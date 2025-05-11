Skinner Back in Oilers’ Crease & More NHL News & Rumours

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Calvin Pickard was unable to play in Game 3 against the Vegas Golden Knights due to an injury, and Stuart Skinner had to re-take the crease. Elsewhere, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman commented on the possibility of a future expansion to Atlanta, and why it may be different from the first two times the league tried. Finally, the St. Louis Blues could be giving their logo a slight redesign heading into next season.

Skinner Returns to Crease for Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers had to call upon Skinner to take the crease again after sitting on the bench for the last six games. Heading into Game 3 of the second round, Pickard was unavailable due to injury. He did not participate in morning skate, and after the game, head coach Kris Knoblauch stated he was day-to-day. There is some belief that the injury came in a play from Game 2 where Tomas Hertl made contact and Skinner looked as if his leg or knee were in pain.

The day-to-day comment is great, but doesn’t mean anything for sure. Pickard, who is 6-0 in the playoffs so far, could return for Game 4, but could miss more.

Stuart Skinner, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

There are two sides to the story for Skinner for last night. On one hand, which Knoblauch seemed to agree with, Skinner kept the team in the game and made most of the saves he needed to make. Neither Skinner nor Pickard has been truly lights-out this playoffs, but Pickard has been able to come away with the wins. Knoblauch didn’t put any blame on Skinner for the loss.

On the other hand, Skinner has been at the forefront of the blame for the game-winning goal with 0.4 seconds remaining. In a still frame from the moment the puck is going in, with such little time left, Skinner is nowhere to be found. He made a risky play that often works, and challenged the shooter. With nearly no time left, he came far out of his crease to take away the space. Unfortunately for Skinner, Reilly Smith was very patient and threw the puck past him, and deflected it off of Leon Draisaitl.

Bettman Speaks on Atlanta’s Third Chance for NHL Team

Over the past few years, there has been talk about expansion, and Atlanta is seemingly making its way to the top of the conversation each time. After two failed attempts, one with the Atlanta Flames and another with the Atlanta Thrashers, why would they get a third chance with Houston, Kansas City, and other major players in line?

Bettman took the time during a press conference to talk about Atlanta and had quite a few things to say.

“It’s a different place than when the Flames and the Thrashers left, in terms of how big the city is, how robust it is, the sporting interest…I don’t think the prior two visits have any bearing on whether or not we would go back. If all the other pieces that are referred to were put together.”

The name behind the push for a team in Atlanta is Vernon Krause. During an interview with 11 Alive News, he told reporters that they are in the homestretch for presenting a “complete package” to Bettman and the rest of the league.

Based on everything that has led to this point, including Bettman and Krause commenting, it seems more and more likely that a team coming to Atlanta again is on the horizon.

Blues Could Have Slight Change in Logo

In a post by the team advertising a new line of shirts for sale, the logo on the shirt’s chest differed from their current logo. While the change isn’t significant, it is certainly noticeable. While teams often sell some “throwback” things, it was pointed out by X user @DizzzyFlores that the logo was changed, and the team removed the post.

Another X user, @icethetics, has had a keen eye when it comes to logos and branding for teams, shared this post comparing the logos.

Should the Blues go ahead and make the change, it would be joining quite a few other teams that have done some older-style logos and branding, like the Ottawa Senators, Boston Bruins, and others.