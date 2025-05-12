3 Potential Offseason Trade Destinations for Rangers’ Artemi Panarin

The New York Rangers missed out on the playoffs and had a horrendous 2024-25 campaign, just one season after winning the Presidents’ Trophy and making it to the Eastern Conference Final. With the season behind them now and their focus shifted onto the 2025-26 season as they try to get back into playoff contention, there is one player who has had his name come up in trade rumors recently.

Artemi Panarin, who has been a cornerstone for the Rangers over the past several seasons, has seemingly become a potential trade candidate after a lacklustre season for the entire team. While he was by no means the issue, the Rangers could end up fetching a massive return for him should they look to move him this offseason. The two major issues would be his trade protection and his massive cap hit, but if teams are willing to figure out the money and Panarin is open to a change of scenery, these three teams could be potential fits for him.

Anaheim Ducks

With some major changes behind their bench and a lot of money to spend this offseason, the first team that could be a fit for Panarin is the Anaheim Ducks. They are still in rebuild mode, but with some of the moves they’ve been making in the past couple of seasons, they could be inching toward wanting to get back into playoff contention. If they make a move for Panarin, they could make a push for the playoffs as soon as next season.

Artemi Panarin, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Ducks also have the future assets available to them to entice the Rangers into accepting a trade. The other positive thing for them is that they have the cap space to take on Panarin’s full $11,642,857 cap hit that expires at the end of next season. With over $38 million in cap space to utilize this offseason, the Ducks could take on his entire salary without needing the Rangers to retain, and could have the time to offer a massive extension to try and keep him around for a few more seasons. At the age of 33, it might be tough to extend him for much longer than three years on a new contract, which would take him to the age of 37, but with how dominant he is offensively, he could be worth taking the risk on.

Los Angeles Kings

The Los Angeles Kings made the playoffs, but for the fourth season in a row, were eliminated in the first round by the Edmonton Oilers. They made a change in their front office, and whoever comes in next could make a splash this offseason. Panarin could be enticed by the idea of heading to a contending team that’s already in the playoff hunt, and with the likelihood that Andrei Kuzmenko hits the open market this summer, Panarin would be an incredible replacement.

The Kings have $23.27 million in cap space and could take on his full salary as well, and like the Ducks, they also have some future assets that could convince the Rangers to consider a trade. He would become their highest-paid player immediately, but if they want to try and make a deep playoff run next season and get out of the first round, an offensive firepower like Panarin could do the trick.

Calgary Flames

The third team that makes sense is the Calgary Flames. Now, they already have a few long-term contracts that fans have questioned, so bringing in another massive contract could be risky, but the positive thing is that he only has one more season left on his current deal. If Panarin fits well with the Flames, and is open to trying to help them get over the hump and into the postseason, he could consider helping them out and taking a bit of a pay cut to stick around and extend as they move into contention.

The Flames have $27.79 million available in cap space and the future assets to make a trade possible, but this one would be tough to convince Panarin to waive his trade protection for. They are still on the outside of the playoffs looking in, but the stability between the pipes and the possibility of playing alongside an elite playmaker like Jonathan Huberdeau could be enough to convince him to go there, for at least the 2025-26 season.

All three of these teams could be good fits for Panarin, and are all realistic options considering they have the money and assets available to make a deal. Time will tell what ends up happening and if Panarin ends up getting moved at all, but if he does, I would expect it to be a massive blockbuster deal involving plenty of assets heading back to the Rangers, and I would expect these three teams to at least inquire.

As the 2024-25 postseason moves along, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news from around the NHL and the hockey world.