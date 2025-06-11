Stepan Hoch – 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Stepan Hoch

2024-25 Team: HC Motor České Budějovice/U20 (Czechia)

Date of Birth: Oct. 11, 2006

Ht: 6-foot-4 Wt: 192 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: LW

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2025 first-year eligible

Rankings

NHL Central Scouting: 24th (European skaters)

A big, defensively responsible power forward, Stepan Hoch brings a lot to the table despite his relatively raw skill set. At this point, he’s not a high-end offensive threat. He’s averaged roughly a point-per-game pace at the U20 level for HC Motor České Budějovice, but was still far from the team lead in that regard. Despite this, his sizeable frame makes him a weapon in front of the net. He’s exactly what teams are looking for as a net-front presence; however, he needs to find a way to get the puck in the back of the net more regularly while doing so.

James Hagens, Matthew Schaefer (The Hockey Writers)

Hoch is known for his ability to pitch in defensively as well. He’s regarded as a reliable penalty-killer, and many scouts noted his ability to be the first forward back in transition in 5-on-5 play. With his size and relatively solid speed given his frame, he’s a strong forechecker who can force turnovers and create opportunities for his team in that way. He’s typically a winger, but has shown the adaptability to play all three forward positions.

Hoch seemingly has the tools to be a depth scoring option at the professional level; however, he needs to rely on his skill and increase his confidence, particularly in his shot, in order to reach his long-term potential. In general, he’s a smart player who is often in the right position, but still needs a considerable amount of development to play at a professional level in North America.

Other THW Draft Profiles

Stepan Hoch – NHL Draft Projection

Hoch is a player who will undoubtedly be taken in the later half of the draft, likely the fifth or sixth round. Despite clear talent, he’s a very raw prospect who will likely take half a decade or more to be ready to make the jump to the NHL.

Quotables:

“He was always the first forward back. A couple of times, he was able to make some good forechecks and recover a puck. Engaged in fights at the boards. Wasn’t afraid to block shots. Skating looked good for his size. Despite playing mostly on the wing, he played center in this game. Was successful on faceoffs. He was successful at carrying pucks into the zone. Shows flashes of playmaking ability.Could have used more of his physical play in the game. His large frame could make him interesting for the draft. His tools are still raw and need to be worked on.” – Honza Zoufal (from ‘March 5th, 2025 – HC Motor Ceske Budejovice U20 vs. HC Slavia Praha U20’ Elite Prospects – 3/29/25)

“Hoch is a rangy left-shot right wing who brings intriguing size and potential but has areas of his game that need refinement. His long reach is a clear asset, particularly in puck-protection scenarios, where he demonstrates a willingness to use his frame effectively. His positioning is sound in the offensive zone, showing an awareness to cover for activating defensemen when needed.” – Aaron Vickers. (from ‘26281 – Finland vs. Czechia’ FC Hockey – 11/19/24)

“Hoch is a big, strong two-way forward… He doesn’t have a ton of natural offense in his game, especially for an October ’06 who I would have liked to see produce more in junior by now, but he can penalty kill, he’s got a legit shot (which I’ve seen him really lean into in my viewings and would like to see him use more) and he plays off his linemates well.” – Scott Wheeler (from ‘2025 NHL Draft: 30 prospects who just missed the cut for Wheeler’s final top 100’, The Athletic – 5/29/25)

Strengths

Solid penalty-killer

Large frame, willing to use it to his advantage

Strong shot

Versatility

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Shot utilization

Offensive contribution

Continue improving skating to keep up at higher levels

NHL Potential

If Hoch makes it to the NHL, he’ll be a bottom-six forward at his best. He has the potential to be a reliable fourth liner, but more realistically, he’ll end up as a high-end American Hockey League talent who ends up getting occasional NHL time.

Risk/Reward Analysis

Risk – 4/5, Reward 2/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 2/10, Defense – 4/10

Stepan Hoch Stats

