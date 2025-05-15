Caleb Desnoyers – 2025 NHL Entry Draft Prospect Profile

Caleb Desnoyers

2024-25 Team: Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

Date of Birth: April 11, 2007

Place of Birth: St-Hyacinthe, QC, CAN

Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 172 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: Center

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2025 first-year eligible

Rankings

Caleb Desnoyers’ draft stock is as high as ever. The 6-foot-2 center is a superb playmaker with some of the best hockey IQ in the class, which has been the main driver of his offensive results. Following a terrific regular season in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), he has taken his play to the next level in the playoffs. With all three zones upside on top of his offensive abilities, Desnoyers is poised to be selected with a top pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Starting with his regular-season production, Desnoyers recorded 35 goals and 49 assists for 84 points in 56 games. With a point-per-game rate of 1.50, he ranked second in the QMJHL and first among teenage players. He’s the fifth draft-year skater with at least 20 games played to reach that mark in the past decade. It was most recently obtained by Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Jordan Dumais in 2021–22.

But Desnoyers’ production has soared in the postseason, and his rise in shooting percentage (19.9% to 22.0%) doesn’t indicate unsustainable point-scoring. With 30 points (nine goals, 21 assists) in 16 games, he not only leads the QMJHL, but has a historic 1.88 point-per-game rate. Among draft-year players with at least 10 playoff games this century, only Nathan MacKinnon, Sidney Crosby, Jonathan Drouin, and Jakub Voráček have reached 1.80 points per game—all were top-seven picks.

Caleb Desnoyers (Eric Young/CHL)

Desnoyers is able to put up these numbers largely because of his extremely deceptive playmaking. He can pass from anywhere on the ice, constantly looking to find his teammates in high-danger areas. The only slight knock on him here is that he can work to improve his passing efficiency. He’s a risk-taker in this way, but his failures usually just lead to clears to the neutral zone. Nevertheless, Desnoyers is super smart and skilled as a passer, both inside the offensive zone and off the rush. He could seriously flourish in this area at the professional level.

It’s not just passing that makes Desnoyers an offensive threat. His shot isn’t that powerful, but converting at almost 20% efficiency in both the regular season and playoffs must mean something. It does, as his hockey IQ shines a bit here as well. He jams home loose pucks in the net front and presents himself as a target when the defense breaks down.

While Desnoyers’ offense is easy to rave about, he holds his own in all three zones. He’s strong in transition and capable as a puck-carrier, and is involved defensively. While his frame could use a bit of rounding out, he still wins board battles, shows physicality, and forces turnovers. He could be more dominant, but as is, these are areas to feel good about. Desnoyers is an elite play-driver, as well.

There’s some belief that Desnoyers isn’t a high-upside prospect. This is not the case. He has arguably the brightest mind in the 2025 class, which has made him very productive offensively and effective in all three zones.

Caleb Desnoyers – NHL Draft Projection

With the upside he has and the surge in production that’s taken place in the QMJHL postseason, Desnoyers is likely to be a top-five pick.

Quotables

“Desnoyers thinks the game at an elite level. He’s calculating off the rush and displays an ability to attack with speed or pull up, take stock of his options, and distribute. It’s nearly impossible to teach forwards to play the game the way Desnoyers does.” – Jason Bukala, Sportsnet

“Desnoyers is competitive and has great habits. He’s committed to playing defense, supporting pucks, staying in good positions and not cheating for offense. He’s opportunistic and gets open really well.” – Scott Wheeler, The Athletic (from ‘2025 NHL Draft prospects: Matthew Schaefer, Michael Misa pull away in Wheeler’s March top 64 ranking,’ The Athletic – March 25, 2025)

“An adept passer and very smart offensive zone player who also initiates contacts and resists physical pressure remarkably well, Desnoyers fills most of the boxes when it comes to what NHL teams look for in a center. To us, him being sold as this two-way force doesn’t really track, as he’s often not as involved as he could be in defensive zone, and we also don’t think the skill level is at a top 10 level.” – SMAHT Scouting

Strengths

Sensational hockey IQ

Elite playmaker

Gets to goal-scoring areas

Effective in transition

High-end play-driver

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Improve passing efficiency

Round out frame a bit more

NHL Potential

Desnoyers has the potential to be a high-end first-line center in the NHL. He can be a primary play-driver.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 3/5, Reward – 5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 9/10, Defense – 6.5/10

Awards/Achievements

2022–23 CWG Bronze Medal

2022–23 QM18AAA Best Offensive Player in Playoffs

2022–23 QM18AAA Champion

2022–23 QM18AAA First All-Star Team

2022–23 QM18AAA Three Stars Award

2022–23 QM18AAA Top Prospect Award

2022–23 U18 NCC Silver Medal

2023–24 QMJHL All-Rookie Team

2023–24 U17 WHC Gold Medal

2023–24 U18 WJC Gold Medal

2024–25 Hlinka Gretzky Cup Gold Medal

Caleb Desnoyers Stats

Videos

