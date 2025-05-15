Projected Lineups for the Hurricanes vs. Capitals – 05/15/25

The Washington Capitals welcome the Carolina Hurricanes to Capital One Arena for Game 5 of their Round 2 matchup this evening. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
HURRICANES (2M) at CAPITALS (1M)
Eastern Conference Second Round, Game 5
7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS
Carolina leads best-of-7 series 3-1
Hurricanes Projected Lineup
Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall — Jack Roslovic — Logan Stankoven
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — William Carrier
Eric Robinson — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Jackson Blake
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker
Frederik Andersen
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Tyson Jost, Riley Stillman, Juha Jaaska, Scott Morrow, Ty Smith, Alexander Nikishin, Spencer Martin
Injured: Mark Jankowski (undisclosed)
Status report:
The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate. … Chatfield, who missed practice Wednesday, skated Thursday morning. Head coach Rod Brind’Amour said he did not anticipate any lineup changes. … If Chatfield does not play, Nikishin, a 21-year-old defenseman, could make his NHL debut.
Capitals Projected Lineup
Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Anthony Beauvillier
Aliaksei Protas — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson
Andrew Mangiapane — Connor McMichael — Ryan Leonard
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Taylor Raddysh
Rasmus Sandin — John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun — Matt Roy
Alex Alexeyev — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Lars Eller, Ethen Frank, Dylan McIlrath, Ethan Bear, Clay Stevenson, Mitchell Gibson
Injured: Martin Fehervary (lower body), Sonny Milano (upper body)
Status Report:
McMichael is expected to move from left wing on the second line to third-line center. Protas would move down to the second line, Beauvillier to the first, and Raddysh would enter the lineup in place of Eller. … Ovechkin took part in the morning skate after having a maintenance day on Wednesday. … Lindgren dealt with a personal matter Thursday. Stevenson, a goalie, was recalled from Hershey of the American Hockey League and will back up Thompson if Lindgren cannot.
