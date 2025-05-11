3 Takeaways From the Golden Knights’ Buzzer-Beating 4-3 Win Over the Oilers

With just over 10 seconds left in the third period of Game 3, William Karlsson dumped the puck deep and chased it down, outworking a pair of Edmonton players. He fed a backhand pass to Reilly Smith, who charged in from the neutral zone.

Smith corralled the bouncing puck, deked around Darnell Nurse and Connor McDavid, and slid a shot past Stuart Skinner through the crease. The puck then went off Leon Draisaitl’s stick and bounced out, but not before crossing the line.

The original call on the ice was no goal, with the buzzer already sounding, but Smith and the entire Vegas bench erupted in celebration. After a quick review, it was confirmed that Smith’s shot had crossed the line, and with just 0.4 seconds remaining, the Vegas Golden Knights secured a thrilling 4-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers.

In a crazy twist in the dire seconds of Game 3, this is an outcome no one could have predicted. Smith’s buzzer-beater goal is the third-latest regulation game-winner in playoff history. It also gives Vegas a fighting chance, now only down 2-1, and a chance to equalize the series on Monday night.

Here are three takeaways from a dramatic Game 3 in Edmonton, where Smith’s buzzer-beater with 0.4 seconds left breathed life into the Golden Knights and shifted the momentum in the series.

Depth Speaking Volumes for Vegas

The top line for Vegas during Round 1 against the Minnesota Wild was electrified in the latter portion of the series, with Jack Eichel, Mark Stone, and Tomáš Hertl making a huge impact.

In Game 3, it was the depth that delivered for Vegas. Smith scored twice, William Karlsson added one, and Nicolas Roy also got in on the action. It was a change for the Golden Knights, as the entire roster contributed, especially considering the recent success of their top line.

REILLY SMITH WITH .4 SECONDS LEFT WINS IT FOR VEGAS pic.twitter.com/yhRUHizdh6 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 11, 2025

Karlsson, in particular, stood out among the goal-scorers for his all-around performance. While his give-and-go goal with Noah Hanifin will be the one highlighted on the scoresheet, his overall play was great all night long. He relentlessly hunted down pucks all night, including on the game-winner, and made life difficult for the Oilers’ defense.

They’ll need a lot more of this kind of Karlsson and the rest of the Golden Knights’ depth if Vegas wants to continue to have a fighting chance against Edmonton.

Mark Stone Leaves Game Early

Stone, who has two goals and four points in this series against the Oilers, left early in the first period with 6:20 remaining and did not return to action afterward. He lost an edge in the neutral zone and made contact with Corey Perry on his way down.

He was ruled out with an upper-body injury, and there are few details regarding whether he’ll be ready for Game 4 tomorrow night. Stone has played a big role in this series and these playoffs, which comes as no surprise.

He recorded 67 points in the regular season, which was second-best on the team, just behind Eichel.

Skinner Draws in, Vegas Capitalizes

Late into the third period of Game 2, Hertl fell awkwardly on goalie Calvin Pickard’s leg, which caused him to start feeling it out. He remained in the game, and the Oilers went on to win in overtime. Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch then came out and said at Saturday’s practice that he was day-to-day and Stuart Skinner will get the starting nod in Game 3, a huge turning point for both teams.

Pickard, who got the starting nod in Game 3 against the Los Angeles Kings, had won six straight, four against the Kings and two against the Golden Knights. Pickard wasn’t great, but he was getting the job done, and that’s all that mattered for the Oilers.

Stuart Skinner, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

While Skinner made some good saves throughout the night, he ultimately allowed four goals on 24 shots, including Smith’s game-winner when he came way out of his crease, allowing that situation to even happen.

If Pickard is healthy in Game 4, the Oilers will likely go back with him, but if not, it’ll likely be Skinner again.

Golden Knights Back in Business

It’s safe to say we have a series. After falling behind 2-0 at home, the Golden Knights responded with a dramatic buzzer-beater from Smith, a moment that might just shift the tone of the series. With the chance to even things up, they’ll look to carry that momentum into Game 4 in Edmonton on Monday night at 6:30 p.m. PDT.