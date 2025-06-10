The Case For & Against the Maple Leafs Re-Signing Mitch Marner

As the Toronto Maple Leafs gear up for the crucial 2025 offseason, a huge question mark hangs over the team: Will they attempt to re-sign star forward Mitch Marner? Unlike past contract negotiations with Marner, which were marked by public “discussions,” the current situation presents an unusual quietness. This silence could indicate behind-the-scenes activity, a team strategy shift, or a completely different approach to negotiations. Whatever the reason, the absence of public updates leaves fans pondering the team’s intentions regarding their key player.

While the conversation has toned down a little and lies in the shadow of the Stanley Cup Final, it’s the most emotionally charged conversation in the Blue & White fan base this offseason. For every supporter who sees Marner as a local hero and elite playmaker, it seems two others believe the team will never take the next step with him on the roster. It’s not just about stats but tone, identity, and timing. And it’s forcing Maple Leafs fans to wrestle with a difficult possibility: could moving on from Marner improve the team?

Marner’s Contract Has Run Its Course

Marner signed a six-year, $65.4 million deal in 2019 that expires in about three weeks. There’s no indication that the Maple Leafs have made progress toward a new contract—and maybe they shouldn’t. There were rumours that the organization had shopped him, and even if he might have wanted to stay in his hometown, that had to feel like a slight.

His full no-movement clause complicated the situation. According to Elliotte Friedman on his 32 Thoughts Podcast, Marner reportedly refused to waive it at the 2025 Trade Deadline. That left general manager Brad Treliving with no real options. If that remains, the team is backed into a corner. If they can’t re-sign him, they will lose him for nothing. [Gaining his salary-cap space, losing him as a player.)

Some fans like the option of moving on entirely. Even if Marner suddenly considers a discount or says he wants to stay, many wonder whether that’s still the right call for the team.

Two Sides of Marner: Playoff Ghost or Franchise Pillar?

Marner is a polarizing figure. His regular-season numbers are undeniable—he’s consistently among the team’s leading scorers and plays in all situations. He’s also deeply tied to the city: a hometown kid who grew up a fan, gives back off the ice, and genuinely wants to be a Maple Leaf for life.

Mitch Marner of the Toronto Maple Leafs, left, celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers with teammates Chris Tanev and Jake McCabe during the third period in Game Two of the Second Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

(Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

Yet, his playoff reputation continues to weigh him down. Over the past few years, fans have watched Marner disappear in key games, visibly frustrated and angry. Yet, still ineffective as the stakes rise. While he still produces points, it often doesn’t feel like he impacts the outcome. That’s a hard pill for a player carrying a $10.9 million cap hit, especially when the same script has repeated year after year. The core question fans ask is whether keeping Marner is about hope or habit.

Ironically, Could Auston Matthews’ Contract Be Too Low

It raises the question: even if the Maple Leafs wanted to keep Marner, have they already painted themselves into a corner? Auston Matthews is signed through 2027–28 at a $13.25 million cap hit, and no matter how high the salary cap climbs, paying Marner more than Matthews seems almost unthinkable. Marner is a star, but he isn’t that star—he’s not the face of the franchise.

Matthews casts a long, steady shadow, and while his current contract looked massive when it was signed, it could soon feel like a bargain. Ironically, that very deal might make keeping Marner feel impossible to the Maple Leafs’ brain trust. They won’t pay Marner $14 million, while other teams might.

Reallocating Marner’s Salary Cap Space Is Enticing

There’s another layer to this debate: what else could the Maple Leafs do with that money? With the salary cap jumping to $95.5 million, Toronto enters the offseason with around $25.7 million in projected space. That sounds like a lot—until you consider they have only 15 players under contract. Depth will cost money. So, will any upgrades to the blue line, although it would seem as if their goaltending is pretty solid?

Re-signing Marner to a market-value deal—say, $12 million annually—would again eat up a massive budget share. While he’s certainly talented enough to command that number, some fans wonder if the Maple Leafs would be better off spreading that money across multiple needs. In other words, if Toronto wants to change its identity, can it afford to spend 40% of its cap on four forwards again? Even if John Tavares is willing to go deeply market-friendly, a returned Core Four will still eat up a considerable slice of the salary pie.

The Emotional Weight of Letting Marner Go

This isn’t just a hockey decision. It’s a human one. Like Marner or not, as I heard Friedman say on his 32 Thoughts Podcast, he believes Marner will be the best Toronto-born player to don the iconic Blue & White – ever. That’s something.

Marner has been part of the Maple Leafs’ core since 2016. He’s one of the franchise’s most recognizable faces. Letting him walk could be emotionally challenging for the organization and fan base. But emotion doesn’t win playoff rounds. The Maple Leafs must ask themselves: Are they building a contender or preserving a comfort zone?

So, Should the Maple Leafs Re-Sign Marner?

Even if Marner suddenly offers to stay for less, many fans have reached a tipping point. They don’t want to have this conversation again next summer. They don’t want to watch the same collapse unfold. They want a different kind of team, with a different type of energy. Even the more cynical fans would rather lose without him than with him.

All this doesn’t mean Marner’s a bad player. It means the Maple Leafs might need different players—ones who bring something he doesn’t. And if that’s true, then maybe the harshest answer is also the right one. Yes, he’s still elite. Yes, he still has value. But maybe Mitch Marner is an addition by subtraction for this team.