Blue Jackets Enter 2025 NHL Draft With Two Top-20 Picks

The Columbus Blue Jackets entered the NHL Draft Lottery in a position to most likely stay put with the 13th overall pick. Turns out even their horrible lottery luck applies to them lower in the order.

Thanks to the New York Islanders winning the first draw and then the Utah Hockey Club winning the second draw, the Blue Jackets actually dropped a spot from 13th to 14th in this June’s NHL Draft. Utah was one spot below the Blue Jackets and overcame long odds to jump to the fourth-overall pick.

The Blue Jackets now know that they will pick 14th and 20th overall in the first round. This alone makes them one of the most fascinating teams at the 2025 NHL Draft. Their current situation says so.

Picks Are Available For Right Price

The Blue Jackets want to take the next step in 2025-26 after just missing out on the playoffs. Owning two top-20 picks and a lot of cap space puts them in prime position to get now help for their team.

A bevy of possibilities exist for the Blue Jackets. GM Don Waddell could try to trade up a few spots if they see a player in the top-10 they really like. They could stand pat and make the picks at 14 and 20 if their board breaks the right way.

Columbus Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell has many options available holding two top-20 picks. (Photo credit: Mark Scheig, the Hockey Writers)

But more than likely, one or even both picks are available via trade. The 20th overall pick is certainly available. Then if the right deal comes along, the 14th pick could be had too.

Knowing that the Blue Jackets don’t want to miss out on the playoffs again, it points to a trade being the most likely outcome, at least for now. So much can change between now and the draft.

Zach Werenski just came off the best season of his career. He isn’t getting any younger. The young core showed that they were able to hang in the entire year before falling just short. The Blue Jackets have to decide which areas they need to address.

The most obvious need is on their blue line. With Ivan Provorov and Dante Fabbro unsigned at the moment coupled with how many goals the Blue Jackets allowed, defense and goaltending have to be the area of focus.

By holding two top-20 picks, the Blue Jackets have more than enough to fill that glaring need. They could even swing higher for another top-6 option.

You Might Also Like

Waddell said at the trade deadline that some deals were talked about but fell through. He also said that talks would pick back up in the offseason.

We’ll start to get a better sense of where things stand at the beginning of June at the NHL Combine in Buffalo. That’s when we’ll start to find out which prospects the Blue Jackets talked with and more.

The main takeaway for now is that Waddell and the Blue Jackets are open for business. They’re in a position to let things come to them. Running it back doesn’t seem like much of an option given the defensive struggles.

If you’re a team who wants a first-round pick, the Blue Jackets have just what you’re looking for. Just be prepared to give them something that will help them get to the playoffs in 2025-26.