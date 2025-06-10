3 Hurricanes Draft Targets if They Trade Back to the 2nd Round

We’re 17 days away from the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, which is scheduled for June 27 and 28 in Los Angeles, CA. The Carolina Hurricanes again have a pick in the late stages of Round 1 with the 29th-overall pick. However, the Hurricanes are known to trade late first-round picks to add some extra draft capital later in the draft. During the 2024 Draft, they traded out of the first round to acquire the 34th- and 50th-overall picks from the Chicago Blackhawks.

If the Hurricanes want to trade their pick for some picks in the second round, they should call the Seattle Kraken. The Kraken have the 38th and 57th (via Toronto Maple Leafs) picks as well as the eighth-overall pick. However, adding a second pick might be something the Kraken could be interested in acquiring. The Hurricanes would gain two picks in the second round, where they currently have none. If this trade does happen, who should the Hurricanes target at picks 38 and 57?

Jack Ivankovic – G, Brampton Steelheads (OHL)

Jack Ivankovic, an 18-year-old goaltender from the Brampton Steelheads of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), is committed to play for the University of Michigan for the 2025-26 season, a team featured in many draft articles. Ivankovic is ranked fourth among North American goalies by NHL Central Scouting.

He just wrapped up his season with the Steelheads, where he earned a 25-12-5 record, a 3.05 goals-against average (GAA) and a .903 save percentage (SV%) in 40 games. In the Calder Cup Playoffs, he had a 1-3-0 record with a 4.87 GAA and a .877 SV%. Despite the dip in numbers in the playoffs, he had a great season overall after he took over the starting job.

At 6-foot and 179 pounds, Ivankovic is an elite-level game-stealer. He might be considered an undersized goalie, but he has a lengthy resume playing for Team Canada. At the U18 World Juniors, he had a 6-0-0 record with a 1.05 GAA and a .961 SV%. However, at the U20 World Juniors, he was in the net for Canada’s infamous loss to Latvia, even if he was not the reason why they dropped that game. It was his only game of the tournament, finishing with a 1.85 GAA and a .923 SV%.

What makes Ivankovic stand out is that his angles and tracking are at an elite level. He also does a much better job fighting pucks through screens than you’d expect for a goalie his size.

Ivankovic is positionally sound. He doesn’t tend to throw himself through the crease to try to stop pucks; he is just in the right spot to make the save. He squares up to a shooter, hugging the post at the right angle, and makes it look easy to save shots from any angle. Ivankovic’s rebound control and puck coverage are spectacular.

The Hurricanes need to add goaltending depth. Ivankovic should be up high on that list to consider if they do pursue a goalie in Round 2.

Filip Ekberg – LW, Ottawa 67’s (OHL)

Swedish forward Filip Ekberg would be worth targeting at 57th. The 5-foot-10, 168-pound product finished this season with the OHL’s Ottawa 67’s, recording 16 goals and 45 points in 53 games. In 19 games for Team Sweden in international competition, he had 15 goals and 27 points, including 18 during the U18 World Juniors. Ekberg is ranked 178th among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting but is expected to be selected in the middle-to-late second round.

Ekberg’s scoring prowess was the talk of the U18 World Juniors, where he led the tournament with 10 goals and 18 points. His quick hands, shifty footwork, high-end awareness, and excellent speed have made him soar up the draft rankings. He anticipates the flow of the game and always finds ways to give himself time to make the right play. In the offensive zone, Ekberg somehow always finds those cross-ice passing lanes to create chances.

Filip Ekberg, Ottawa 67’s (Robert Lefebvre /OHL Images)

Ekberg deceives defenders by holding the puck in his hip pocket, allowing him to hit different plays instantly and somehow get the puck to his intended target. His hockey IQ is underrated, as he sees the next play before anyone else picks up on it. His quick feet and speed make him sturdy in all areas of the offensive zone.

What makes Ekberg close to elite in his stickhandling is his patience. He holds the puck, which forces the defense to bite, and when they do, he makes them pay. He could be that surprising left-winger who is sneaky good in the right system.

William Horcoff – C, USNTDP/U. of Michigan

William Horcoff of the United States National Team Development Program played part of the 2024-25 season with the University of Michigan. He is ranked 24th for North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting after finishing the season with four goals and 10 points in 18 games. He also scored eight goals and 14 points in 28 games for the U18 National Development Team. The 6-foot-4, 181-pound, left-shot center has built his game around physicality and proactive reads in the defensive zone. Compared to teammates like Cole McKinney or Jack Murtagh, Horcoff is a more defensive center.

Horcoff uses his reach to give him extra range to clog lanes. Furthermore, his strength enhances his disruption qualities when defending the puck in the defensive zone. His size gives him an advantage to force puck carriers to the outside and not let them sneak inside on him. He then uses his body to leverage the inside positioning and take time away from opponents to get their shot off.

He also has some offense to his game. Horcoff is a skilled playmaker who uses his size and range to leverage time and space, forcing his opponents into mistakes. He is a go-to-the-net-and-cause-havoc type of player in the offensive zone, like Stefan Noesen when he was with the Hurricanes. Carolina has Mark Jankowski in that role, but it never hurts to add size at center. Horcoff could go anywhere from the late first round to the second, and could be the type of player the Hurricanes are looking for.

Keep the 29th NHL Draft Pick or Trade It?

The Hurricanes have been known to trade out of the first round, most recently in 2024. Could there be a repeat for this upcoming draft in Los Angeles? Possibly so, considering their track record. They currently have no picks in Round 2, but by trading away their 29th-overall pick, they have a chance to grab two. Only time will tell if they will keep their Round 1 pick or trade it for more draft assets.