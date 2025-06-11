Flames’ Vladar Would Be Foolish to Test Free Agency

The Calgary Flames were pleased enough with Dan Vladar over the second half of the 2024-25 season to reportedly offer him a contract extension. In fact, it sounds as though they have put more than one offer on the table for the 27-year-old goaltender, but at this point, he has yet to agree to any deal.

Vladar has been a good soldier throughout his four seasons with the Flames, often having to wait plenty of time in between each and every start he makes. Such is life for a backup goalie, but it has been admirable how he continues to show up and do what is asked of him, and has never once complained in regards to his playing time.

The consensus as to why Vladar has yet to sign a deal is that he is strongly considering testing free agency in hopes of finding a bigger role elsewhere. You can’t fault him for that, as you’d be hard-pressed to find a professional athlete who wouldn’t want more playing time, especially a backup goalie. That said, if he does indeed do so, it could not only be a rude awakening but a massive mistake.

Vladar a Backup at Best Based on Stats

Just by looking at the stats, Vladar’s 2024-25 season wasn’t a good one for a player entering a contract year. The 6-foot-5 netminder had a 2.80 goals-against average (GAA) along with a .898 save percentage (SV%) and a 12-11-6 record through 30 appearances. If it was simply an off year, perhaps teams in need of a starting goalie or a tandem guy would give him the benefit of the doubt.

The issue for Vladar was that this past season was far from an off year. In fact, his .898 SV% was the second highest throughout his four NHL seasons. In 2023-24, Vladar had a ghastly .882 SV% in 20 appearances. In 27 games in 2022-23, he sat with a .895 SV%. The best SV% of his career came as a rookie in 2021-22, though it wasn’t exactly anything to write home about at .906 in 23 games.

Throughout his 105 NHL games to date, Vladar has a 2.98 GAA paired with a .895 SV% and a 49-34-16 record. Those numbers suggest that he is certainly not a starter. In fact, there’s an argument to be made that he wouldn’t be suited for backup duties on several of the 31 other teams in the NHL.

It isn’t just the quick stats that show Vladar’s struggles either. His minus-0.48 goals saved above average (GSAA) ranked 41st among all NHL goaltenders this season, while his goals saved above expected (GSAx) of minus-1 was even worse at 57th. It wasn’t as if he was being hung out to dry each and every time he was in between the pipes, either, as the Flames were actually a very solid defensive team.

Based on the stats he’s put up throughout his career, Vladar should be thankful more than anything that the Flames are willing to offer him an extension that would allow him to continue working as a backup in the NHL. They’ve actually compensated him quite well, as he is coming off of a two-year deal which paid him $2.2 million per season. That is a very generous paycheck considering the on-ice results he’s provided.

Flames Could Wind Up Moving On

If Vladar remains this stubborn in his desire to test free agency, the Flames may not have any other choice but to move on and find a backup elsewhere. That could result in Vladar quickly realizing there isn’t a ton of interest in him, and could even perhaps put his NHL future as an everyday backup goalie in jeopardy. He does still have time to decide that the grass isn’t greener and elect to return to the Flames, but that’s appearing less likely by the day. Only time will tell, but this could wind up being a decision he regrets in a major way.