Projected Lineups for the Capitals vs. Hurricanes – 5/12/25

The Washington Capitals take on the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center for Game 4 of their second-round series tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CAPITALS (M1) at HURRICANES (M2)
Eastern Conference Second Round, Game 4
7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS
Carolina leads best-of-7 series 2-1
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Aliaksei Protas
Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson
Andrew Mangiapane — Lars Eller — Ryan Leonard
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Anthony Beauvillier
Jakob Chychrun — John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin — Matt Roy
Alexander Alexeyev — Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Taylor Raddysh, Ethen Frank, Dylan McIlrath, Ethan Bear, Mitchell Gibson
Injured: Martin Fehervary (lower body), Sonny Milano (upper body)
Status report
Leonard, a healthy scratch the past two games, will replace Raddysh, a forward.
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall — Jack Roslovic — Logan Stankoven
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — William Carrier
Eric Robinson — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Jackson Blake
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker
Frederik Andersen
Pyotr Kochetkov
Injured: Mark Jankowski (undisclosed)
Scratched: Tyson Jost, Riley Stillman, Juha Jaaska, Scott Morrow, Ty Smith, Alexander Nikishin, Spencer Martin
Status report
Andersen did not participate in Carolina’s morning skate but will start. … Martinook, who left Game 3 during the third period after blocking a shot, will play. … Jankowski, a forward, participated in the morning skate but will miss his third straight game.
