as Rantanen has been during the regular season with 294 goals and 705 points in 652 games, it’s the playoffs where Rantanen makes, and will make, his money. In 92-career playoff games, he has 43 goals and 120 points. In Colorado’s Cup run in 2022, Rantanen had five goals and 25 points in 20 games. He already has almost double the goals and only six fewer points in this run with the Stars.

Rantanen and Granlund Leading the Stars’ Offense

Ok, so we’ve talked about what these two players have brought to the table so far this spring. Now, let’s look at it in the context of the entire offense.

The Stars are fourth among playoff teams in scoring with 32 goals. Rantanen and Granlund had 25 points combined. That’s pretty darn good if you ask me.

Stars are Built for the Now and the Future

We’ve covered what Nill has done to help his team win in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Clearly, it’s been working. What might be even more remarkable, though, is what this team will look like in the future.

Hintz, Rantanen, and Wyatt Johnston are all in Dallas for at least the next six seasons, Esa Lindell for five, and Heiskanen for the next four. Thomas Harley and Jason Robertson have one more season on their deals, but both are expected to sign long-term. Lyubushkin and Lian Bichsel have two years left after this season. In net, Jake Oettinger starts his new eight-year deal next season, and Casey DeSmith has two years left and has proven to be more than a capable backup.

Nill has done a spectacular job of putting his team in a position to win the Stanley Cup this spring, but he hasn’t done it at the expense of the future. We have seen it in the NFL when the Los Angeles Rams went all in and won a couple of years ago, but have struggled to get past the first couple of rounds of the playoffs ever since. We’ve seen it in the NHL with the Vegas Golden Knights as they have had a hard time going deep the last couple of years after winning it all in 2023.

No matter what happens in the next month, the Stars are set up to win for a long, long time, and it’s all thanks to Jim Nill.