Oilers’ Immaturity Is Showing Against the Panthers

The saying goes, “act like you’ve been here before”, and while the Edmonton Oilers have, it doesn’t look like it. They trail the Florida Panthers 2-1 in the Stanley Cup Final after an embarrassing 6-1 blowout loss in Game 3. The Oilers look like a team who haven’t learned from past mistakes. They’ve said they’ve matured; however, they look anything but. The moment is becoming too big for them, and they’re letting things unravel. They must remain calm and level-headed if they hope to get back in this series.

Related: 2025 Stanley Cup Final Hub

Right now, Florida is living rent-free in their heads, and Edmonton doesn’t have an answer. They are a frustrated bunch, and their lack of composure and immaturity are on full display for the whole league to see. Connor McDavid showed that maturity briefly when Brad Marchand gave him a shot after a whistle earlier in the series. McDavid laughed it off and didn’t engage. The rest of the team should take notes and respond as their captain did. They’ve shown maturity all playoffs, but that has gone out the window this round.

Oilers Look Unprepared

In the biggest games of the year, the Oilers look unprepared to play, and that’s inexcusable. The Panthers scored within the first three minutes in the last two games, and Edmonton was in chase mode. They aren’t winning puck battles, they’re running around in the defensive zone, and missing assignments. Plus, they aren’t getting the saves they need when mistakes are made.

They were down 3-0 in the Stanley Cup Final last season because they came unprepared, which led to the infamous “dig in” pep talk from their captain. They dug themselves a hole that was too much to overcome. Now, they find themselves down in this series once again.

Oilers With Poor Discipline

The Oilers continue to shoot themselves in the foot with their poor discipline. Evander Kane took a penalty early in Game 2 and took two more early in Game 3. The parade to the penalty box continued all night for the road team. They had 85 penalty minutes in Game 3, including five misconducts. Yes, the game was out of hand, but their lack of composure is worrisome moving forward. The Panthers had 11 power-play opportunities, scoring on three of them. Edmonton won’t win that way, especially with their below-average penalty kill.

Jun 4, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers left wing Evander Kane (91) checks Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) during the first period in game one of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

Many of their penalties result from being overly aggressive and retaliatory. The signs of a mature team are being able to rein it in and channel their emotions, and that was certainly not the case in Games 2 or 3.

Let’s start with two examples from Game 2. First, Mattias Ekholm lost his stick, and Sam Bennett knocked it away, which should’ve been an interference penalty. However, the veteran blueliner raised his arms at the referee in frustration, asking for a call. He lost awareness, and Bennett scored on the ensuing sequence. Instead, Ekholm should’ve shadowed him and been physical with the Panthers’ forward, not letting him get to the net. While that play didn’t result in an Oilers penalty, it demonstrated poor mental discipline.

Later on, Evan Bouchard got a stick up high that went undetected, so he cross-checked the culprit in the numbers, which was called. That was an avoidable retaliatory penalty, and those must stop if Edmonton is going to have any chance in this series.

In Game 3, Kane took a weak cross-checking minor that made him irate. Then, immediately after he got out of the box, he took another stick infraction. The officials knew he was angry, so the Oilers forward should’ve known that they would be watching him closely. He let his anger get the best of him at that moment, which showed signs of immaturity.

The stripes have been dreadful both ways, but the difference is that the Panthers aren’t letting it affect their play. The Oilers can only control how they act and respond to certain situations. Therefore, they must tune out the outside noise and not react to the poor officiating or Florida’s tactics. The Panthers want you to engage and take stupid penalties, so Edmonton must avoid that and play their game. This series is far from over, but they need to be much more patient and mature if they hope to raise Lord Stanley.

The Oilers look to get back on track and tie the series at two in a pivotal Game 4 on Thursday, June 12.