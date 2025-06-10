Oilers Should Start Calvin Pickard in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final

I don’t know what the Edmonton Oilers coaching staff has planned for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, but one thing I hope they seriously consider is starting Calvin Pickard ahead of Stuart Skinner. This is not an article ripping on Skinner, because he’s played well in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Starting Pickard would be more of an exercise in changing up the dynamic and getting the Oilers back into the mindset that has gotten them this far. As has been the pattern, the Oilers seem to rally around the popular Pickard, and I would expect no less if he were to start Game 4 against the Florida Panthers.

A Goaltending Change Could Result in a Mindset Change for the Team

The Oilers were beaten in every aspect of their 6-1 Game 3 loss in Sunrise, Florida. The Panthers were intimidating, they were smart, and they got inside the Oilers’ heads. Even Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch seemed rattled in his post-game remarks–especially when he mentioned the referees missed the too many men call from Game 2. Changing the goaltenders might be exactly what the doctor ordered .

I think the Oilers have to face facts in that Skinner played really well in the two previous series against the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars but seems to have lost his mojo a bit against the Panthers. Going with Pickard could result in a mentality shift that the team desperately needs to make right now. The Oilers were so outplayed in Game 3 that Knoblauch and the Oilers coaching staff will need to make the right tweaks to get the team back on track. That also might include bringing in players such as Troy Stecher or Jeff Skinner just to shake up the line-up a bit.

Oilers Can Ill Afford to Go Down 3-1 in the Series

This Cup Final is starting to resemble the 2024 Stanley Cup Final. But this time, I don’t think the Oilers have a three-game comeback in their bag of tricks. Game 4 on Thursday, June 12 is one of the most important games in Oilers’ franchise history, almost a must-win. They need to do everything possible to prepare for Game 4 including changing goalies. I believe Knoblauch was already thinking this when he replaced Skinner with Pickard in the third period of Game 3. It was good for Pickard to get some playing time in as he hasn’t played since Game 2 of Round 2 against the Golden Knight salmost three weeks ago.

Calvin Pickard, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Pickard has been an inspiration to his teammates since he arrived in Edmonton, and if he can rediscover the magic he showed in the first round against the Los Angeles Kings, and the first two games of the second round against the Golden Knights, the Oilers might have exactly what they need to gain back some of the momentum they’ve lost. It’s hard to really put into words just how badly the Oilers lost in Game 3. Rob Brown of 880 CHED and Got Your Back Podcast mentioned that the Oilers started playing Panthers hockey, and the Panthers are much better at it than the Oilers. They have to somehow get back to the game that got them this far, but it definitely won’t be easy. The Panthers look composed and they can smell blood in the water.

Pickard Can Help Change Oilers’ Mentality

The Oilers will be desperate in Game 4, and Pickard could be the catalyst that turns the Cup Final around for them. He’s done it all season, stepping in and playing well in tandem with Skinner and filling in while Skinner was injured late in the season. Maybe he has some magic left; the Oilers might be counting on it. If the team does choose to go with Skinner, I would expect Pickard will be on high alert to go in if needed. It’ll be an interesting decision to see who Knoblauch starts in Game 4 and it might be one of the most important decisions of his coaching career.