David Granberg – 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

David Granberg

2024-25 Team: Luleå HF (SHL)

Date of Birth: May 14, 2005

Place of Birth: Piteå, SWE

Height: 6-foot-2, Weight: 194 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: Center

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2025 third-year eligible

Rankings

NHL Central Scouting: 88 th (European skaters)

(European skaters) Future Considerations: 172nd

David Granberg hasn’t had any luck getting picked in the NHL Draft, but this may be his year. The 20-year-old centerman played 60 total games in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) for the championship-winning Luleå HF this past season. He was a staple on the team’s penalty kill and has decent offensive traits. He could be a solid late-round snag.

Playing full-time in the SHL, Granberg recorded 10 points (six goals, four assists) in 43 games in 2024–25. To put that in perspective, when Pontus Holmberg was the same age, he had the same number of points, except in 49 SHL games. Today, he’s an effective bottom-six forward for the Toronto Maple Leafs, coming off a 19-point showing.

Additionally, Granberg contributed four points to Luleå’s 17-game championship run. His usage was fairly low early in the playoffs, but he earned more trust as time went on.

Getting away from the SHL, Granberg stood out positively in the Under-20 World Junior Championship. His six points in seven games matched fellow countrymen Victor Eklund (2025 draft-eligible), David Edstrom (2023 first-round pick), and Felix Nilsson (2023 second-round pick).

What makes Granberg a justifiable draft pick as a two-year overager, especially, is his promising SHL play. Any doubts about his pro-readiness were put to rest in 2024–25. He was capable as a bottom-six penalty-killer on a championship team in a heavily demanding league. His physical game is already a strength, so he’s more projectable as an NHL player.

Granberg is a lot of the things you want out of a center. He’s useful off the rush, with solid vision and speed, and can win board battles. His two-way game has been on display at all levels, so there’s some flexibility in his game. His production, on top of that, makes him a good package.

It should be noted that Granberg played some time on the wing, but he has center-type traits. He could play any forward position at the next level, theoretically.

David Granberg – NHL Draft Projection

As mentioned, if Granberg is drafted, expect him to be a late-round pick. Specifically, the sixth round would be a fair spot.

Quotables

“Granberg is an intriguing prospect that has a good size and physical attributes. He showcases excellent skating skills, characterized by quick acceleration and smooth strides. His agility allows him to maneuver effectively around opponents, making him a challenge to defend against. He maintains good balance and can change directions swiftly, which is essential in high-paced games.” – Jocke Andersson, FCHockey (from ‘26462 – Sweden vs. Latvia,’ FCHockey – January 4, 2025)

“Granberg is the nephew of former NHLer Mikael Renberg, so you know he has some decent pedigree. The World Juniors served as Granberg’s first major international showing, and he delivered with six points in his first three games despite playing around 11 minutes a night.” – Steven Ellis, Daily Faceoff

“Granberg is a strong power forward who does the little things right. He is big and uses his height and strength to his advantage in battles against defenders in the net-front area and along the boards, where he consistently wins possession and delivers quick passes to his more skilled linemates.” – Samuel Tirpák, FCHockey (from ‘26373 – Slovakia vs. Sweden,’ FCHockey – December 27, 2024)

Strengths

Pro-ready physicality

Two-way game was utilized by a championship SHL team

Good vision

Solid skating

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Likely lacks upside beyond a bottom-six NHL player

NHL Potential

Granberg’s upside is a bottom-six forward in the NHL. His two-way game is already effective for a top SHL team, so it’s not much of a stretch to believe he could eventually have a similar impact in a league that’s one tier above, more or less.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 1.5/5, Reward – 2.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 3.5/10, Defense – 5/10

Awards/Achievements

2022–23 J18 SM Most Points (12)

2024–25 SHL Champion

Interviews/Links

David Granberg Stats

Videos

