Projected Lineups for the Golden Knights vs Oilers – 5/12/25

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place for Game 4 of their second-round series tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
GOLDEN KNIGHTS (P1) at OILERS (P3)
Western Conference Second Round, Game 4
9:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX
Edmonton leads best-of-7 series 2-1
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone
Victor Olofsson — Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev
Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Reilly Smith
Tanner Pearson — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo
Nicolas Hague — Zach Whitecloud
Adin Hill
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak, Ilya Samsonov, Cole Schwindt
Injured: Brandon Saad (undisclosed)
Status report
Stone participated in the morning skate and is a game-time decision after leaving Game 3 with 6:20 remaining in the first period because of an upper-body injury. … McNabb didn’t take part in the morning skate but is expected to play.
Oilers projected lineup
Zach Hyman — Connor McDavid — Corey Perry
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Leon Draisaitl — Mattias Janmark
Evander Kane — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown
Vasily Podkolzin — Trent Frederic — Kasperi Kapanen
Darnell Nurse — Evan Bouchard
Jake Walman — John Klingberg
Brett Kulak — Troy Stecher
Stuart Skinner
Olivier Rodrigue
Scratched: Viktor Arvidsson, Joshua Brown, Cam Dineen, Ty Emberson, Max Jones, Derek Ryan, Jeff Skinner
Injured: Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed), Calvin Pickard (lower body)
Status report
Kapanen will replace Arvidsson, a forward. … Stecher will play with Emberson, a defenseman, coming out. … Draisaitl will center the second line after playing on the wing with McDavid; Hyman will start in Draisaitl’s spot alongside McDavid, with Kane sliding to the third line.
