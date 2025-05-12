Projected Lineups for the Capitals vs. Hurricanes – 5/12/25

The Washington Capitals take on the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center for Game 4 of their second-round series tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CAPITALS (M1) at HURRICANES (M2)

Eastern Conference Second Round, Game 4

7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS

Carolina leads best-of-7 series 2-1

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Aliaksei Protas

Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson

Andrew Mangiapane — Lars Eller — Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Anthony Beauvillier

Jakob Chychrun — John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin — Matt Roy

Alexander Alexeyev — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Taylor Raddysh, Ethen Frank, Dylan McIlrath, Ethan Bear, Mitchell Gibson

Injured: Martin Fehervary (lower body), Sonny Milano (upper body)

Status report

Leonard, a healthy scratch the past two games, will replace Raddysh, a forward.

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis

Taylor Hall — Jack Roslovic — Logan Stankoven

Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — William Carrier

Eric Robinson — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Jackson Blake

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker

Frederik Andersen

Pyotr Kochetkov

Injured: Mark Jankowski (undisclosed)

Scratched: Tyson Jost, Riley Stillman, Juha Jaaska, Scott Morrow, Ty Smith, Alexander Nikishin, Spencer Martin

Status report

Andersen did not participate in Carolina’s morning skate but will start. … Martinook, who left Game 3 during the third period after blocking a shot, will play. … Jankowski, a forward, participated in the morning skate but will miss his third straight game.

