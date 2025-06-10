Wilson Björck – 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Wilson Björck

2024-25 Team: Djurgårdens IF (J20 Nationell, HockeyAllsvenskan)

Date of Birth: Jan. 13, 2006

Place of Birth: Stockholm, SWE

Height: 6-foot-0, Weight: 165 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: Left Wing, Center

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2025 second-year eligible

Rankings

An overage forward prospect, Wilson Björck could see himself drafted after a productive 2024–25 season. With a solid all-around game and a strong motor, a team may take a late-round flier on the 19-year-old. He’s capable of playing on both the wing and at center.

Related: THW’s 2025 NHL Draft Guide

Across 43 regular-season games in Sweden’s J20 Nationell, Björck recorded 28 goals and 39 assists for 67 points. That was the second-highest point total in the league, only surpassed by his 17-year-old brother and teammate, Viggo, who’s a top prospect for the 2026 NHL Draft. The elder brother nearly tripling his draft-year point-per-game production this season (0.59 to 1.56) definitely boosts his stock. He added nine playoff points in as many games.

Björck had a 10-game stint with Djurgårdens IF’s professional team, but didn’t record a single point. The bright side here, though, is that his production is fairly similar to Pierre Engvall and Elmer Soderblom at this age—the former being an established bottom-six forward in the NHL, and the latter getting to that level. In their draft-plus-one seasons, they had a point-per-game rate of over 1.30 in J20 Nationell, but zero points across double-digit games at the pro level (HockeyAllsvenskan and/or Swedish Hockey League; SHL).

James Hagens, Matthew Schaefer (The Hockey Writers)

In terms of on-ice play, Björck isn’t super skilled but fairly well-rounded. Offensively, he has a knack for getting in the right areas for his teammates to pass to. He doesn’t shy away from the net-front and can score from medium range, even without a necessarily high-end shot. Additionally, he displays good vision—this is most noticeable in the offensive and neutral zones, where he makes smart plays. He’s a decent skater with good speed, also.

Björck’s motor is arguably the biggest standout trait in his game. He could use a boost in strength, as he can get overpowered despite having about a league-average frame, but the effort is there. He’s the one who battles for pucks on his lines, and he does a good job of winning those battles. That’s not exclusive to the offensive zone, however—he’s perhaps more relentless defensively.

While Björck doesn’t do anything particularly high-end, he has a blend of traits that should get him consideration from NHL clubs. His production signifies that he has the potential to excel in Swedish pros moving forward, at the very least.

Other THW Draft Profiles

Wilson Björck – NHL Draft Projection

If Björck gets selected, he’s likely a late-round pick. This is just speculation, but a minor factor that could come into play is wanting intel on his brother. Wilson’s good in his own right, but getting to know the ins and outs of an early first-round candidate for next year’s draft is never a bad idea.

Quotables

“Bjorck is an exciting forward prospect for Djurgarden U20, showcasing a blend of speed, skill, and hockey IQ. With further development in physicality and consistency, he has the potential to make an impact at higher levels. He should be monitored as he progresses through his career, as his ceiling could be quite high in professional hockey.” – Jocke Andersson, FCHockey (from ‘26661 – Djurgarden J20 vs. AIK J20,’ FCHockey – March 11, 2025)

“Bjorck is a hardworking left-shot center who played fourth-line minutes in this game, excelling in defensive situations. His strong attributes include a high compete level and keen anticipation, synergizing effectively to make him an impactful defensive center.” – Erik Sjolund, FCHockey (from ‘25226 – Mora J20 vs. Djurgarden J20,’ FCHockey – November 5, 2023)

Strengths

Motor is arguably the best part of his game

Displays good vision

Gets to goal-scoring areas

Heavily involved in all three zones

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Lacks standout offensive traits, minus his motor

Has yet to prove himself professionally, despite the extra year

Must be more disciplined (averaged 2.28 penalty minutes per game this season in J20 Nationell)

NHL Potential

Like the aforementioned Engvall and Soderblom (who have far bigger frames, admittedly), Björck can be a bottom-six or depth forward in the NHL. His next few seasons professionally in Sweden will be important in determining his upside.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 1/5, Reward – 2/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 3.5/10, Defense – 4.5/10

Awards/Achievements

2021–22 TV-Pucken Gold Medal

2021–22 U16 SM Silver Medal

2022–23 J18 SM Silver Medal

2023–24 J18 Region (East) Best Face-Off Percentage (69.00)

2024–25 J20 Nationell (North) Best Plus/Minus (+31)

2024–25 J20 Nationell (North) Most Assists (32)

2024–25 J20 Nationell (North) Most Goals (22)

2024–25 J20 Nationell (North) Most Points (54)

2024–25 J20 SM Gold Medal

Interviews/Links

Djurgårdens IF: Eleven Djurgårds players selected for the national team

Wilson Björck Stats

Videos

Sign up for our NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter