Blackhawks Reveal Details for 2025-26 “Centennial Celebration”

The 2025-26 season for the Chicago Blackhawks is gearing up to be a special one as they anticipate 100 years, AKA their “Centennial” season.

The Blackhawks released the news of what can be expected throughout the season as they celebrate. CEO and Chairman Danny Wirtz stated, “This Centennial celebration isn’t just about honoring our past achievements, but also about recommmitting ourselves to innovation, community impact and excellence for the century ahead.”

Details For the Centennial Season

To start, the news release states, “Fans can expect unmissable gameday and digital experiences celebrating the team’s legendary alumni, iconic championship teams, and other unforgettable moments throughout this milestone season.”

It was revealed that the theme is “Always an Original” to illustrate the Blackhawks’ iconic contributions to the game, including the goal horn, curved stick, and butterfly save.

Throughout the season, there will be theme nights, promotions, giveaways, etc, with details to be released this summer after the NHL releases their schedule for next season.

One of the fun parts of all of this is that the news release emphasizes, “Fans who purchase a Full Season Ticket Membership by May 31, 2025 will be eligible for maximum member benefits and receive an exclusive “Members Only” Centennial Jacket, designed to commemorate 100 years of Blackhawks hockey.” So, fans have the opportunity to rep the season in style.

Obviously, this milestone wouldn’t be complete without celebrations for the players who have shaped the team. They have had special nights in the past to honor certain players with the “One Final Shift” or “Legacy Night.” But the Blackhawks are taking it up a notch as they announced that they will launch the “Blackhawks Hall of Fame.” There are two ballots for the Modern Era and Heritage Era Blackhawks. They explained that Modern Era players are those who have been retired from the NHL for three-plus years, and completed their Blackhawks careers in the 2000-01 season and beyond. The Heritage Era is for the players who completed their Blackhawks careers in the 1999-2000 season or earlier.

For reference, the Modern Era ballot is Tony Amonte, Brian Campbell, Corey Crawford, Eric Daze, Niklas Hjalmarsson, Duncan Keith, Brent Seabrook, Patrick Sharp, Andrew Shaw, Steve Sullivan, Jocelyn Thibault, and Alexei Zhamnov.

The Heritage Era ballot is Ed Belfour, Doug Bentley, Johnny Gottselig, Dirk Graham, Dennis Hull, Cliff Koroll, Steve Larmer, Chico Maki, Mush March, Pit Martin, Bill Mosienko, Troy Murray, Eric Nesterenko, Jeremy Roenick, and Doug Wilson.

Voting opened today and will end mid-July. Fans can pick one player in the Modern and Heritage eras. Fans who are interested can use this link to vote. The Hawks will induct one alumnus from each era into the Blackhawks Hall of Fame each year.

The organization also made it clear that the players whose numbers are retired by the team are automatically included in the Blackhawks Hall of Fame. So, no need to fret if there was concern by the omission of names like Stan Mikita and Marian Hossa.

The party doesn’t just stop there. The team said, “The expected Centennial Season celebration is expected to culminate in Fall 2026 in a fan event centered around the 100th anniversary of the club’s first games.” The Blackhawks’ 100th anniversary is officially May 1, 2026.

The Blackhawks hope that next season will be a turning point for the organization on the ice. But it’s also an opportunity to commemorate how the team came to be, which will be told in “four distinctive chapters”, while also acknowledging the new history they hope to establish in the future.

As Jaime Faulkner (President of Business Operations) noted, “When our young fans see decades-worth of alumni sharing the ice with our current roster on opening night, they’ll understand they’re part of something much bigger than just today’s team- they’re part of a legacy that has shaped the sport itself and will continue to do so for generations to come.”