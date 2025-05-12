Projected Lineups for the Golden Knights vs Oilers – 5/12/25

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place for Game 4 of their second-round series tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

Western Conference Second Round, Game 4

9:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX

Edmonton leads best-of-7 series 2-1

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone

Victor Olofsson — Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev

Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Reilly Smith

Tanner Pearson — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo

Nicolas Hague — Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak, Ilya Samsonov, Cole Schwindt

Injured: Brandon Saad (undisclosed)

Status report

Stone participated in the morning skate and is a game-time decision after leaving Game 3 with 6:20 remaining in the first period because of an upper-body injury. … McNabb didn’t take part in the morning skate but is expected to play.

Oilers projected lineup

Zach Hyman — Connor McDavid — Corey Perry

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Leon Draisaitl — Mattias Janmark

Evander Kane — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown

Vasily Podkolzin — Trent Frederic — Kasperi Kapanen

Darnell Nurse — Evan Bouchard

Jake Walman — John Klingberg

Brett Kulak — Troy Stecher

Stuart Skinner

Olivier Rodrigue

Scratched: Viktor Arvidsson, Joshua Brown, Cam Dineen, Ty Emberson, Max Jones, Derek Ryan, Jeff Skinner

Injured: Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed), Calvin Pickard (lower body)

Status report

Kapanen will replace Arvidsson, a forward. … Stecher will play with Emberson, a defenseman, coming out. … Draisaitl will center the second line after playing on the wing with McDavid; Hyman will start in Draisaitl’s spot alongside McDavid, with Kane sliding to the third line.

