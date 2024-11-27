2025 NHL Draft Prospect Blake Fiddler Has Roots on Both Sides of the Border

International sports of any kind always come with a heavier sense of pride. After all, players are playing as representatives of their respective countries as some of the best to play their sport. On the odd occasion, players have the opportunity to play for two countries — being dual citizens with the chance to play for either side.

That’s the case with current NHL Draft prospect Blake Fiddler. Son of former NHL player and 14-year veteran, Vernon Fiddler, Blake is a dual citizen of both Canada and the U.S. While he’s represented both countries in international play to this point, his roster spot on the Edmonton Oil Kings of the WHL has landed him a spot — and one of leadership — on Team CHL at the CHL/USA Prospects Challenge.

Fiddler Has Represented Both Sides of the Border

It’s certainly a unique position to be in — one thinks back to Brett Hull — being in a spot to play for the Canada and the U.S. Obviously both countries have been juggernauts in the international hockey world for decades.

But having represented both countries is another story — one that Fiddler has accomplished before even being drafted into the NHL. In 2023, Fiddler served as the captain for the U.S. team that placed second at the U17 Five Nations tournament in Czechia.

Blake Fiddler, Edmonton Oil Kings (Eric Young / CHL)

In the same calendar year, however, Fiddler was named to Canada White at the 2023 World U17 Hockey Challenge and ultimately helped one of his countries beat the other in the gold medal match. Fiddler had one goal in eight games, but has the unique experience to share from that tournament.

Jump ahead to 2024 and the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Frisco, Texas, and once again Fiddler wore the blue, red and white threads as the captain of a U.S. squad that finished fourth in the tournament at just 17 years old.

Now, again, to close out the year Fiddler has the maple leaf on representing the Canadian side of things at the CHL/USA Prospects Challenge with an ‘A’ on his jersey — a chance to take down a familiar foe as part of Team CHL.

Fiddler: Like Father, Like Son

Positionally, Vernon and Blake are different in that the younger Fiddler is a stalwart on the back end. That said, both were never known for their offensive prowess — at least Vernon wasn’t in the NHL.

At six-foot-four and just over 200 pounds, the younger Fiddler is a towering defenceman heading into the 2025 NHL Draft and one that has clearly been looked upon as a leader in many aspects of his game — donning letter in three of four international opportunities.

With the Oil Kings this season, the 17-year-old has three goals and nine points in 22 regular season games and is seen by many as a top-25 pick in the upcoming NHL Draft — assuming he can continue his style of play.

Some even have him jumping as high up as a top-15 pick, but that could change over the next several months depending on how everything plays out with other prospects. One thing is for sure though, coming from a father born in Edmonton, Alberta, eyes will be on Fiddler the next time he has to make a decision on which team to play for.

After all, born in Nashville during Vernon’s days with the Nashville Predators, Fiddler was born in the U.S., but there’s clearly some Canadian blood that runs through those veins and that was clear with the physicality he opened Game 1 of the CHL/USA Prospects Challenge with.

Either way, regardless of the jersey he’s got on, Fiddler plays hard. He plays tough. And he represents and leads by example each and every time he steps on the ice.

