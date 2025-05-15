Blake Fiddler – 2025 NHL Entry Draft Prospect Profile

Blake Fiddler

2024-25 Team: Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

Date of Birth: July 9, 2007

Place of Birth: Nashville, TN, USA

Ht: 6-foot-4 Wt: 209 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: Defenseman

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2025 first-year eligible

Rankings

Blake Fiddler is a right-shot defender for the Edmonton Oil Kings in the Western Hockey League (WHL) and is the son of former NHL player Vernon Fiddler. He has established himself as one of the strongest defenders in the upcoming draft and has been a rock on the Oil Kings’ blue line, helping them get back to the playoffs this season.

Fiddler’s two-way game is impressive, and while his statistics don’t jump off the page as incredible, they’re still solid. In 64 games this season, he scored 10 goals and added 23 assists for 33 points, which comes out to a 0.52 points-per-game average. He also played at the U18 World Junior Championship representing Team USA, scoring two goals and adding one assist for three points through seven games.

Blake Fiddler, Edmonton Oil Kings (Eric Young / CHL)

Fiddler’s size will be a factor that many teams look at when they consider drafting him this season. He stands 6-foot-4, 209 pounds, and for a player that big to be able to skate the way he does is rare and impressive. Having the privilege to watch him live this season in Edmonton, he was trusted in plenty of situations with the Oil Kings, and if he can translate his play to the professional level, he could be one of the steals of the draft.

His mobility, physicality, and defensive IQ are all tools that he possesses that could make him fly up draft boards. He has the potential to expand his offensive game at the professional level, and as he continues to develop in the WHL and likely a stint in the American Hockey League (AHL) down the line. His lack of offensive dominance and consistency may drag him down the draft a little bit, but he is still one of the strongest defenders in the entire draft class.

Blake Fiddler – NHL Draft Projection

Teams will appreciate his size, mobility, and defensive skills. However, his offensive potential and consistency will ultimately determine if he rises into the first round or falls to the early second. While he may not display the same level of offensive flashes as Cameron Reid or Jackson Smith, his two-way potential shouldn’t cause him to drop too far in the draft.

Quotables

“He has everything NHL teams value in a defenseman of his style, and he plays a premium position on the right side of the defense. Fiddler is a strong skater with great size, good on his pivots and a very effective defender.” – SMAHT Scouting

“Standing tall at 6-foot-4, Fiddler is a big-bodied defender who clears forwards away from his net and pushes opponents to the perimeter. Fiddler is averaging around 22 minutes a night this year and already looks good with the puck. He’s mobile, and while he isn’t the quickest defender overall, he moves well for his size.” – Steven Ellis, Daily Faceoff

“Right-handed defensemen with skating ability and size are always in demand in the NHL. Add in the possibility of some two-way offensive pop, and you’ve got a player that teams will look to draft in the early rounds of the NHL Draft.” – Adam Tate, McKeens Hockey

Strengths

Defensive play

Physicality

Skating ability

Puck movement

Transition play

Under Construction/Improvements to Make

Puckhandling

Decision-making under pressure

Discipline

Skating explosiveness

NHL Potential

Fiddler could become a top-four, two-way defenseman in the NHL, particularly excelling in a shutdown role. His size, skating ability, and defensive instincts are significant assets, especially during penalty kills and defensive assignments. He is similar to Brandon Carlo of the Toronto Maple Leafs—a big, mobile, and defensively responsible player who can effectively handle shutdown responsibilities while occasionally contributing offensively.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 2.5/5, Reward – 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 4/10, Defence – 8/10

Awards/Achievements

2023-2024: U17 WHC Gold Medal

Interviews/Links

Blake Fiddler Stats

Videos

